  • Flatbush Central Market - Picky Eaters Restaurant
A map showing the location of Flatbush Central Market - Picky Eaters Restaurant View gallery

Flatbush Central Market - Picky Eaters Restaurant

No reviews yet

2130 caton ave

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GYROS (Chicken )
GYROS (Fish)
GYROS (Lamb)

GYROS

GYROS (Chicken )

$9.00

GYROS (Shrimp)

$9.00

GYROS (Lamb)

$12.00

GYROS (Fish)

$9.00

Salad

chicken salad

$12.00

SHRIMP SALAD

$13.00

FISH SALAD

$12.00

BBQ LAMB SALAD

$15.00

VEGGIE SALAD

$9.00

COMBOS

BBQ LAMB & FRIES

$15.00

JERK LAMB & FRIES

$18.00

shrimp & fries

$16.00

GRILLED SHRIMP & FRIES

$16.00

FISH & FRIES

$15.00

CHICKEN & FRIES

$14.00

JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

wings

$12.00

SPECIALS

BAKE & SHARK

$11.00

SIDES

SEASON FRIES

$5.00

FRUIT CHOW

$6.00

PEARDRAX

$3.00

APPLE J

$3.00

TING

$3.00

CARIBBEAN COOL

$3.00

WATER

$2.00

GYROS

GYROS (Chicken )

$12.00

GYROS (Shrimp)

$13.00

GYROS (Lamb)

$15.00

GYROS (Fish)

$12.00

GYROS (Chicken ) (Copy)

$12.00

Salad

chicken salad

$15.00

SHRIMP SALAD

$16.00

FISH SALAD

$15.00

BBQ LAMB SALAD

$18.00

VEGGIE SALAD

$12.00

COMBOS

BBQ LAMB & FRIES

$21.00

JERK LAMB & FRIES

$21.00

shrimp & fries

$19.00

GRILLED SHRIMP & FRIES

$19.00

FISH & FRIES

$18.00

CHICKEN & FRIES

$17.00

JERK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

SIDES

SEASON FRIES

$8.00

FRUIT CHOW

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2130 caton ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

