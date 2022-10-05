Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flatbed Ford Cafe 214 N. Kinsley Ave

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

214 N. Kinsley Ave

Winslow, AZ 86047

Popular Items

Build your own burritos
Southwestern Skillet
Coke

Drinks

Coke

$3.49

24 oz Coke

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Root beer

$3.49

Red cream soda

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Coffee

$2.99

Small Orange Juice

$2.99

Small Milk

$2.99

Cold Brew

$4.69

Large Milk

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.49

Large Orange Juice

$3.99

Water

Hot cocoa

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Lemonaid

$3.49

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Our signature coffee on ice with your choice of creamer.

Detox Water

$3.49

Coffee Milk

$4.49

Floats

Soda Pop Float

$4.49

Skillets

Pork Carnitas Skillet

$13.99

Home style potatoes topped with green chili pork carnitas, cheese and 2 eggs cooked to order. Comes with a side of sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortilla

American Skillet

$12.99

Home style potatoes topped with your choice of 3 bacon or 2 sausage, 2 eggs cooked to order. Choice of toast.

Southwestern Skillet

$13.99

Home style potatoes topped with green chili pork carnitas, pork chorizo, cheese and 2 eggs cooked to order. Comes with a side of sour cream and choice of tortilla

Santa Fe Skillet

$13.99

Home style potatoes, pork chorizo, bell peppers, onions, cheese, 2 eggs cooked to order and choice of tortilla

Fajita Skillet

$13.99

Home style potatoes topped with beef or chicken fajita meat, bell peppers, onions and cheese topped with 2 eggs cooked to order. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. Served with sour cream and salsa

Breakfast Specials

Our hand battered chicken fried steak, 2 eggs cooked to order choice potatoes and toast

Pancake Special

$12.49

2 pancakes, 2 eggs cooked to order and choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage. Choice of homestyle potatoes or hashbrowns

Banana Nut Bread French Toast

$13.49

2 Slices of banana nut bread made into french toast served with 2 eggs cooked to order and choice of 2 bacon or sausage.

Enchiladas with eggs

$12.99

2 red chili cheese enchiladas, 2 eggs cooked to order, refried beans and choice of potato and a homemade tortilla.

Pork Chops & Eggs

$13.99

(2) Pork chops, (2) eggs cooked to order and choice of home style potatoes or hashbrowns, and choice of toast.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

2 corn tortillas with cheese topped with green chili, 2 eggs cooked to order with choice of home style or hashbrown potatoes, refried beans and a homemade tortilla.

Humpty Dumpty Breakfast Burger

$13.99

1/2 lb burger topped with choice of cheese, bacon and an egg cooked to order. Served with choice of home style potatoes or hash browns. Top it off with a side of sausage gravy on the side for an additional $2.00.

Breakfast Tacos

$12.99

3 Flour or corn tortillas stuffed with chorizo, potatoes and eggs topped off with cheese, refried beans, a side of salsa.

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$13.99

Hand battered chicken fried steak, country gravy, 2 eggs cooked to order served with your choice of hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes and toast

Breakfast Protein Bowl

$11.99

All the protein you need. Bowl includes scrambled eggs, your choice of chicken or beef and choice of red or green pork chili topped with cheese.

Waffle & Eggs

$12.49

Our yummy waffle served with 2 eggs cooked to order and 2 bacon or sausage. Add blueberries, Chocolate chips or strawberries for $1.50

Southern Breakfast

$12.99

Biscuits & sausage gravy (2biscuits), 2 eggs cooked to order and 2 bacon or sausage. This favorite southern meal will be sure to fill you up.

Ham and Eggs

$12.99

Ham steak served with 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes and toast. Add a side of chili for $3.75.

Classic Breakfast

$13.99

2 eggs cooked to order, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, choice of hashbrowns or home style potatoes and choice of toast or tortilla. Add a side of chili for $3.75

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

2 english muffins topped with canadian bacon, eggs cooked to order and hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes.

French Toast and Eggs

$12.99

French Toast served with 2 eggs cooked to order, your choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage and choice of hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes.

The Cure

$13.99

A pile of hashbrowns topped with bell peppers, onions, choice of bacon or sausage, 2 eggs cooked to order topped off with your choice of sausage gravy, red chili or green chili. Choice of toast

Breakfast Burritos

Flatbed Burrito

$13.99

Extra large burrito stuffed with eggs, potatoes, pork carnitas, jalapenos, bell peppers and cheese with a side of salsa. Smoothered enchilada style with your choice of red or green chili.

