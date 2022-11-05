Flatbush Central Market - Picky Eaters Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2130 caton ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Frutango Juice Bar - 2230B Church Avenue
No Reviews
2230B Church Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurant
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar - Flatbush
No Reviews
2163 Tilden Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurant