Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Flappy's Pizza Co. Sonora, Ca

123 S Washington St

Sonora, CA 95370

Popular Items

18" Obi Wan Pepperoni
18" Half & Half
Truffle Garlic Fries

APPETIZERS

Truffle Garlic Fries

Truffle Garlic Fries

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Cloves, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Parsley, Black Truffle Oil

Flappy Knots

Flappy Knots

$5.00

Our signature dough in bite-sized knots, coated in a garlic sauce mixture and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara.

Flapperoni Bites

Flapperoni Bites

$10.00

Our signature dough sliced and rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, garnished with oil and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara or ranch.

12 Flappy Wings

12 Flappy Wings

$18.00

Deep fried, bone-in chicken wings tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, or Teriyaki Ginger sauce.

Bacon Flight

Bacon Flight

$16.00

A half-pound of bacon served in a flight. Candied, Sweet & Spicy, Garlic Truffle, and Ginger Teriyaki.

Deep Fried Ravioli

Deep Fried Ravioli

$12.00

Deep fried raviolis stuffed with cheese, topped with an alfredo sauce drizzle and served with your choice of marina or ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with marinara or ranch. Add alfredo for $1.

Flapperoni Bites 1/2 Order

$5.00

Our signature dough sliced and rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, garnished with oil and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara or ranch.

6 Flappy Wings

6 Flappy Wings

$12.00

Deep fried, bone-in chicken wings tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, or Teriyaki Ginger sauce.

Mac n Cheese Bites

Mac n Cheese Bites

$12.00

Deep fried Smoked Gouda Mac N' Cheese Bites served with ranch

Roasted Corn Dip

Roasted Corn Dip

$12.00+

Roasted Corn Dip with homemade Chips. Dusted with tajin and Cotija Cheese.

Chicken & Roasted Corn Wontons

Chicken & Roasted Corn Wontons

$12.00

Deep Fried Wonton Shells filled with roasted corn dip and chicken. Dusted with Cotija Cheese. Served with Ranch or Chipotle Aioli.

10" GLUTEN FREE PIZZAS

10" GF Mozzarella Fella

10" GF Mozzarella Fella

$15.00
10" GF Obi Wan Pepperoni

10" GF Obi Wan Pepperoni

$16.00
10" GF Mighty Meat

10" GF Mighty Meat

$18.00
10" GF The Mystic

10" GF The Mystic

$18.00
10" GF Mahalo

10" GF Mahalo

$18.00
10" GF No Ragrets

10" GF No Ragrets

$18.00
10" GF Combo Wombo

10" GF Combo Wombo

$18.00
10" GF White Trash

10" GF White Trash

$18.00
10" GF Cluck Norris

10" GF Cluck Norris

$18.00
10" GF Lost In The Sauce

10" GF Lost In The Sauce

$18.00
10" GF Jaloppy Pop

10" GF Jaloppy Pop

$18.00
10" GF The Big Dill

10" GF The Big Dill

$18.00
10" GF Chicken & Waffle

10" GF Chicken & Waffle

$18.00
10" GF Notorious BLT

10" GF Notorious BLT

$18.00
10" GF Nacho Libre

10" GF Nacho Libre

$18.00
10" GF Colonel

10" GF Colonel

$18.00
10" GF Peachza

10" GF Peachza

$18.00
10" GF The Breakfast Club

10" GF The Breakfast Club

$18.00

18" PIZZAS

18" Mozzarella Fella

18" Mozzarella Fella

$24.00

Marinara, Mozzarella cheese

18" Obi Wan Pepperoni

18" Obi Wan Pepperoni

$26.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

18" Mighty Meat

18" Mighty Meat

$32.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Extra Cheese

18" The Mystic

18" The Mystic

$32.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Chopped Basil

18" Mahalo

18" Mahalo

$32.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Pineapple Rings

18" No Ragrets

18" No Ragrets

$32.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Pesto Drizzle

18" Combo Wombo

18" Combo Wombo

$32.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives

18" White Trash

18" White Trash

$32.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken breast, Bacon, Crushed Potato Chip Topping of your choice (Sea Salt, BBQ, Jalepeno Cheddar)

18" Cluck Norris

18" Cluck Norris

$32.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red onions, BBQ chicken, Cilantro, BBQ Sauce Drizzle

18" Lost In The Sauce

18" Lost In The Sauce

$32.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Banana Peppers, Buffalo Chicken Chunks, Topped with a Buffalo Drizzle

18" Jaloppy Pop

18" Jaloppy Pop

$32.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Bread Crumbs

18" The Big Dill

18" The Big Dill

$32.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Dill Pickles, Deep Fried Pickles, Bacon, Parmesean Cheese, Ranch Drizzle.

18" Chicken & Waffle

18" Chicken & Waffle

$32.00

Flappy Sauce (maple syrup, spiced honey, butter), Mozzarella Cheese, Belgian Waffle Chunks, Crispy Chicken Tenders, Flappy Sauce Drizzle

18" Notorious BLT

18" Notorious BLT

$32.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Chipotle Aioli, Fresh shredded lettuce.

18" Nacho Libre

18" Nacho Libre

$32.00

Mozzarella cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pulled Pork, Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeños and BBQ Sauce.

18" Colonel

18" Colonel

$32.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Corn, Mexican Crema , Tajin, Chopped Cilantro

18" Peachza

18" Peachza

$32.00

Shredded Asiago, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Black Pepper, Prosciutto, Grilled Peach Slices, Chopped Basil, Balsamic Glaze

18" The Breakfast Club

18" The Breakfast Club

$32.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Crumbled Sausage, Eggs, Breakfast Gravy, Scallions

18" Half & Half

$32.00

FLAPPY STYLE BURGERS

Burger Mozzarella Fella

Burger Mozzarella Fella

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Obi Wan Pepperoni

Burger Obi Wan Pepperoni

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Mighty Meat

Burger Mighty Meat

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger The Mystic

Burger The Mystic

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Mahalo

Burger Mahalo

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger No Ragrets

Burger No Ragrets

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Combo Wombo

Burger Combo Wombo

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger White Trash

Burger White Trash

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Cluck Norris

Burger Cluck Norris

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Lost In The Sauce

Burger Lost In The Sauce

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Jaloppy Pop

Burger Jaloppy Pop

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger The Big Dill

Burger The Big Dill

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Chicken & Waffle

Burger Chicken & Waffle

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Notorious BLT

Burger Notorious BLT

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Nacho Libre

Burger Nacho Libre

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Colonel

Burger Colonel

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Peachza

Burger Peachza

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger The Breakfast Club

$16.95

Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with

Burger Specialty Pizza

$15.95

BED OF FRIES

Bed Of Fries Mozzarella Fella

Bed Of Fries Mozzarella Fella

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Obi Wan Pepperoni

Bed Of Fries Obi Wan Pepperoni

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Mighty Meat

Bed Of Fries Mighty Meat

$16.95
Bed Of Fries The Mystic

Bed Of Fries The Mystic

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Mahalo

Bed Of Fries Mahalo

$16.95
Bed Of Fries No Ragrets

Bed Of Fries No Ragrets

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Combo Wombo

Bed Of Fries Combo Wombo

$16.95
Bed Of Fries White Trash

Bed Of Fries White Trash

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Cluck Norris

Bed Of Fries Cluck Norris

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Lost In The Sauce

Bed Of Fries Lost In The Sauce

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Jaloppy Pop

Bed Of Fries Jaloppy Pop

$16.95
Bed Of Fries The Big Dill

Bed Of Fries The Big Dill

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Chicken & Waffle

Bed Of Fries Chicken & Waffle

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Notorious BLT

Bed Of Fries Notorious BLT

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Nacho Libre

Bed Of Fries Nacho Libre

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Colonel

Bed Of Fries Colonel

$16.95
Bed Of Fries Peachza

Bed Of Fries Peachza

$16.95
Bed Of Fries The Breakfast Club

Bed Of Fries The Breakfast Club

$16.95

Bed Of Fries Specialty Pizza

$12.95

CALZONES

Calzone Mozzarella Fella

Calzone Mozzarella Fella

$16.95
Calzone Obi Wan Pepperoni

Calzone Obi Wan Pepperoni

$16.95
Calzone Mighty Meat

Calzone Mighty Meat

$16.95
Calzone The Mystic

Calzone The Mystic

$16.95
Calzone Mahalo

Calzone Mahalo

$16.95
Calzone No Ragrets

Calzone No Ragrets

$16.95
Calzone Combo Wombo

Calzone Combo Wombo

$16.95
Calzone White Trash

Calzone White Trash

$16.95
Calzone Cluck Norris

Calzone Cluck Norris

$16.95
Calzone Lost In The Sauce

Calzone Lost In The Sauce

$16.95
Calzone Jaloppy Pop

Calzone Jaloppy Pop

$16.95
Calzone The Big Dill

Calzone The Big Dill

$16.95
Calzone Chicken & Waffle

Calzone Chicken & Waffle

$16.95
Calzone Notorious BLT

Calzone Notorious BLT

$16.95
Calzone Nacho Libre

Calzone Nacho Libre

$16.95
Calzone Colonel

Calzone Colonel

$16.95
Calzone Peachza

Calzone Peachza

$16.95
Calzone The Breakfast Club

Calzone The Breakfast Club

$16.95

Calzone Specialty Pizza

$14.95

BED OF TOTS

Bed Of Tots Mozzarella Fella

Bed Of Tots Mozzarella Fella

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Obi Wan Pepperoni

Bed Of Tots Obi Wan Pepperoni

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Mighty Meat

Bed Of Tots Mighty Meat

$16.95
Bed Of Tots The Mystic

Bed Of Tots The Mystic

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Mahalo

Bed Of Tots Mahalo

$16.95
Bed Of Tots No Ragrets

Bed Of Tots No Ragrets

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Combo Wombo

Bed Of Tots Combo Wombo

$16.95
Bed Of Tots White Trash

Bed Of Tots White Trash

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Cluck Norris

Bed Of Tots Cluck Norris

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Lost In The Sauce

Bed Of Tots Lost In The Sauce

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Jaloppy Pop

Bed Of Tots Jaloppy Pop

$16.95
Bed Of Tots The Big Dill

Bed Of Tots The Big Dill

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Chicken & Waffle

Bed Of Tots Chicken & Waffle

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Notorious BLT

Bed Of Tots Notorious BLT

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Nacho Libre

Bed Of Tots Nacho Libre

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Colonel

Bed Of Tots Colonel

$16.95
Bed Of Tots Peachza

Bed Of Tots Peachza

$16.95
Bed Of Tots The Breakfast Club

Bed Of Tots The Breakfast Club

$16.95

Bed Of Tots Specialty Pizza

$12.95

SIDE SALADS

Side House Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

FULL SALADS

Full House Salad

$8.95

Full Caesar Salad

$8.95
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Ranch Dressing, Chipotle Aioli Drizzle

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Chopped Apples, Candied Walnuts, Craisins, Gorgonzola Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Roasted Vegetable Salad

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Red Onions Gorgonzola Crumbles, Edamame, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Add Roasted Brussels Sprouts $2.50

Kitchen Sink Salad

Kitchen Sink Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Bacon, Edamame, Sunflower Seeds, Your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

ENTREES

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$18.95

Crispy parmesan crust on two flattened chicken tenderloins, topped with a garlic lemon cream sauce and fresh parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of fresh vegetables, french fries, onion rings, house salad, or caesar salad.

Wonton Tacos

Wonton Tacos

$16.95

Fried wonton taco shells stuffed with jerk-style pulled pork or grilled chicken, asian slaw and ginger teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of fresh vegetables, french fries, onion rings, house salad, or caesar salad.

Tomato Garlic Pesto Pasta

Tomato Garlic Pesto Pasta

$17.95

Penne Pasta with Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Walnuts, and Shredded Asiago Cheese in a Tomato Garlic Pesto Sauce. (No sides included)

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.95

2 Fried Chicken Breasts sitting on 3 Sugar Coated Belgian Waffles, covered in Breakfast Gravy and Flappy Sauce

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Tacos

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$18.95

Flour Tortillas stuffed with Sweet & Spicy Shrimp, Cabbage, Mango Salsa, and Sriracha Aioli.

BURGERS AND SANDWHICHES

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.95

Two ¼ Pound Patties on Ciabatta, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or cole slaw.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Brioche bun, Crispy Chicken Tenders, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo. Served with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings,

Flappy's Burger

Flappy's Burger

$15.95

Two ¼ pound patties on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or cole slaw.

Gorgonzola Burger

Gorgonzola Burger

$16.95

Two ¼ pound patties on a toasted ciabatta bun with mixed greens, tomato, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and melted gorgonzola crumbles. Served with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or cole slaw.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Toasted ciabatta bun with grilled chicken tenders, provolone cheese, pesto, garlic cream sauce, fresh spinach, and tomato. Served with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings.

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$15.95

Breaded Eggplant on a Brioche Bun with Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, and Basil.

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$16.95

Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun with Smoked Gouda Cheese, a Fried Egg, Sugar Coated Belgian Waffle Slice, and Zesty Remoulade

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.95

3 Chicken Tenders served with a side of fries and a drink!

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

A grilled cheese sandwich served with a side of fries and a drink!

Cheese Slice with Fries

Cheese Slice with Fries

$9.95

A single slice of cheese pizza served with a side of fries and a drink!

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Roll Knots

Cinnamon Roll Knots

$6.00

Our signature dough in bite-sized knots, tossed in a cinnamon butter sauce, served in an order of 6 with a side of icing to dip.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.00+

Chocolate Chip Cookies fresh made everyday! Comes in orders of 1,3 or 13

Churro Donut Tower

Churro Donut Tower

$15.00

Deep Fried Mini Donuts made from churros and coated in cinnamon sugar. Served with your choice of dipping sauce: Chocolate, Caramel, or Cream Cheese Icing.

Caramel Apple Funnel Cake Fries

Caramel Apple Funnel Cake Fries

$12.00

A bed of Deep Fried Funnel Cake Fries topped with apple slices, caramel drizzle, chocolate chips, and a dusting of powdered sugar on top.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$13.00

Homemade Brioche Bread Pudding served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Ask Your server for the current Specialty Flavor.

EXTRAS

Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Powerade MountainBlast

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
123 S Washington St, Sonora, CA 95370