Santa Fe Burrito

$13.99

Extra large burrito stuffed with eggs, potatoes, chorizo, bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with a side of salsa. Smoothered enchilada style with your choice of red or green chili

Build your own burritos

$5.50

Flour tortilla, eggs, cheese. Additional items can be added for an additional charge.

Omelettes

Denver Omelette

$12.99

3 egg omelette with ham, onion and bell peppers. Choice of toast and hashbrowns or home style potatoes

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$12.49

3 egg omelette, ham and cheese. Served with your choice of toast and hashbrowns or home style potatoes

Veggie Omelette

$11.49

3 egg omelette with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and onion. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns or home style potatoes

Southwest Omelette

$12.99

3 egg omelette, bacon, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns or home style potatoes.

Kids Breakfast

Kids classic

$6.99

1 egg, 2 bacon or sausage, slice of toast and cup of fruit with a kids drink.

Kids Pancake

$6.99

3 small pancake, choice of (2) bacon or (2) sausage, fruit cup and kids drink.

Kids French Toast

$6.99

French toast, choice of (2) bacon or (2) sausages, fruit cup and drink.

Build your own Breakfast

Build your own Breakfast

Build breakfast the way you want it.

APPETIZERS

Spicy Fried Pickles

$6.99

A bowl filled with spicy fried pickles served with ranch dressing

APPETIZER Loaded Potato Wedges( 2 wedges)

$6.99

(4) potato wedges topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream and onions. Add Chicken, Beef or Chili for $3.75

CHIPS AND BEAN DIP

$4.49

Homemade chips served with green chili bean dip

Appetizer Quesidilla

$6.99

13" tortilla filled with melted cheese and a side of salsa. Add red or green chili inside for $3.75

Flatbed Wings

$8.99+

6 or 12 large wings (3)flats (3) drums with your choice of BBQ, Honey Hot, Red Hot, or Mild

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

SOUPS PLEASE CALL FOR SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUPS PLEASE CALL FOR SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.50+

SOUP OF THE DAY PLEASE GIVE US A CALL

SIDES

Waffle Fries

$3.99

SALSA

$0.75

SIDE OF RICE

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

SIDE OF CHILI

$3.50

Small side of Red or Green Chili with pork

SIDE OF BEANS

$2.50

SIDE OF REFRIED BEANS

Fruit cup

$3.50

SUNDAYS SPECIALS

Sunday Breakfast - Enchiladas with eggs.

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

Sunday Philly Cheese Steak NO SUBSTITUTIONS

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

Sunday Dinner - Pork Chop Dinner - No substitutions

$11.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

MONDAY DAILY SPECIALS

Monday Breakfast - Pork Carnita Skillet - NO SUBSTITUTIONS

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

MONDAY LUNCH - SOUTHWEST GRILLED CHEESE NO SUBSTITUTES

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

MONDAY DINNER - MEATLOAF DINNER NO SUBSTITUTES

$11.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

TUESDAYS DAILY SPECIALS

TACO TUESDAY - BREAKFAST TACOS NO SUBSTITUTES

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

TACO TUESDAY - GRANDMA TACOS NO SUBSTITUTIONS

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

TACO TUESDAY - CHICKEN LIME TACOS

$11.99

NO SUBSTITUES

TACO TUESDAY - SHRIMP TACOS

$11.99

NO SUBSTITUTIONS

THURSDAY DAILY SPECIALS

THURSDAY BREAKFAST FAJITA SKILLET NO SUBSTITUTES

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

THURSDAY LUNCH SPECIAL - BBQ PORK SANDWICH NO SUBSTITUTES

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

THURSDAY DINNER SPECIAL - CHICKEN FRIED STEAK DINNER NO SUBSTITUES

$11.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

TGIF SPECIALS

FRIDAY BREAKFAST - FLATBED BURRITO NO SUBSTITUTES

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

FRIDAY LUNCH SPECIAL - ROUTE 66 BURRITO

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

TGIF DINNER SPECIAL - FLATBED PASTA NO SUBSTITUTIONS

$11.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

SATURDAY SPECIALS

SATURDAY BREAKFAST SPECIAL - HUEVOS RANCHEROS NO SUBSTITUTES

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

SATURDAY LUNCH SPECIAL - CHILI BACON CHEESEBURGER NO SUBSTITUTIONS

$9.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

SATURDAY DINNER SPECIAL - FARMHOUSE BURGER - NO SUBSTITUTIONS

$11.99

ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are a full service Café located in Winslow Arizona. We're located just north of the famous Standing on the corner park.

Location

214 N. Kinsley Ave, Winslow, AZ 86047

Directions

Gallery
Flatbed Ford Cafe image
Banner pic
Main pic

