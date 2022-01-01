  • Home
  • /
  • Boise
  • /
  • Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bown Crossing
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bown Crossing

1,217 Reviews

$$

3139 S Bown Way

Boise, ID 83706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita

Appetizers/Soups

Wood Fired Prosciutto Wrapped Prawns

$13.00

Pinot Grigio Marinade, Arugula, Fig Glaze

Baked Goat Cheese with Fire Roasted Tomatoes

$13.00

Served w/ Fresh Baked Focaccia (Gluten-free add 1.5)

Sicilian Meatballs

$13.00

Simmered in Our Housemade Marinara

Burrata Caprese

$15.00

Fontina Fonduta

$14.00

Pinot Grigio Infused Fontina, Fresh-Baked Focaccia, Add Wood-Fired Flat Iron Streak and Cremini Mushrooms for $5!

Carmelized Onion Soup

$9.50

The French Take the Credit, but the Italians Invented Caramelized Onion Soup; Fontina Gratinèe, Asiago, Ciabatta Crouton, Aged Balsamic Drizzle

Tomato Basil Cup

$7.00

Served w/ Toasted Gaston’s Focaccia

Tomato Basil Bowl

$9.00

Served w/ Toasted Gaston’s Focaccia

Cup Veggie Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl Veggie Soup

$9.00Out of stock

D.O.C. Neapolitan Pizzas

Capricciosa

$18.00

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Creminelli Prosciutto Crudo, Fresh Basil, Artichoke Hearts, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives

Diavola

$18.00

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Spicy Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper

Marinara

$14.00

No Cheese! San Marzano Pomodoro, Slivered Garlic, Fresh Oregano, Fresh Basil

Margherita

$17.00

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil

Quattro Formaggio

$18.00

Fior di Latte, Fontina, Romano, Parmesan, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic

Quattro Stagioni

$18.00

(The Four Seasons) Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Prosciutto Crudo and Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Parmesan

Tomato Margherita

$17.50

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes

Zucca

$17.00

EVOO, Roasted Butternut Squash, Pancetta, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Rosemary, Mozzarella, Garlic, Aged Balsamic

More Fine Pie

Alfredo the Grate

$17.00

Alfredo, Grated Parmesan,Chicken, Bacon, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomatoes, Chives

Bianco Magnifico

$17.50

Chicken, Fior di Latte, Olive Oil, Garlic, Creminelli Prosciutto Crudo, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze

BBQ Chicken

$17.50

Fontina, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro

Capicola, Italian Sausage and Sopressa

$18.00

Meat, Meat and some Meat... oh yeah, and Cheese!

Caramelized Fennel and Sausage

$17.00

Roasted Kale, Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Portobello, Fontina, Parmesan, EVOO

Chopped Veggie

$17.00

Zucchini, Squash, Asparagus, Portobello, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Shredded Mozz, Goat Cheese

Maple-Fennel Sausage

$17.00

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella

P.A.P.A.

$17.00

Pepperoni, Asiago, Pesto, Arugula

Pepperoni and Chive

$18.00

Cupped Pepperoni, Chives, Flatbread Formaggio

Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello

$18.00

All-Natural Italian Sausage, Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte

Tuscan Chicken

$17.50

Herbed Olive Oil, Feta, Artichoke Hearts, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, Spinach, Green Onions, Shredded Mozz

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Cupped Pepperoni, Flatbread Formaggio

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pomodoro, Shredded Mozz

1/2 and 1/2

$17.00

Craft your Own Pie

$17.00

Hawaiian

$17.00

Flatbreads

Sea Salt and Parmesan Flatbread

$13.50

With 3 Dipping Sauces

The Farmhouse Flatbread

$13.50

Sliced Pancetta, Kale, Asparagus, Caramelized Balsamic Onion Jam, Goat Cheese, Shaved Parmesan

Pesto Portobello and Sausage

$13.00

Fontina, Arugula, Fig Drizzle

Red Pepper and Goat Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Fiery Chili Oil, All-Natural Italian Sausage

Limoncello Chicken Flatbread

$13.50

Pesto, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Roasted Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Chili Flake

Fire Tom FB

$13.00

Pina Prosc FB

$13.00

Shrimp and Chorizo Flatbread

$14.00

Sandwiches

Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Fontina Cheese

Roasted Chicken Portobello Sandwich

$14.00

Fontina, Caramelized Onion, Pesto Aioli, Fresh Basil, Fig Glaze

Spicy Italian Sandwich

$15.00

Cold Cut Cured Meats with Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Capicola, Spicy Calabrese, Sopressata on Gaston’s Ciabatta with Basil Pesto Mayo, Arugula, Fresh Tomato

Steak Tip Dip Sandwich

$17.00

Wood-Fired Flat Iron, Caramelized Onion, Provolone, Marscapone, Fig Mustardo, Arugula, Gaston’s Ciabiatta, Au Jus

Salads

Classic Ceasar Salad

$13.50

Chopped Romaine, Fresh Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons (Add Wood-Roasted Chicken 3)

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$17.50

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$15.00

Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Chicken Arugula Basil Salad

$15.00

Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett

Italian Wedge Salad

$14.50

Baby Iceberg, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing

Chopped Kale Salad

$14.00

Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette

Tuscan Steak Salad

$18.00

Wood-Fired Flat Iron, Wild Arugula, Gorgonzola, Crispy Onions, Fennel, Tomato, Beets, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Simple Salad

$13.00

16 Oz Dressing

$7.50

Caprese Salad

$14.50

Pastas

House-Made Sausage Lasagna

$16.00

All-Natural Italian Sausage, Fennel, Marinara, Herbed Ricotta, Mozzarella, Toasted Focaccia

Pasta Bolognese

$16.00

Traditional Meat Ragu, Basil, Asiago, Topped with our Signature Meatball

Ricotta Gnocchi

$18.00

Braised Beef Ragu, Chianti Broth, Shaved Garlic, Fresh Parmesan

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

24-month Aged White Cheddar, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Fontina

Adult Alfredo

$15.00

Adult Chx Alfredo

$19.00

Kids/ Dessert

Kid's "Make your own!" Pizza

$8.00

Because there’s an artist in all of us!

Kid's Pasta Bolognese

$8.00

Our version of Spaghetti, served with our Meatball

Kid's Pasta Alfredo

$8.00

Picky and Proud! Add chicken 2

Kid's Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Picky and Proud!

Kid Mac Cheese

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Melting Cake

$7.95

Dessert Milk

$1.00

1/2 Salads

1/2 Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$7.48

1/2 Arugula Basil Salad

$7.48

1/2 Kale

$6.98

1/2 Ceasar

$6.48

1/2 Chx Ceasar

$8.48

1/2 Caprese

$6.48

1/2 Simple Salad

$6.48

1/2 Pasta Salad

$7.48
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality. Enjoy our patio fire pits and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week.

Website

Location

3139 S Bown Way, Boise, ID 83706

Directions

Gallery
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zeppole Bakery - S Apple St
orange starNo Reviews
2345 S Apple St Boise, ID 83706
View restaurantnext
Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
590 East Boise Avenue Boise, ID 83706
View restaurantnext
Zeppole Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
641 W McGregor Dr Boise, ID 83705
View restaurantnext
Lost Shack
orange star4.5 • 139
3724 S Eckert Rd Boise, ID 83716
View restaurantnext
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill - Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1555 S Broadway Ave Boise, ID 83706
View restaurantnext
Flying Pie Pizzaria - Broadway Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1326 Broadway Ave Boise, ID 83706
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
orange star4.8 • 4,228
815 W Bannock St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Asiago's
orange star4.4 • 2,419
1002 W Main St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Dharma Sushi & Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,076
122 North 5th Street Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Boise
orange star4.4 • 1,577
215 N 8th St. Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - 0171-Boise Entertainment
orange star4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
orange star4.7 • 1,381
610 W Grove St Boise, ID 83702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boise
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston