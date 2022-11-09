Flapjack's (Gatlinburg #6) 146 Gatlinburg
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome! We've been serving up country-style breakfasts for quite some time now. We're sure you'll enjoy our cozy atmosphere and fresh, scratch-made comfort food.
Location
146 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Choco Pronto - 700 Baxter Street, Athens, GA, 30605, US
No Reviews
700 Baxter Street Athens, GA 30605
View restaurant
The Angry Chicken - 1620 Highway 76, Suite 13
No Reviews
1620 US Route 76 Hiawassee, GA 30546
View restaurant
Honey Bear's Cupcakery - 138 Everett St Bryson City NC 28713
No Reviews
138 Everett Street Bryson City, NC 28713
View restaurant
Mulligan’s Bar & Grill - 704 Harrison Ferry Rd
No Reviews
704 Harrison Ferry Road Baneberry, TN 37890
View restaurant
More near Gatlinburg