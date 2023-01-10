Flappy's Pizza Co. Sonora, Ca
123 S Washington St
Sonora, CA 95370
APPETIZERS
Truffle Garlic Fries
Roasted Garlic Cloves, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Parsley, Black Truffle Oil
Flappy Knots
Our signature dough in bite-sized knots, coated in a garlic sauce mixture and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara.
Flapperoni Bites
Our signature dough sliced and rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, garnished with oil and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara or ranch.
12 Flappy Wings
Deep fried, bone-in chicken wings tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, or Teriyaki Ginger sauce.
Bacon Flight
A half-pound of bacon served in a flight. Candied, Sweet & Spicy, Garlic Truffle, and Ginger Teriyaki.
Deep Fried Ravioli
Deep fried raviolis stuffed with cheese, topped with an alfredo sauce drizzle and served with your choice of marina or ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara or ranch. Add alfredo for $1.
Flapperoni Bites 1/2 Order
Our signature dough sliced and rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, garnished with oil and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara or ranch.
6 Flappy Wings
Deep fried, bone-in chicken wings tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, or Teriyaki Ginger sauce.
Mac n Cheese Bites
Deep fried Smoked Gouda Mac N' Cheese Bites served with ranch
Roasted Corn Dip
Roasted Corn Dip with homemade Chips. Dusted with tajin and Cotija Cheese.
Chicken & Roasted Corn Wontons
Deep Fried Wonton Shells filled with roasted corn dip and chicken. Dusted with Cotija Cheese. Served with Ranch or Chipotle Aioli.
10" GLUTEN FREE PIZZAS
10" GF Mozzarella Fella
10" GF Obi Wan Pepperoni
10" GF Mighty Meat
10" GF The Mystic
10" GF Mahalo
10" GF No Ragrets
10" GF Combo Wombo
10" GF White Trash
10" GF Cluck Norris
10" GF Lost In The Sauce
10" GF Jaloppy Pop
10" GF The Big Dill
10" GF Chicken & Waffle
10" GF Notorious BLT
10" GF Nacho Libre
10" GF Colonel
10" GF Peachza
10" GF The Breakfast Club
18" PIZZAS
18" Mozzarella Fella
Marinara, Mozzarella cheese
18" Obi Wan Pepperoni
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
18" Mighty Meat
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Extra Cheese
18" The Mystic
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Chopped Basil
18" Mahalo
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Pineapple Rings
18" No Ragrets
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Pesto Drizzle
18" Combo Wombo
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives
18" White Trash
White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken breast, Bacon, Crushed Potato Chip Topping of your choice (Sea Salt, BBQ, Jalepeno Cheddar)
18" Cluck Norris
White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red onions, BBQ chicken, Cilantro, BBQ Sauce Drizzle
18" Lost In The Sauce
White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Banana Peppers, Buffalo Chicken Chunks, Topped with a Buffalo Drizzle
18" Jaloppy Pop
White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Bread Crumbs
18" The Big Dill
White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Dill Pickles, Deep Fried Pickles, Bacon, Parmesean Cheese, Ranch Drizzle.
18" Chicken & Waffle
Flappy Sauce (maple syrup, spiced honey, butter), Mozzarella Cheese, Belgian Waffle Chunks, Crispy Chicken Tenders, Flappy Sauce Drizzle
18" Notorious BLT
Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, Chipotle Aioli, Fresh shredded lettuce.
18" Nacho Libre
Mozzarella cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pulled Pork, Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeños and BBQ Sauce.
18" Colonel
Mozzarella Cheese, Sweet Corn, Mexican Crema , Tajin, Chopped Cilantro
18" Peachza
Shredded Asiago, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Black Pepper, Prosciutto, Grilled Peach Slices, Chopped Basil, Balsamic Glaze
18" The Breakfast Club
Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Crumbled Sausage, Eggs, Breakfast Gravy, Scallions
18" Half & Half
FLAPPY STYLE BURGERS
Burger Mozzarella Fella
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Obi Wan Pepperoni
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Mighty Meat
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger The Mystic
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Mahalo
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger No Ragrets
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Combo Wombo
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger White Trash
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Cluck Norris
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Lost In The Sauce
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Jaloppy Pop
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger The Big Dill
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Chicken & Waffle
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Notorious BLT
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Nacho Libre
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Colonel
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Peachza
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger The Breakfast Club
Our Smash Style Burger on a Brioche Bun Topped with
Burger Specialty Pizza
BED OF FRIES
Bed Of Fries Mozzarella Fella
Bed Of Fries Obi Wan Pepperoni
Bed Of Fries Mighty Meat
Bed Of Fries The Mystic
Bed Of Fries Mahalo
Bed Of Fries No Ragrets
Bed Of Fries Combo Wombo
Bed Of Fries White Trash
Bed Of Fries Cluck Norris
Bed Of Fries Lost In The Sauce
Bed Of Fries Jaloppy Pop
Bed Of Fries The Big Dill
Bed Of Fries Chicken & Waffle
Bed Of Fries Notorious BLT
Bed Of Fries Nacho Libre
Bed Of Fries Colonel
Bed Of Fries Peachza
Bed Of Fries The Breakfast Club
Bed Of Fries Specialty Pizza
CALZONES
Calzone Mozzarella Fella
Calzone Obi Wan Pepperoni
Calzone Mighty Meat
Calzone The Mystic
Calzone Mahalo
Calzone No Ragrets
Calzone Combo Wombo
Calzone White Trash
Calzone Cluck Norris
Calzone Lost In The Sauce
Calzone Jaloppy Pop
Calzone The Big Dill
Calzone Chicken & Waffle
Calzone Notorious BLT
Calzone Nacho Libre
Calzone Colonel
Calzone Peachza
Calzone The Breakfast Club
Calzone Specialty Pizza
BED OF TOTS
Bed Of Tots Mozzarella Fella
Bed Of Tots Obi Wan Pepperoni
Bed Of Tots Mighty Meat
Bed Of Tots The Mystic
Bed Of Tots Mahalo
Bed Of Tots No Ragrets
Bed Of Tots Combo Wombo
Bed Of Tots White Trash
Bed Of Tots Cluck Norris
Bed Of Tots Lost In The Sauce
Bed Of Tots Jaloppy Pop
Bed Of Tots The Big Dill
Bed Of Tots Chicken & Waffle
Bed Of Tots Notorious BLT
Bed Of Tots Nacho Libre
Bed Of Tots Colonel
Bed Of Tots Peachza
Bed Of Tots The Breakfast Club
Bed Of Tots Specialty Pizza
SIDE SALADS
FULL SALADS
Full House Salad
Full Caesar Salad
Southwest Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Ranch Dressing, Chipotle Aioli Drizzle
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Mixed Greens, Chopped Apples, Candied Walnuts, Craisins, Gorgonzola Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Roasted Vegetable Salad
Mixed Greens, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Red Onions Gorgonzola Crumbles, Edamame, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Add Roasted Brussels Sprouts $2.50
Kitchen Sink Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Bacon, Edamame, Sunflower Seeds, Your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
ENTREES
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Crispy parmesan crust on two flattened chicken tenderloins, topped with a garlic lemon cream sauce and fresh parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of fresh vegetables, french fries, onion rings, house salad, or caesar salad.
Wonton Tacos
Fried wonton taco shells stuffed with jerk-style pulled pork or grilled chicken, asian slaw and ginger teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of fresh vegetables, french fries, onion rings, house salad, or caesar salad.
Tomato Garlic Pesto Pasta
Penne Pasta with Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Walnuts, and Shredded Asiago Cheese in a Tomato Garlic Pesto Sauce. (No sides included)
Chicken & Waffles
2 Fried Chicken Breasts sitting on 3 Sugar Coated Belgian Waffles, covered in Breakfast Gravy and Flappy Sauce
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Tacos
Flour Tortillas stuffed with Sweet & Spicy Shrimp, Cabbage, Mango Salsa, and Sriracha Aioli.
BURGERS AND SANDWHICHES
BBQ Bacon Burger
Two ¼ Pound Patties on Ciabatta, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or cole slaw.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Brioche bun, Crispy Chicken Tenders, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Mayo. Served with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings,
Flappy's Burger
Two ¼ pound patties on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or cole slaw.
Gorgonzola Burger
Two ¼ pound patties on a toasted ciabatta bun with mixed greens, tomato, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and melted gorgonzola crumbles. Served with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or cole slaw.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Toasted ciabatta bun with grilled chicken tenders, provolone cheese, pesto, garlic cream sauce, fresh spinach, and tomato. Served with your choice of french fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings.
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded Eggplant on a Brioche Bun with Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, and Basil.
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun with Smoked Gouda Cheese, a Fried Egg, Sugar Coated Belgian Waffle Slice, and Zesty Remoulade
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
Cinnamon Roll Knots
Our signature dough in bite-sized knots, tossed in a cinnamon butter sauce, served in an order of 6 with a side of icing to dip.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies fresh made everyday! Comes in orders of 1,3 or 13
Churro Donut Tower
Deep Fried Mini Donuts made from churros and coated in cinnamon sugar. Served with your choice of dipping sauce: Chocolate, Caramel, or Cream Cheese Icing.
Caramel Apple Funnel Cake Fries
A bed of Deep Fried Funnel Cake Fries topped with apple slices, caramel drizzle, chocolate chips, and a dusting of powdered sugar on top.
Bread Pudding
Homemade Brioche Bread Pudding served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Ask Your server for the current Specialty Flavor.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
123 S Washington St, Sonora, CA 95370