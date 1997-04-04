  • Home
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bend

849 Reviews

$$

375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130

#130

Bend, OR 97702

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid's "Make your own!" Pizza
Classic Ceasar Salad
Capricciosa

Appetizers/Soups

Buratta Caprese

$15.00

Baked Goat Cheese with Fire Roasted Tomatoes

$13.50

Served w/ Fresh Baked Focaccia (Gluten-free add 1.5)

Sicilian Meatballs

$13.50

Simmered in Our Housemade Marinara

Risotto Croquetas

$12.75Out of stock

Filled with Cheese, Baked Crispy, Served with Tomato Basil Bisque to Dip

Fontina Fonduta

$14.00

Pinot Grigio Infused Fontina, Fresh-Baked Focaccia

Steak and Mushroom Fonduta

$17.00

Our Famous Pinot Grigio Infused Fonduta, served with Toasted Focaccia, Herbed Mushrooms and Wood-Fired Flat Iron Steak.

Tomato Basil Cup

$7.00

Served w/ Toasted Gaston’s Focaccia

Tomato Basil Bowl

$9.00

Served w/ Toasted Gaston’s Focaccia

Special Appetizer

$12.95

Special Soup Cup

$7.00Out of stock

Specail Soup Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

D.O.C. Neapolitan Pizzas

Margherita

$20.00

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil

Tomato Margherita

$20.00

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes

Capricciosa

$21.00

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Creminelli Prosciutto Crudo, Fresh Basil, Artichoke Hearts, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives

Diavola

$21.00

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Spicy Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper

Quattro Fomaggi

$21.00

Fior di Latte, Fontina, Romano, Parmesan, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic

Quattro Stagioni

$20.00

(The Four Seasons) Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Prosciutto Crudo and Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Parmesan

Marinara

$15.00

No Cheese! San Marzano Pomodoro, Slivered Garlic, Fresh Oregano, Fresh Basil

More Fine Pie

Alfredo the Grate

$20.00

Alfredo, Grated Parmesan,Chicken, Bacon, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomatoes, Chives

Bianco Magnifico

$20.00

Chicken, Fior di Latte, Olive Oil, Garlic, Creminelli Prosciutto Crudo, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze

BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Fontina, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro

Capicola, Italian Sausage and Sopressa

$21.00

Meat, Meat and some Meat... oh yeah, and Cheese!

Caramelized Fennel and Sausage

$20.00

Roasted Kale, Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Portobello, Fontina, Parmesan, EVOO

Chopped Veggie

$19.00

Zucchini, Squash, Asparagus, Portobello, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Shredded Mozz, Goat Cheese

P.A.P.A.

$19.00

Pepperoni, Asiago, Pesto, Arugula

Pepperoni and Chive

$21.00

Cupped Pepperoni, Chives, Flatbread Formaggio

Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello

$21.00

All-Natural Italian Sausage, Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte

Tuscan Chicken

$21.00

Herbed Olive Oil, Feta, Artichoke Hearts, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Spinach, Green Onions, Shredded Mozz

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.50

Cupped Pepperoni, Flatbread Formaggio

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pomodoro, Shredded Mozz

1/2 and 1/2

$20.00

Craft your Own Pie

$20.00

Special Pizza

$19.00

Flatbreads/Sandwiches

Sea Salt and Parmesan Flatbread

$14.50

With 3 Dipping Sauces

The Farmhouse Flatbread

$14.50

Sliced Pancetta, Kale, Asparagus, Caramelized Balsamic Onion Jam, Goat Cheese, Shaved Parmesan

Pesto Portobello and Sausage

$14.00

Fontina, Arugula, Fig Drizzle

Limoncello Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Pesto, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Roasted Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Chili Flake

Flatbread Special

$12.00

Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Fontina Cheese

Roasted Chicken Portobello Sandwich

$15.00

Fontina, Caramelized Onion, Pesto Aioli, Fresh Basil, Fig Glaze

Spicy Italian Sandwich

$16.00

Cold Cut Cured Meats with Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Capicola, Spicy Calabrese, Sopressata on Gaston’s Ciabatta with Basil Pesto Mayo, Arugula, Fresh Tomato

Steak Tip Dip Sandwich

$17.00

Wood-Fired Flat Iron, Caramelized Onion, Provolone, Marscapone, Fig Mustardo, Arugula, Gaston’s Ciabiatta, Au Jus

Shrimp and Chorizo Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Salads/Pastas

Tuscan Steak Salad

$18.00

Wood-Fired Flat Iron, Wild Arugula, Gorgonzola, Crispy Onions, Fennel, Tomato, Beets, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Classic Ceasar Salad

$13.95

Chopped Romaine, Fresh Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons (Add Wood-Roasted Chicken 4)

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$17.95

Chopped Romaine, Wood-Roasted Chicken, Fresh Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$16.00

Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Chicken Arugula Basil Salad

$16.00

Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett

Italian Wedge Salad

$16.00

Baby Iceberg, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing

Chopped Kale Salad

$16.00

Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette

Simple Salad

$13.00

Mixed Field Greens, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, and Parmesan Cheese served with house-made Blood Orange Vinaigrette

Pasta Salad

$13.00

House-Made Sausage Lasagna

$17.00

All-Natural Italian Sausage, Fennel, Marinara, Herbed Ricotta, Mozzarella, Toasted Focaccia

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

24-month Aged White Cheddar, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Fontina

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh Sliced Roma Tomatoes, and Fior di Latte served with Pesto, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette and Balsamic Glaze

Pasta Special

$17.99

special pasta

$15.00Out of stock

Kids/ Dessert

Kid's "Make your own!" Pizza

$8.50

Because there’s an artist in all of us!

Kid's Pasta Alfredo

$8.50

Picky and Proud! Add chicken 2

Kid's Chicken Alfredo

$10.50

Picky and Proud!

Kid Mac Cheese

$8.50

Same as the big kids, but little.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Dessert Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Melting Cake

$9.00

Special Dessert

$9.00Out of stock

1/2 Salads & Togo Dressing

1/2 Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$8.75

1/2 Chicken Arugula Basil Salad

$8.75

1/2 Italian Wedge Salad

$8.75

1/2 Chopped Kale Salad

$8.75

1/2 Ceasar Salad

$8.75

1/2 Chicken Ceasar Salad

$8.75

1/2 Caprese Salad

$8.75

1/2 Simple Salad

$8.50

1/2 Pasta Salad

$8.50

N/A Bev

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Milk

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Craberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Izze

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Pellegrino Limonata

$3.50

Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.50

Shirly Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Brew Dr. Superberry Kombucha

$5.75Out of stock

Brew Dr. Ginger Tumeric Kombucha

$5.75

Apple Cider

$3.25
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Flatbread, located in Bend's Old Mill District, focuses on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas paired with fresh salads such as our Italian Wedge, sandwiches including our Steak Tip Dip, appetizers and more. A full bar, views of the Deschutes River and small town hospitality round out an exceptional experience!

375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130, #130, Bend, OR 97702

