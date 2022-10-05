Flatbed Ford Cafe 214 N. Kinsley Ave
214 N. Kinsley Ave
Winslow, AZ 86047
Popular Items
Drinks
Coke
24 oz Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Root beer
Red cream soda
Iced Tea
Coffee
Small Orange Juice
Small Milk
Cold Brew
Large Milk
Diet Coke
Large Orange Juice
Water
Hot cocoa
Hot Tea
Lemonaid
Iced Coffee
Our signature coffee on ice with your choice of creamer.
Detox Water
Coffee Milk
Floats
Skillets
Pork Carnitas Skillet
Home style potatoes topped with green chili pork carnitas, cheese and 2 eggs cooked to order. Comes with a side of sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortilla
American Skillet
Home style potatoes topped with your choice of 3 bacon or 2 sausage, 2 eggs cooked to order. Choice of toast.
Southwestern Skillet
Home style potatoes topped with green chili pork carnitas, pork chorizo, cheese and 2 eggs cooked to order. Comes with a side of sour cream and choice of tortilla
Santa Fe Skillet
Home style potatoes, pork chorizo, bell peppers, onions, cheese, 2 eggs cooked to order and choice of tortilla
Fajita Skillet
Home style potatoes topped with beef or chicken fajita meat, bell peppers, onions and cheese topped with 2 eggs cooked to order. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. Served with sour cream and salsa
Breakfast Specials
Pancake Special
2 pancakes, 2 eggs cooked to order and choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage. Choice of homestyle potatoes or hashbrowns
Banana Nut Bread French Toast
2 Slices of banana nut bread made into french toast served with 2 eggs cooked to order and choice of 2 bacon or sausage.
Enchiladas with eggs
2 red chili cheese enchiladas, 2 eggs cooked to order, refried beans and choice of potato and a homemade tortilla.
Pork Chops & Eggs
(2) Pork chops, (2) eggs cooked to order and choice of home style potatoes or hashbrowns, and choice of toast.
Huevos Rancheros
2 corn tortillas with cheese topped with green chili, 2 eggs cooked to order with choice of home style or hashbrown potatoes, refried beans and a homemade tortilla.
Humpty Dumpty Breakfast Burger
1/2 lb burger topped with choice of cheese, bacon and an egg cooked to order. Served with choice of home style potatoes or hash browns. Top it off with a side of sausage gravy on the side for an additional $2.00.
Breakfast Tacos
3 Flour or corn tortillas stuffed with chorizo, potatoes and eggs topped off with cheese, refried beans, a side of salsa.
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
Hand battered chicken fried steak, country gravy, 2 eggs cooked to order served with your choice of hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes and toast
Breakfast Protein Bowl
All the protein you need. Bowl includes scrambled eggs, your choice of chicken or beef and choice of red or green pork chili topped with cheese.
Waffle & Eggs
Our yummy waffle served with 2 eggs cooked to order and 2 bacon or sausage. Add blueberries, Chocolate chips or strawberries for $1.50
Southern Breakfast
Biscuits & sausage gravy (2biscuits), 2 eggs cooked to order and 2 bacon or sausage. This favorite southern meal will be sure to fill you up.
Ham and Eggs
Ham steak served with 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes and toast. Add a side of chili for $3.75.
Classic Breakfast
2 eggs cooked to order, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, choice of hashbrowns or home style potatoes and choice of toast or tortilla. Add a side of chili for $3.75
Eggs Benedict
2 english muffins topped with canadian bacon, eggs cooked to order and hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes.
French Toast and Eggs
French Toast served with 2 eggs cooked to order, your choice of 2 bacon or 2 sausage and choice of hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes.
The Cure
A pile of hashbrowns topped with bell peppers, onions, choice of bacon or sausage, 2 eggs cooked to order topped off with your choice of sausage gravy, red chili or green chili. Choice of toast
Breakfast Burritos
Flatbed Burrito
Extra large burrito stuffed with eggs, potatoes, pork carnitas, jalapenos, bell peppers and cheese with a side of salsa. Smoothered enchilada style with your choice of red or green chili.
