Bars & Lounges

Flannery's Pub 323 Prospect ave

567 Reviews

$$

323 Prospect ave

Cleveland, OH 44115

Order Again

Popular Items

Pound of Wings
Chicken Tenders
Reuben

Starters

2 Corn Dogs

$4.00

4 Corn Dogs

$8.00

2 1/4lb hot dogs cut in half, Stadium Mustard

Basket O Fries

$6.00

Boyn Valley Rolls

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

BBQ, Ranch or Whiskey Mustar, Fries

Guinness Mushroom

$11.00

Veg Cream Cheese, Guinness Batter

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Pickle Chips

$9.00

Pound of Wings

$12.00

BBQ, Hot, Spicy Garlic, Jerk, Teriyaki

Poutine

$10.00

Pub Fries, Gravy, Cheese Curds

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Asiago, Pita Chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Soup of The Day Cup

$5.00

Soup of The Day Bowl

$8.00

Irish Stew Cup

$6.00

Irish Stew Bowl

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

Greens, Tom, Onion, Cheddar, Red Wine Vin

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Greek Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Strawberry, Onion, Goat Cheese, Pistachio, Champagne Vin

Express House

$7.00

Express Caesar

$7.00

Pick Two

$10.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef, Saurkraut, Swiss, 1000, Rye

Roast Beef Special

$14.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Sand

$13.00

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$15.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Tom, White Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Mayo, Country White Bread

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Smoked Turkey, Slaw, Swiss, Rye

Burgers

Half LB Burger

$13.00

Blend of Chuck, Brisket & Short Rib, Lettuce, Tom, Brioche Bun

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Patty Melt

$14.00

Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Grilled Rye Bread

Pub Burger

$16.00

Applewood Bacon, White Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Brioche Bun

Entrees

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

Irish Bangers, Mashed Potatoes, Guinness Gravy, Chef's Veg

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$16.00

Red Skin Potatoes, Carrots, Horseradish

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Guinness Beer Batter, Cod, Pub Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar, Lemon

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Lemon-Dill Creme FraicheMashed Potatoes, Chef's Veg

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Grurere, Parmeson Toasted Bread Crumbs

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Sirloin Steak

$16.00

Spicy Stuffed Meatloaf

$16.00

Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Chef's Veg

Sides

Carrots and Celery with Ranch

$3.00

Chef's Vegetable

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$5.00

Pub Fries

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sliced Apples

$4.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Dessert

Chocolate Stout Torte

$7.00

Spiced Whiskey Cake

$7.00

Kids

KIDS Tenders & Fries

$7.00

KIDS Fish & Chips

$7.00

KIDS Mini CHS Burgers

$7.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$7.00

Extras $$

Extra Pita Chips

$1.00

Extra Plate

Split on Two Plates

Extra Soda Bread

$0.50

Side 1000

$0.50

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side BC

$0.50

Side Ceaser Dressing

$0.50

Side Jon's Hot

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Whiskey Mustard

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

NA Beverages

7-Up

$2.50

Coffee

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Red Fuel

$4.00

Red Fuel Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Fuel Tropical

$4.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mineral Water

$2.50

Virgin

$3.00

Spicy Virgin

$3.50

Cream Soda

$2.50

Red Wine

Boen Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Brassfield Red Blend Glass

$10.00

Buehler Cabernet Glass

$12.00

Conundrum Red Blend Glass

$8.00

Quilt Cabernet Glass

$16.00

Boen Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Brassfield Blend Bottle

$42.00

Buehler Cabernet Bottle

$50.00

Conundrum Red Blend Bottle

$35.00

Quilt Cabernet Bottle

$60.00

1 GLASS

2 GLASSES

3 GLASSES

4 GLASSES

White Wine

Campuget Rose Glass

$8.00

Filandonna Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Williamette Riesling Glass

$8.00

.

Campuget Rose Botttle

$38.00

Filadonnna Pinot Grigio Bottle

$35.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Williamette Riesling Bottle

$38.00

.

1 GLASS

2 GLASSES

3 GLASSES

4 GLASSES

Champagne

Cava Codorniu Brut

$10.00

Prosecco Split

$9.00

Shirts

Short T Green

$16.00

Short T Blue

$16.00

Long T

$20.00

Hats

BBall Cap

$20.00

Winter Hat

$20.00

Driving Cap

$25.00

Bucket Hat

$20.00

Other

Hoodie

$40.00

Fleece

$50.00

Mask

$10.00

Draft Beers

16 oz Balloons

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

16 oz Black & Blue

$7.00

16 oz Black & Gold

$7.00

16 oz Black Smith

$7.00

16 oz Blue Moon

$7.00

13 oz Brooklyn Chocolate Stout

$8.00

16 oz Carlsberg

$7.00

16 oz Founders Bfast Stout

$7.00

16 oz Elvis Juice

$7.00

16 oz Fat Head's Head Hunter

$7.00

16 oz Great Lakes Dortmunder

$7.00

16 oz Great Lakes Nasferatu

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz Great Lakes XMas Ale

$7.00

16 oz Half & Half

$7.00

16 oz Harp Lager

$7.00

16 oz Platform Haze Jude

$7.00

16 oz Jackie O Who Cooks

$7.00

16 oz Lager Shandy

$7.00

16 oz Leiney Seasonal

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz Magis

$7.00

16 oz Magner's Cider

$7.00

16 oz Magner's Snakebite

$7.00

16 oz Magners Black Velvet

$7.00

16 oz Market Garden Frosty

$7.00

16 oz Mich Ultra

$4.00

16 oz Miller Lite

$4.00

16oz Platform Dirty Chai

$7.00

16 oz Old Speckled Hen

$7.00

16 oz Sam Adam's Seasonal

$7.00

13 oz Southern Tier Warlock

$8.00Out of stock

16 oz Smithwick's Ale

$7.00

16 oz Stella Artois

$7.00

16 oz Sullivan's Ale

$7.00

16 oz Sullivan's Gold

$7.00

16 oz Thirsty Dog Pumpkin

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz Wienstephaner

$7.00

20 oz Guinness

$8.00

20oz Black n Berry

$10.00

10 oz Bell's Oberon

$4.00

10 oz Black & Gold

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz Black Smith

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz Blue Moon

$4.00

10 oz Carlsberg

$4.00

10 oz Casa de Amigos

$4.00

10 oz Columbus Brewing Seasonal

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz Columubs Brewing IPA

$4.00

10 oz Elvis

$4.00

10 oz Fat Head's Head Hunter

$4.00

10 oz Founder's Porter

$4.00

10 oz Great Lakes Dortmunder

$4.00

10 oz Great Lakes Seasonal

$4.00

10 oz Guinness

$4.00

10 oz Harp Lager

$4.00

10 oz Hop Valley Bubble Stash

$4.00

10 oz Lager Shandy

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz Leinenkugel's Seasonal

$4.00

10 oz Magner's Cider

$4.00

10 oz Magner's Snakebite

$4.00

10 oz Magners Black Velvet

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz Market Garden Pilsner

$4.00

10 oz Miller Lite

$2.00

10 oz Old Speckled Hen

$4.00

10 oz Platform Haze Jude

$4.00

10 oz Rhinegeist Truth

$4.00

10 oz Sam Adam's Seasonal

$4.00

10 oz Smithwick's Ale

$4.00

10 oz Stella Artois

$4.00

10 oz Strongbow Black Velvet

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz Strongbow Cider

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz Strongbow Snakebite

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz Sullivan's Ale

$4.00

10 oz TD 12 Dogs

$4.00

10 oz TD Bloodhound

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz Wienstephaner

$4.00

10 oz XMAS ALE

$4.00Out of stock

10 oz Yuengling

$2.00Out of stock

10oz Festivus

$4.00Out of stock

10oz Brooklyn Summer

$4.00

10oz Martian

$4.00

10 oz Ultra

$4.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Budwieser

$3.75

BTL Belhaven Scottish Ale

$7.00Out of stock

BTL Coors Banquet

$2.00

Coors Lt Btl

$3.75Out of stock

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Corona Light

$5.00

BTL Dogfish 90 Minute

$10.00

BTL Fat Head's Bumbleberry

$5.00

BTL Great Lakes Burning River

$6.00

BTL Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

$6.00

BTL Great Lakes Elliot Ness

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Heineken Zero

$5.00

BTL Killian's Irish Red

$3.75

BTL Labatt Blue Light

$3.75

BTL McEwan's Scotch Ale

$8.00

BTL Miller High Life

$3.75

BTL Newcastle Brown

$8.00Out of stock

BTL Pacifico

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

BTL Coors Lt

$3.75

Canned Beer

CAN Bud Light

$3.00

CAN Miller Lite

$3.00

CAN Coors Light

$3.00

CAN LABATT BLUE

$4.00Out of stock

Bellhaven Scottish Ale

$7.00

Brew Kettle White Raja

$7.00

CAN Beer Here!

$5.00

CAN Boddington's Ale

$8.00

CAN Murphy's Stout

$7.00

CAN Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

CAN Platform New Cle

$6.00

CAN Platform Speed

$6.00Out of stock

CAN White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

CAN White Claw Mango

$6.00

CAN White Claw Watermelon

$6.00

Dogfish Cocktail

$6.00

Fat Head's Bumble Berry

$6.00

Founder's All Day IPA

$7.00

GL Burning River

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Lime

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

Jolly Scholar Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Ranch Water

$7.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Saucy ASAP

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A Cleveland landmark since 1997. The perfect spot to enjoy a pint and some great pub food before and after sporting events, concerts & shows. All brought to by the friendliest staff in town. No one leaves Flannery's Pub unsatisfied. Slainte!

Website

Location

323 Prospect ave, Cleveland, OH 44115

Directions

Gallery
Flannery's Pub image
Flannery's Pub image
Flannery's Pub image

