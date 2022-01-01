Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flat River Grill

124 Reviews

$$

201 E. Main St.

Lowell, MI 49331

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Wild Mushroom
Queso Dip

Starters

Artichoke & Arugula Dip

$11.00

artichokes, roasted garlic, arugula, swiss cheese, flatbread, tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

almonds, roasted garlic, truffle oil, parmesan

Pan Fried Goat Cheese

$12.00

sun-dried tomatoes, rosemary cream compote, grilled bread

Queso Dip

$11.00

white queso, corn, housemade salsa, tortilla chips

Wood Fired Flatbread

$11.50

blueberries, blackberries, goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey, basil, cheese blend

Extra Crostini

To Go Bread and Oil

$2.00

Fry App

$5.00

Soups/Salads

Bowl Soup du Jour

$5.75

Bowl White Chicken Chili

$5.75

Cobb

$16.00

romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, chopped egg, bleu cheese, red onions, bacon, marinated tomatoes, avocado, choice of dressing

Cup Soup du Jour

$4.75

Cup White Chicken Chili

$4.75

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

heritage greens, grilled pears, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, red onions, honey vinaigrette

Half 201

$6.00

Half Caesar

$5.50

Half Mixed Greens

$5.50

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, jicama, carrots, croutons, choice of dressing

House Mixed Greens

$7.50

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, jicama, carrots, croutons, choice of dressing

Quart Chili

$15.00

Quart Chili w/ Bread

$20.00

Quart Du Jour

$15.00

Quart Du Jour w/ Bread

$20.00

Roasted Garlic Caesar

$9.00

hearts of romaine, house cut garlic croutons, pecorino romano, caesar dressing

Two-0-One

$10.00

bibb lettuce, granny smith apples, spiced walnuts, bleu cheese, sticky chardonnay dressing

Add Salad

$4.00

Add Half Caesar

$4.00

Add Chili

$4.00

Add Du Jour

$4.00

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island, marble rye

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$12.00

MI sourdough bread, white cheddar, creme de brie, swiss, caramelized onions, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, arugula

Steak Ciabatta

$16.00

marinated wood-grilled flank steak, bleu cheese, arugula, roasted bell peppers and onions, roasted garlic aioli

Turkey Bacon Melt

$14.00

oven roasted turkey, smoked bacon, white cheddar, arugula, tomatoes, mrs. dogs mustard, toasted pretzel roll

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$15.00

hand battered chicken, bibb lettuce, roma tomatoes, pickle, tabasco mayo, brioche bun

Burgers

Angus Burger

$13.50

wood grilled burger, lettuce, tomato, onion

Porto Burger

$14.00

wood-grilled plant-based patty, roasted portobella mushroom, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, bibb lettuce, garlic aioli, toasted brioche bun

Flat River Burger

$16.00

wood grilled burger, sugar-spiced bacon, bleu cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce

The Showboat Burger

$16.00

wood-grilled certified angus beef, white cheddar, arugula, Pebble Creek Produce mushrooms, haystack onions, rosemary-garlic aioli, brioche bun

Sweet Potato Patty

$12.00

breaded patty made from sweet potato and brown rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, zesty aioli, toaste ciabatta

Pizzas

Americana

$15.50

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cheese blend

Build Your Own

$11.00

Chicken Pesto

$15.50

grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garden pesto, cheese blend

Margarita

$14.50

herb oil, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, cheese blend

Sausage Goat Cheese

$15.50

herb oil, sausage, goat cheese, caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, arugula, cheese blend

Thai

$15.50

herb oil, chicken, smoked provolone, spinach, red onions, pickled carrots, sesame seeds, sweet thai chili sauce, swet soy

Wild Mushroom

$15.50

alfredo sauce, caramelized onions, Pebble Creek Produce mushrooms, spinach, cheese blend, parmesan

Entrees & Bowls

Champagne Chicken

$21.00

sautéed chicken breast, champagne cream sauce, roasted red potatoes, asparagus (gf)

Half Champagne Chicken

$16.00

sautéed chicken breast, champagne cream sauce, roasted red potatoes, asparagus (gf)

Honey & Black Pepper Beef Brisket

$27.50

slow roasted beef brisket, honey, black peppercorns, roasted red potatoes, shallot wilted swiss chard, grape tomatoes, dijon-dill aioli (gf)

FRG Pork & Vegetable Pie

$17.00Out of stock

housemade pork & vegetable pie, whipped red potatoes, roasted root vegetables, pork jus

Peruvian Burrito

$16.00

Quinoa blend, roasted sweet potato, corn, bell pepper, red onion, flour tortilla, aji verde sauce, cilantro

Sesame Soy Mahi Mahi

$27.50

mahi mahi, teriyaki glaze, napa cabbage slaw, mandarin oranges, sesame soy vinaigrette, crispy lo Mein noodles, scallion, sesame seeds

Sesame Soy Vegan Tenders

$24.00

vegan chicken tenders, teriyaki glaze, napa cabbage slaw, mandarin oranges, sesame soy vinaigrette, crispy lo Mein noodles, scallion, sesame seeds

Country Fried Pork

$24.50

Breaded pork tenderloin, whipped red potatoes, buttered sweet corn, homestyle white gravy, haystack onion

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

fettuccine, parmesan cream sauce, shallots, broccoli

Mushroom Risotto

$15.00

arborio rice, pebble creek produce mushrooms, shallots, garlic, baby spinach, toasted walnuts, parmesan, truffle oil

Shrimp Carbonara

$24.50

blackened shrimp, al dente fettuccine, house-made carbonara sauce, bacon, green peas, red sauce

Vegan Carbonara

$23.00

vegan bacon, al dente fettuccine, house-made carbonara sauce, green peas, red sauce

Desserts

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Ice Cream Flavor Trio

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse, Fresh Strawberry, Crushed Pistachio

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Homemade Key Lime Filling, Graham Cracker Crust, Whipped Cream

Kid Menu

Big Kid Strips

$10.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$5.00

Dirt cup

$1.00

Kids Turkey Bacon Club

$8.00

Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, kid bun

Sides

Cucumbers & Ranch

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Roasted Potatoes

$2.00

Seasonal Fruit

$2.00

Small Garden Salad

$2.00

Steamed Broccoli

$2.00

Yogurt & Grapes

$2.00

SWEETY Fries

$2.00

Whipped Potatoes

$2.00

Broccoli Slaw

$2.00

Features

Sausage Pesto Flatbread

$11.50

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Brunch

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Breakfast Pizza

$15.00

FRG Breakfast Scramble

$13.00

Retail

Small dressing

$5.00

Side Onion Dip

$1.50

Set up charge

Labor

Split Plate

Split Plate

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

201 E. Main St., Lowell, MI 49331