Santa Fe Burrito
Extra large burrito stuffed with eggs, potatoes, chorizo, bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with a side of salsa. Smoothered enchilada style with your choice of red or green chili
Build your own burritos
Flour tortilla, eggs, cheese. Additional items can be added for an additional charge.
Omelettes
Denver Omelette
3 egg omelette with ham, onion and bell peppers. Choice of toast and hashbrowns or home style potatoes
Ham and Cheese Omelette
3 egg omelette, ham and cheese. Served with your choice of toast and hashbrowns or home style potatoes
Veggie Omelette
3 egg omelette with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and onion. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns or home style potatoes
Southwest Omelette
3 egg omelette, bacon, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with choice of toast and hashbrowns or home style potatoes.
Kids Breakfast
Build your own Breakfast
APPETIZERS
Spicy Fried Pickles
A bowl filled with spicy fried pickles served with ranch dressing
APPETIZER Loaded Potato Wedges( 2 wedges)
(4) potato wedges topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream and onions. Add Chicken, Beef or Chili for $3.75
CHIPS AND BEAN DIP
Homemade chips served with green chili bean dip
Appetizer Quesidilla
13" tortilla filled with melted cheese and a side of salsa. Add red or green chili inside for $3.75
Flatbed Wings
6 or 12 large wings (3)flats (3) drums with your choice of BBQ, Honey Hot, Red Hot, or Mild
Chips and Salsa
SOUPS PLEASE CALL FOR SOUP OF THE DAY
SIDES
SUNDAYS SPECIALS
Sunday Breakfast - Enchiladas with eggs.
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
Sunday Philly Cheese Steak NO SUBSTITUTIONS
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
Sunday Dinner - Pork Chop Dinner - No substitutions
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
MONDAY DAILY SPECIALS
Monday Breakfast - Pork Carnita Skillet - NO SUBSTITUTIONS
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
MONDAY LUNCH - SOUTHWEST GRILLED CHEESE NO SUBSTITUTES
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
MONDAY DINNER - MEATLOAF DINNER NO SUBSTITUTES
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
TUESDAYS DAILY SPECIALS
TACO TUESDAY - BREAKFAST TACOS NO SUBSTITUTES
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
TACO TUESDAY - GRANDMA TACOS NO SUBSTITUTIONS
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
TACO TUESDAY - CHICKEN LIME TACOS
NO SUBSTITUES
TACO TUESDAY - SHRIMP TACOS
NO SUBSTITUTIONS
THURSDAY DAILY SPECIALS
THURSDAY BREAKFAST FAJITA SKILLET NO SUBSTITUTES
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
THURSDAY LUNCH SPECIAL - BBQ PORK SANDWICH NO SUBSTITUTES
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
THURSDAY DINNER SPECIAL - CHICKEN FRIED STEAK DINNER NO SUBSTITUES
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
TGIF SPECIALS
FRIDAY BREAKFAST - FLATBED BURRITO NO SUBSTITUTES
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
FRIDAY LUNCH SPECIAL - ROUTE 66 BURRITO
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
TGIF DINNER SPECIAL - FLATBED PASTA NO SUBSTITUTIONS
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
SATURDAY SPECIALS
SATURDAY BREAKFAST SPECIAL - HUEVOS RANCHEROS NO SUBSTITUTES
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
SATURDAY LUNCH SPECIAL - CHILI BACON CHEESEBURGER NO SUBSTITUTIONS
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
SATURDAY DINNER SPECIAL - FARMHOUSE BURGER - NO SUBSTITUTIONS
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
50TH CELEBRATION
HOLIDAY SPECIALS
APPAREL
BLACK SHIRT large
BLACK SHIRT medium
BLACK SHIRT small
BLACK SHIRT xlg
BLACK SHIRT xxlg
BLACK SHIRT xxxlg
BLUE SHIRT large
BLUE SHIRT medium
BLUE SHIRT xlg
BLUE SHIRT xxl
BLUE SHIRT xxxl
BLUE T SHIRT small
RED SHIRT large
RED SHIRT medium
RED SHIRT small
RED SHIRT xlg
RED SHIRT xxlg
RED SHIRT xxxlg
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We are a full service Café located in Winslow Arizona. We're located just north of the famous Standing on the corner park.
214 N. Kinsley Ave, Winslow, AZ 86047