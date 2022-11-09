  • Home
  • /
  • Kodak
  • /
  • Flapjack's (Kodak #5) - 3401 Winfield Dunn Parkway
Main picView gallery

Flapjack's (Kodak #5) 3401 Winfield Dunn Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

3401 Winfield Dunn Parkway

Kodak, TN 37764

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pancakes

Sticky Bun Pancakes

Sticky Bun Pancakes

$10.49

Reese's Pancakes

$10.49

Mixed Berry Pancakes

$8.99
Banana Nut Pancakes

Banana Nut Pancakes

$9.99
Strawberry Pancakes

Strawberry Pancakes

$8.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

Banana Pancakes

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Pecan Pancakes

$8.99
Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.49

MultiGrain Pancakes

$7.49

Gluten Free Pancakes

$8.49

Caramel Apple Pancakes

$10.49

Pumpkin Pancakes

$7.99

Short Stack

$5.79

Waffles & French Toast

French Toast

$8.99

French Toast Breakfast

$12.59

Waffle

$8.39

Waffle Breakfast

$12.59
Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$12.99

Pumpkin French Toast

$10.49

Pumpkin Waffle

$8.99

Omelets

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.99

Veggie Omelet

$11.29

Western Omelet

$11.39

Spanish Omelet

$11.59

Works Omelet

$11.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Skillets

Walkers Cabin Skillet

$12.79

Sammys Scrambled Ham & Cheese Skillet

$11.59
Spanish Skillet

Spanish Skillet

$11.79

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$11.99
Townsend Skillet

Townsend Skillet

$10.99

Smothered Chicken Skillet

$12.09

Breakfast Entrees

Eggs Breakfast

$8.39

Bacon & Eggs

$9.79

Sausage & Eggs

$9.79

Barn Buster Feast

$17.89

The Leconte Feast

$16.79

Wonderland Feast

$16.79

Country Ham Feast

$16.79

The Chicken Feast

$16.79

$6 Pancake Supper

$3.00

$5 Pancake Supper

$2.50

Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Pepsi

$3.19

Diet Pepsi

$3.19

Mtn Dew

$3.19

Diet Mtn Dew

$3.19

Dr. Pepper

$3.19

Twist Mist

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.19

1/2 Sweet & Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Arnold Palmer

$3.19

Bottled Water

$1.99

Hot Tea

$3.19

Large Milk

$3.79

Regular Milk

$3.19

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.79

Regular Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Large OJ

$3.79

Regular OJ

$3.19

Large Apple

$3.79

Regular Apple

$3.19

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

1/2 Decaf/Regular

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

$3.79

Kids Milk

Kids Choc Milk

Kids OJ

Kids Apple

Kids Tea

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Mtn Dew

Diet Mtn Dew

Dr. Pepper

Twist Mist

Lemonade

Kids Hot Chocolate

Kids Coffee

Kids Refill OJ

$3.19

Kids Refill Apple Juice

$3.19

Kids Refill Milk

$3.19

Kids Refill Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Kids Refill Hot Cocoa

$3.19

Kids

Jr. Bear Pancakes

$7.99

Jr. Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.89

Jr. Chocolate Chip Cakes

$8.39

Jr. French Toast Breakfast

$8.99

Jr. Breakfast Plate

$8.39

Jr. Waffle Breakfast

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome! We've been serving up country-style breakfasts for quite some time now. We're sure you'll enjoy our cozy atmosphere and fresh, scratch-made comfort food.

Location

3401 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Kodak, TN 37764

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Noni's Pizza Place Plus - 364 W Dumplin Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
364 W Dumplin Valley Road Kodak, TN 37764
View restaurantnext
East TN Billiards
orange starNo Reviews
2002 Winfield Dunn Prkw Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
The Tennessee Grind
orange starNo Reviews
1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Suite 1 Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
Papa Karl's Country Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2487 Boyds Creek Hwy Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
Local Eatery and Grill
orange star4.3 • 480
2453 Boyds Creek Hwy Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
Cowboys Bar & Grill - 1435 TN-139
orange starNo Reviews
1435 TN-139 DANDRIDGE, TN 37725
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kodak
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston