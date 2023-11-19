Flashback Grill
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
American Style Diner serving incredible food with incredible high quality ingredients.
Location
4229 Main St, Springfield, OR 97477
