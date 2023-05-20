  • Home
  • /
  • Washington
  • /
  • Flatout Burger - Georgetown truck - 2715 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flatout Burger - Georgetown truck 2715 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

2715 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Burgers and Sandwiches

Flat Out Burger

$10.00

Double Patty, American Cheese, Ketchup, Kewpie Mayo, Flat Out Sauce, Martin's Potato Roll

Carryout Chopped Cheese

$12.00

Chopped Patties with American Cheese, ketchup, flat out sauce, kewpie mayo, lettuce, tomato on a hoagie roll

Mozzy's Chopped Cheese

$14.00

Chopped patties with American cheese, flat out sauce, ketchup, kewpie mayo, lettuce, tomato and fried mozzarella sticks on a hoagie roll

Little Benny

$10.00

Double patty, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, benny sauce, Martin's sesame bun

Fries and Things

Flat Out Fries

$10.00

Crispy Fries with grilled onions, pickles, mumbo sauce, flat out sauce, ketchup, kewpie mayo Add chopped cheese optional

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2715 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Das Ethiopian Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,932
1201 28th St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Georges King of falafel and cheese steak
orange star4.3 • 904
1205 28th St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Kabul Castle kabob - 2801 M Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
2801 M Street Northwest Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Bottles - 2500 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
2500 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20037
View restaurantnext
Thunder Burger & Bar
orange star3.7 • 1,295
3056 M ST NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
orange star4.5 • 4,648
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (451 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (23 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston