Flatout Burger - Edgewood NE 703 Edgewood Street Northeast

No reviews yet

703 Edgewood Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20017

Popular Items

Carryout Chopped Cheese

$12.00

Our patties chopped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, flat out sauce, ketchup, kewpie mayo, on a hoagie roll

Flat Out Burger

$10.00

Double patty smash burger, kewpie mayo, ketchup, flat out sauce, American cheese, Martin's potato roll

Little Benny

$10.00

Double Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, American Cheese, Benny Sauce, Sesame Bun


Food Menu

Flat Out Burger

$10.00

Double patty smash burger, kewpie mayo, ketchup, flat out sauce, American cheese, Martin's potato roll

Carryout Chopped Cheese

$12.00

Our patties chopped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, flat out sauce, ketchup, kewpie mayo, on a hoagie roll

Little Benny

$10.00

Double Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, American Cheese, Benny Sauce, Sesame Bun

Bottled Beverages

Saratoga Still Water

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
