Restaurant header imageView gallery

FLANNELS RESTAURANT 74 U.S. 4

review star

No reviews yet

74 U.S. 4

Mendon, VT 05701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Farmhouse Burger
Steak & Cheese
Mendon Grilled Cheese

APPS

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Spinach and artichoke dip served with corn tortilla chips. Need more chips? Just ask!

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips smothered with pepper jack cheese, grilled peppers, house-made Pico de Gallo, and Sriracha sour cream.

Baked Brie

$14.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$18.00

Rotating selection of craft cheeses and cured meats with Chef selected accompaniments.

Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$15.00

A heaping bowl of tater tots, covered in Vermont Cheddar cheese, house pico de Gallo, sriracha sour cream and bacon.

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Taco - TriTip

$5.00

Taco - Chicken

$5.00

Quesadilla - TriTip

$10.00

Quesadilla - Chicken

$10.00

SOUP / SALAD

Caesar salad

$6.00+

SANDWICH

Farmhouse Burger

Farmhouse Burger

$16.00

A classic 1/2+ lb burger, made with wagyu beef on a fresh-baked bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Extra toppings are available by request. Burgers are cooked pink or no pink.

BLT-M

$14.00

Shepards Pie

$18.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

TriTip

$28.00

Apps & Snacks (3PD)

Chips & Salsa

$9.60

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.80

Poutine

$12.00

Baked Brie

$14.40

Meat & Cheese Board

$21.60
Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$18.00

A heaping bowl of tater tots, covered in Vermont Cheddar cheese, house pico de Gallo, sriracha sour cream and bacon.

Nachos

$14.40

Soups & Salads (3PD)

Caesar salad

$7.20+
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$9.60Out of stock

House made New England Style Clam Chowder. Prepared with a herb-infused cream broth, celery, shallots, roasted potatoes, minced bacon and freshly shucked clams. Served with house crostini and Westminster crackers!

French Onion

$9.60Out of stock

Sandwiches (3PD)

Steak & Cheese

$19.20
Farmhouse Burger

Farmhouse Burger

$12.00

A classic 1/2+ lb burger, made with wagyu beef on a fresh-baked bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Extra toppings are available by request. Burgers are cooked pink or no pink.

Mendon Grilled Cheese

$16.80

BLT-M

$12.00

Kids (3PD)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Hot Dog

$12.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Provide awesome meals utilizing locally sourced ingredients.

Location

74 U.S. 4, Mendon, VT 05701

Directions

Gallery
FLANNELS RESTAURANT image
FLANNELS RESTAURANT image
FLANNELS RESTAURANT image

Similar restaurants in your area

TASOs - 22 Center Street
orange starNo Reviews
22 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701
View restaurantnext
Strangefellows Pub - 13 Evelyn st
orange star5.0 • 57
13 Evelyn st Rutland, VT 05701
View restaurantnext
Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery - --37 Miller Brook Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
--37 Miller Brook Rd. Killington, VT 05751
View restaurantnext
Lookout Tavern - 2910 Killington Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Killington Rd Killington, VT 05751
View restaurantnext
Mary Lou's - 2841 Killington Road
orange starNo Reviews
2841 Killington Road Killington, VT 05751
View restaurantnext
The Rivershed - 747 Killington Road
orange starNo Reviews
747 Killington Road Killington, VT 05751
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mendon

Table 24
orange star4.4 • 1,607
24 Wales Street Rutland, VT 05701
View restaurantnext
Strangefellows Pub - 13 Evelyn st
orange star5.0 • 57
13 Evelyn st Rutland, VT 05701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mendon
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Manchester Center
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
White River Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Glens Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston