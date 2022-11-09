Main picView gallery

Flapjack's (Gatlinburg #6) 146 Gatlinburg

146 Parkway

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Popular Items

French Toast Breakfast
Sausage & Eggs
Corned Beef Hash Skillet

Pancakes

Sticky Bun Pancakes

Sticky Bun Pancakes

$10.49

Reese's Pancakes

$10.49

Mixed Berry Pancakes

$8.99
Banana Nut Pancakes

Banana Nut Pancakes

$9.99
Strawberry Pancakes

Strawberry Pancakes

$8.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

Banana Pancakes

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Pecan Pancakes

$8.99
Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.49

MultiGrain Pancakes

$7.49

Gluten Free Pancakes

$8.49

Caramel Apple Pancakes

$10.49

Pumpkin Pancakes

$7.99

Short Stack

$5.79

Waffles & French Toast

French Toast

$8.99

French Toast Breakfast

$12.59

Waffle

$8.39

Waffle Breakfast

$12.59
Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$12.99

Pumpkin French Toast

$10.49

Pumpkin Waffle

$8.99

Omelets

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.99

Veggie Omelet

$11.29

Western Omelet

$11.39

Spanish Omelet

$11.59

Works Omelet

$11.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Skillets

Walkers Cabin Skillet

$12.79

Sammys Scrambled Ham & Cheese Skillet

$11.59
Spanish Skillet

Spanish Skillet

$11.79

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$11.99
Townsend Skillet

Townsend Skillet

$10.99

Smothered Chicken Skillet

$12.09

Breakfast Entrees

Eggs Breakfast

$8.39

Bacon & Eggs

$9.79

Sausage & Eggs

$9.79

Barn Buster Feast

$17.89

The Leconte Feast

$16.79

Wonderland Feast

$16.79

Country Ham Feast

$16.79

The Chicken Feast

$16.79

$6 Pancake Supper

$3.00

$5 Pancake Supper

$2.50

Flapjacks Stacker

$9.49

Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Pepsi

$3.19

Diet Pepsi

$3.19

Mtn Dew

$3.19

Diet Mtn Dew

$3.19

Dr. Pepper

$3.19

Twist Mist

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.19

1/2 Sweet & Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Arnold Palmer

$3.19

Bottled Water

$1.99

Hot Tea

$3.19

Large Milk

$3.79

Regular Milk

$3.19

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.79

Regular Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Large OJ

$3.79

Regular OJ

$3.19

Large Apple

$3.79

Regular Apple

$3.19

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

1/2 Decaf/Regular

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

$3.79

Kids Milk

Kids Choc Milk

Kids OJ

Kids Apple

Kids Tea

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Mtn Dew

Diet Mtn Dew

Dr. Pepper

Twist Mist

Lemonade

Kids Hot Chocolate

Kids Coffee

Kids Refill OJ

$3.19

Kids Refill Apple Juice

$3.19

Kids Refill Milk

$3.19

Kids Refill Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Kids Refill Hot Cocoa

$3.19

Kids

Jr. Bear Pancakes

$7.99

Jr. Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.89

Jr. Chocolate Chip Cakes

$8.39

Jr. French Toast Breakfast

$8.99

Jr. Breakfast Plate

$8.39

Jr. Waffle Breakfast

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Welcome! We've been serving up country-style breakfasts for quite some time now. We're sure you'll enjoy our cozy atmosphere and fresh, scratch-made comfort food.

