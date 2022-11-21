Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House

1,250 Reviews

$$

2121 S McClelland St #109

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Diavola
Capricciosa

Appetizers/Soups

Balsamic Wings

$17.00

Flash Fried Calamari

$15.00

Prosciutto Prawns

$13.00Out of stock

Baked Goat Cheese with Fire Roasted Tomatoes

$13.00

Served w/ Fresh Baked Focaccia (Gluten-free add 1.5)

Sicilian Meatballs

$13.50

Simmered in Our Housemade Marinara

Fontina Fonduta

$14.00

Pinot Grigio Infused, Toasted Ciabatta.

Burrata Caprese

$15.00

Creamy Burrata, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Pesto, White Balsamic, EVOO, Crostini

Tomato Basil Cup

$7.00

Served w/ Toasted Gaston’s Focaccia

Tomato Basil Bowl

$9.00

Served w/ Toasted Gaston’s Focaccia

Onion Soup

$9.50

Asiago, Fontina, Ciabatta Crouton, Balsamic Drizzle, Blazed in our Woodfired Oven

Side of Fries

$5.00

Fonduta Bread

D.O.C. Neapolitan Pizzas

Margherita

$17.50

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil

Tomato Margherita

$17.50

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes

Capricciosa

$18.00

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Creminelli Prosciutto Crudo, Fresh Basil, Artichoke Hearts, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives

Diavola

$18.00

Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Spicy Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper

Quattro Fomaggi

$17.50

Fior di Latte, Fontina, Romano, Parmesan, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic

Quattro Stagioni

$17.50

(The Four Seasons) Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Prosciutto Crudo and Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Fresh Parmesan

Marinara

$17.00

No Cheese! San Marzano Pomodoro, Slivered Garlic, Fresh Oregano, Fresh Basil

Calabria

$18.00

San Marzano Pomodoro, Pancetta, Capicola, Calabrian Chile Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan

Zucca

$18.00

EVOO, Roasted Butternut Squash, Pancetta, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Fresh Rosemary, Garlic, Aged Balsamic

More Fine Pie

Alfredo the Grate

$17.50

Alfredo, Grated Parmesan,Chicken, Bacon, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomatoes, Chives

Bianco Magnifico

$18.00

Chicken, Fior di Latte, Olive Oil, Garlic, Creminelli Prosciutto Crudo, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze

BBQ Chicken

$17.50

Fontina, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro

Capicola, Italian Sausage and Sopressa

$18.00

Meat, Meat and some Meat... oh yeah, and Cheese!

Chopped Veggie

$17.00

Asparagus, Butternut Squash, Zucchini, Portobello, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Shredded Mozz, Goat Cheese

Pepperoni and Chive

$18.00

Cupped Pepperoni, Chives, Flatbread Formaggio

Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello

$18.00

All-Natural Italian Sausage, Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Cupped Pepperoni, Flatbread Formaggio

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pomodoro, Shredded Mozz

Tuscan Chicken

$17.50

EVOO, Feta, Artichoke Hearts, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Spinach, Green Onions, Shredded Mozzarella

1/2 and 1/2

$18.00

Craft your Own Pie

$17.50

Flatbreads/Sandwiches

Flatbread Special

$13.50Out of stock

Sea Salt and Parmesan Flatbread

$13.50

With 3 Dipping Sauces

The Farmhouse Flatbread

$13.50

Sliced Pancetta, Kale, Asparagus, Caramelized Balsamic Onion Jam, Goat Cheese, Shaved Parmesan

Wood Fired Flat Iron Flatbread

$15.00

Pomodoro, Steak, Bleu Cheese, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Pesto Drizzle, Fresh Parm.

Red Pepper Goat Cheese Flatbread

$13.50

Firey Chile Oil, Roasted Red Pepper, Goat Cheese, All-Natural Italian Sausage

Steak Tip Dip Sandwich

$17.00

Wood-Fired Flat Iron, Caramelized Onion, Provolone, Marscapone, Fig Mustardo, Arugula, Gaston’s Ciabiatta, Au Jus

Chicken Portobello

$14.00

Fontina, Caramelized Onions, Pesto Aioli, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Fontina Cheese

Calabrian Chile Burger

$16.00

Bacon Pepper Jam, Calabrian Chile, Pistachio Nut Butter, Gorgonzola, Arugula.

Caramelized Onion Burger

$16.00

White Cheddar, Fontina, Arugula.

Salads/Pastas

Tuscan Steak Salad

$18.00

Wood-Fired Flat Iron, Wild Arugula, Gorgonzola, Crispy Onions, Fennel, Tomato, Beets, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Grilled Artichoke Salad

$14.95

Spring Mix, Asparagus, Chèvre, Watermelon Radish, Crumbled Pistachios, Lemon Basil Vinaigrette.

Chicken Apple Walnut

$15.00

Spring Mix, Red Grapes, Blue Cheese, Celery, Red Onion, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Chicken Arugula Basil Salad

$15.00

Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett

Italian Wedge Salad

$15.00

Baby Iceberg, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing

Chopped Kale Salad

$14.00

Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Ciabatta Croutons, House Caesar Dressing.

Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Chopped Romaine, Ciabatta Croutons, House Caesar Dressing, Wood Roasted Chicken

Simple Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Roma Tomatoes, Golden Beets, Fresh Parmesan, Blood Orange Vinaigrette.

House-Made Sausage Lasagna

$17.00

All-Natural Italian Sausage, Fennel, Marinara, Herbed Ricotta, Mozzarella, Toasted Focaccia

Pasta Bolognese

$16.00

Penne Pasta, Traditional Meat Ragu, Basil, Asiago, Topped with our Signature Meatball

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

24-month Aged White Cheddar, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Fontina

Ricotta Gnocchi

$19.00

House-Braised Beef Ragu, Chianti Broth, Shaved Garlic, Fresh Parmesan

Kids/ Dessert

Kid's "Make your own!" Pizza

$8.00

Because there’s an artist in all of us!

Kid's Pasta Bolognese

$8.00

Our version of Spaghetti, served with our Meatball

Kid's Pasta Alfredo

$8.00

Picky and Proud! Add chicken 2

Kid's Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Picky and Proud!

Kid Mac Cheese

$8.00

Kid Choc Chip

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Chocolate Melting Cake

$7.25

Gelato

$4.00

Cinnamon Apples, Brown Butter Crumble, Vanilla Bean Gelato

Dessert Milk

$2.00

1/2 Salads

1/2 Chicken Arugula Basil Salad

$8.00

1/2 Italian Wedge Salad

$7.00

1/2 Chopped Kale Salad

$7.00

1/2 Chicken Apple Walnut

$8.00

Spring Mix, Red Grapes, Blue Cheese, Celery, Red Onions, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

1/2 Caesar

$7.00

1/2 Simple Salad

$6.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Izze Grapefruit

$3.00

Izze Blackberry

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Pellegrino Limonata

$3.25

Pellegrino Aranciata Rosso

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Blood Orange Lemonade

$3.50

Shirly Temple

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality! Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!

Location

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Directions

