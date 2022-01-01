03 - HITW Flatiron imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

HITW Flatiron HITW Flatiron

268 Reviews

$$

37 W 24th St

New York, NY 10010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Market Salad
Hole in the Waffles
Matcha Latte

Brunch Delivery

Avocado Smash

Avocado Smash

$15.00

fresh corn, cherry tomato, feta, cilantro, toasted sunflower seeds & sourdough

Chili Scrambled Eggs

Chili Scrambled Eggs

$17.00

buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough

Pulled Pork Benedict

Pulled Pork Benedict

$19.00

12 hour slow braised pork, poached eggs, burnt butter hollandaise, beet relish on sourdough

Brekkie Roll

Brekkie Roll

$17.00

bacon, fried egg, sharp cheddar, onion jam, tomato aioli

Smoked Salmon Lox Toast

Smoked Salmon Lox Toast

$21.00

dill cream cheese, pickled onions, capers, poached egg, lemon on sourdough

Market Salad

$16.00

bibb lettuce, summer corn, marinated red onion, peaches, toasted almonds, feta, jalapeño lime vinaigrette

HITW Caesar Salad

HITW Caesar Salad

$14.00

radish, poached egg, parmesan, breadcrumbs, dill

Caprese

$17.00Out of stock

tomato, basil, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, calabrian chili tomato aioli served with a side salad

Wild Mushroom Toast

Wild Mushroom Toast

$19.00

whipped ricotta, spicy pomodoro, basil, poached egg, parmesan

Hole in the Waffles

Hole in the Waffles

$15.00

strawberry compote, whipped mascarpone, maple syrup

Cheesy Burger

Cheesy Burger

$16.00

6oz beef patty, double cheese, bibb lettuce and tomato, pickles, ketchup served with fries

OG Beef Burger

OG Beef Burger

$18.00

6oz beef patty, smoked bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, sharp white cheddar served with fries

Chicken BLAT

$19.00

roasted chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$19.00

zucchini, cherry tomaotes, spicy pomodoro, parmesan

Quinoa Bowl

$17.00

roasted zuchinni, corn, mushrooms, avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta, sambal sauce

French Fries

$7.00

calabrian chili tomato aioli $7

Brunch Sides

Toast

$3.00

GF Toast

$3.00

Poached Egg (1)

$3.00

Fried Egg (1)

$3.00

Avocado

$4.00

Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Bacon (4 pieces)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00Out of stock

Waffles (2)

$8.00

Bacon (2 pieces)

$3.00

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Coffee

Batch Coffee

Batch Coffee

$3.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50
Flat White

Flat White

$4.25
Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.25
Latte

Latte

$4.75
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Nutella Mocha

Nutella Mocha

$5.50

Aussie Iced

$7.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Americano

Americano

$3.25

Mocha

$5.00

Tea & Wellness

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Golden Tumeric

$5.00

English Breakfast Tea

$3.25

Earl Grey

$3.25

Lemongrass

$3.25

Chamomile Tea

$3.25

Peppermint Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea (black)

$3.25

Iced Tea (berry)

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.25

Orange Carrot Kambucha

$6.50

Juices & Smoothies

Orange Juice

$6.00

Nutty Espresso Smoothie

$9.00

banana, peanut butter, espresso, oat milk

Brekkie Smoothie

Brekkie Smoothie

$9.00

mixed berries, banana, granola, coconut, honey, almond milk

Greened Out Smoothie

Greened Out Smoothie

$9.00

kale, banana, chia seeds, avocado, coconut, honey, almond milk

Classic Cocktail

Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$14.00

vodka, espresso, mr black

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

aperol, prosecco, soda, orange

hole’d fashion’d

$12.00

star ward australian whiskey, mr. black, wattle seed bitters, demerara

bloody mary

bloody mary

$12.00

vodka, our spectacular house-made bloody mix

mimosa

$12.00+

oj, prosecco

Signature Cocktail

Flying High

$14.00

mezcal, aperol, amaro, tangerine, lime, spiced pineapple, tamarind

Beer

five boroughs tiny juicy ipa

$8.00

Red Wine

gl mirrassou pinot noir

$10.00+

gl the stag cabernet sauvignon

$12.00+

gl ciacci piccolomini d'aragona ateo bordeaux blend

$14.00+

White Wine

gl domaine pierre martin sancerre

$14.00+

gl lieu dit, chenin blanc

$12.00+

Orange & Rose Wine

gl rosehaven rosé

$11.00+

Sparkling Wines

gl stellina di notte

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hole In The Wall Flatiron is nestled within one of Manhattan’s busiest neighborhoods. A place to pick up breakfast on the way to work or end your day with a casual dinner, with a covered decking that we enclose during winter our Flatiron location offers a wide range of versatility for your dining desires.

Location

37 W 24th St, New York, NY 10010

Directions

Gallery
03 - HITW Flatiron image

Similar restaurants in your area

THE WELL Kitchen and Table
orange starNo Reviews
2 East 15th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
SVK - NYC 23rd - 119 E 23rd St
orange starNo Reviews
119 E 23rd St New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext
Maman Nomad - Nomad
orange starNo Reviews
22W 25th Street New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext
13 - Sentry Flatiron - Sentry Flatiron
orange starNo Reviews
37 W 24th New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext
Kubeh
orange star4.5 • 3,558
464 6th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Sotto 13
orange starNo Reviews
140 West 13th Street Manhattan, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston