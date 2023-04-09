Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flashbird - Scotts Valley

review star

No reviews yet

245-Z Mount Hermon Road

Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Sandwiches

Original Fried Chicken Sandwich

Original Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Brined 'n' Fried Original recipe chicken. Served on the famous smoky-toasted potato roll with lettuce and pickles.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Brined 'n' Fried spicy chicken breast. About 5/10 spicy, this recipe has an authentic heat that spicy lovers crave. Served on the famous smoky-toasted potato roll with lettuce and pickles

Avocado Fried Chicken Sandwich

Avocado Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Our Original Brined 'n' Fried chicken with a healthy dose of our avocado spread. Served on our famous smoky-toasted potato roll with lettuce and pickles.

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Brined chicken breast grilled + basted with our backyard BBQ sauce. Served on our famous smoky-toasted potato roll with lettuce and pickles.

Crispy Mushroom Sandwich

Crispy Mushroom Sandwich

$14.99

Hen-of-the-Woods Mushrooms, smoked, fried, and dressed with Backyard Bourbon BBQ sauce, pickles and lettuce. It is the yummiest vegetarian entree on our menu!

Tender Caesar Wrap

Tender Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Brined 'n' Fried Original recipe tenders. Served on a delicious crispy Spinach tortilla, with lettuce and asiago cheese. Accompanied with our Special Caesar dressing.

Sides

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Brined 'n' Fried Original recipe tenders, breaded and fried crispy. Pick two sauces. Get an order or two for sharing.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Our criss-cut potato fries are dusted with earthly seasonings, rendering them irresistible. One order per person plus one for the table is recommended.

Onion Tangles

Onion Tangles

$6.50

Like onion rings, but French fried and dusted with jalapeño & lime seasoning. They add a crunchy kick on a Flashbird sandwich too.

Slaw

$4.50

Juicy Southern style coleslaw, with poppy seeds and german vinegar concentrate. It makes a chicken sandwich better just being nearby.

Crispy Mushroom Side

Crispy Mushroom Side

$8.00

A side of our Crispy Hen-of-the-Woods Mushrooms

Extra Sauces

Extra Flash Sauce

$1.00

A euphoric blend of condiments, smoked to perfection with pecan wood.

Extra Texas Jeff

$1.00Out of stock

Texas style hot sauce with the proper kick. Hot enough to be called hot sauce.

Extra Buttermilk Ranch

$1.00

Blended to perfection with just the right herbs, and the perfect amount of garlic to make your mouth water.

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00

Our secret blend...You know what it is!

Extra Backyard BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Just how Dad makes it, with a kick of 100 proof Bourbon, simply great tasting BBQ.

Sauce-Stravaganza! (All Sauces)

$2.50

An extravagant flight of all the Flashbird sauces.

Drinks

Sparkling Lime Soda

Sparkling Lime Soda

$6.00

Made in-house! Fresh lime zest and pure cane sugar carbonated to perfection. Champagne-like bubbles and a pleasant acid pucker will keep you coming back for more.

Root Beer

Root Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh brewed and carbonated, our Root Beer is served on a nitro line for a super creamy head. Recipe features an extensive list of exotic roots, spices, Madagascar vanilla, and pure cane sugar.

Soda

$3.00

Celcius Energy

$4.00

Water

$2.50

S.Pellegrino

$4.00

Kombucha

$4.50

Yerba mate

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Flashbird is a craft-fast food restaurant that serves scratch-made chicken sandwiches! fresh, from scratch , designed by a CHEF, served in a FLASH.

Website

Location

245-Z Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Series -
orange starNo Reviews
226e Mount Hermon Road Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Penny Ice Creamery - Scotts Valley - 262 Mount Hermon Road Suite 104
orange starNo Reviews
262 Mount Hermon Road Suite 104 Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Casa Nostra - Scotts Valley
orange star3.0 • 30
219 mt hermon rd scotts valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Malone's Grille - 4402 Scotts Valley Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4402 Scotts Valley Drive Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Bar and Grill - 230 Mt Hermon Road G
orange starNo Reviews
230 Mt Hermon Road G Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Humble Sea Tavern - Felton - Felton Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
6256 CA-9 Felton, CA 95018
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Scotts Valley
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4 (54 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (213 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston