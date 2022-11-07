Restaurant header imageView gallery

worldFlats Paramus

15 Reviews

$$

193 Route 17 South

Paramus, NJ 07652

Popular Items

Popular Items

Basic Salad
Euphrates
Banh Mi

Flats

Euphrates

Euphrates

$10.25

A vegan adaptation of an ancient near-east classic -Lahmajun: Lentil & vegetable blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, radishes, chopped pistachio and lemon-vinaigrette dressing

Athena

Athena

$10.50

Inspired by Greek cuisine: Spinach and herb blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pickled red onion, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce

Roma

Roma

$10.75

tomato sauce with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses melted on thin lavash bread topped with roasted vegetables, fresh basil, and shaved parmigiano cheese, with drizzled extra virgin olive oil

Rio Grande

Rio Grande

$10.75

Mexican favorites: Black bean & corn blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with shredded lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, scallions, cilantro, cotija & jack cheeses and drizzled with lime crema

Masala

Masala

$10.25

Southeast Asian flavors: Spiced chickpea & tomato blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with roasted onions & tomatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, peas, chickpeas, and a touch of shredded lettuce, drizzled with your choice of yogurt or spicy green-chili sauce

Aleppo

Aleppo

$10.50

An ancient Middle-Eastern favorite - Muhammara - Spicy roasted red pepper & toasted walnut blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with caramelized onions, roasted potatoes and red and yellow tomatoes, arugula, toasted walnuts and drizzled with a mint-yogurt sauce

Mandarin

Mandarin

$10.50

Inspired by Chinese Moo-Shoo style cooking - Red bean & vegetable blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with napa cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, pickled red onion, mandarin-orange wedges, scallions and sesame seeds with hoisin-vinaigrette dressing

Yerevan

Yerevan

$10.75

Mimicking the flavors of Armenian String Cheese - White cheese & herb blend melted on thin lavash bread topped with warm figs, roasted red & yellow tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh parsley and nigella seeds drizzled with a fig balsamic glaze

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$10.50

Hailing from Southeast Asia - Red bean & ginger blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with napa cabbage, pickled daikon & carrot mix, portobello mushrooms, cucumbers, scallions, pickled red onion and sesame seeds drizzled with vegan sriracha mayo

Nile

Nile

$10.50

A take on a naturally Vegan Middle-Eastern favorite - a Falafel mixture of chickpeas, garlic and herbs, spread on thin lavash bread - baked rather than fried - topped with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, whole chickpeas, parsley and a medley of pickled vegetables (pickled cucumbers, red cabbage, red onions, carrots, and daikon), drizzled with a garlic-tahini dressing

Jersey

Jersey

$10.75

A local delight inspired by Caprese Salad - White bean & nut-free pesto blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with arugula, fresh mozzarella, Jersey tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions and fresh basil with fig balsamic vinaigrette

Salads

Beet, Goat Cheese & Arugula

Beet, Goat Cheese & Arugula

$10.75

baby arugula, roasted red beets, crumbled goat cheese, dried cranberries and toasted walnuts with lemon-basil vinaigrette dressing

Quinoa & Arugula

Quinoa & Arugula

$10.25

baby arugula, shredded Napa cabbage, three-colored quinoa, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, carrots, chickpeas and pickled red onions with roasted tomato vinaigrette dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano, ciabatta garlic croutons, with classic Caesar dressing

Basic Salad

Basic Salad

$9.25

baby arugula, shredded Napa cabbage, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, pickled red onions, chickpeas, with lemon-Dijon vinaigrette dressing

Soups

Carrot Ginger

Carrot Ginger

$5.75

blend of carrots, Spanish onions, ginger, and vegetable broth (12 oz)

Roasted Vegetable

Roasted Vegetable

$5.75

roasted root vegetables, savoy cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, sweet potatoes and vegetable stock (12 oz)

Black Bean & Corn

Black Bean & Corn

$5.75

black bean and roasted corn with red peppers (12 oz)

Sides & Snacks

Stacy's Pita Chips

Stacy's Pita Chips

$1.95
Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.95

Chips sold separately

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$1.95

Desserts

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.75

store-baked vegan chocolate chip cookies (pack of 3)

Gluten-Free Brownie

Gluten-Free Brownie

$3.50

One brownie

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

One cookie

Macarons

Macarons

$8.95

variety of French macarons (box of 5). Almond, Chocolate, Lemon, Pistachio, Raspberry

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$4.50
Gluten-Free Almond Honey Cake

Gluten-Free Almond Honey Cake

$3.50

Made with just almond flour, egg, honey, and baking powder, with a drop of vanilla and a pinch of salt.

Chocolate-filled Spanish Churros

Chocolate-filled Spanish Churros

$6.95

two chocolate-filled Spanish churros. Served warm and drizzled with salted caramel sauce

Yogurt Drink

Chobani - Strawberry Banana (7oz Bottle)

Chobani - Strawberry Banana (7oz Bottle)

$2.95

Greek Yogurt Drink with Probiotics

Chobani - Mixed Berry (7oz Bottle)

Chobani - Mixed Berry (7oz Bottle)

$2.95

Greek Yogurt Drink with Probiotics

Beverages

Agua Fresca - Mango

Agua Fresca - Mango

$2.50

Mango-infused water with a touch of blue agave - made in-house

Agua Fresca - Pomegranate

Agua Fresca - Pomegranate

$2.50

pomegranate-infused water with a touch of blue agave - made in-house

Agua Fresca - Caramelized Pineapple

$2.50
Glaceau Smart Water (20 oz bottle)

Glaceau Smart Water (20 oz bottle)

$2.50
Pellegrino Sparkling Water (Bottle)

Pellegrino Sparkling Water (Bottle)

$2.50

500ml bottle

Poland Spring Water (Bottle)

Poland Spring Water (Bottle)

$2.00

16.9 oz bottle

Pepsi (Bottle)

Pepsi (Bottle)

$2.50

20 oz bottle

Diet Pepsi (Bottle)

Diet Pepsi (Bottle)

$2.50Out of stock

20 oz bottle

Sierra Mist (Bottle)

Sierra Mist (Bottle)

$2.50

20 oz bottle

Pure Leaf - Organic Black Tea with Sicilian Lemon and Honeysuckle (Bottle)

Pure Leaf - Organic Black Tea with Sicilian Lemon and Honeysuckle (Bottle)

$3.50

14oz bottle

Izze Sparkling Clementine (Bottle)

Izze Sparkling Clementine (Bottle)

$3.00

12oz bottle

Izze Sparkling Pomegranate (Bottle)

Izze Sparkling Pomegranate (Bottle)

$3.00Out of stock

12oz bottle

Kids

Roma - Kid

Roma - Kid

$5.95

tomato blend with mozzarella and provolone cheeses melted on thin lavash bread (12 oz kid cup beverage with re-usable bendy straw included)

Teas and Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange pekoe and black tea steeped in-house. 20oz cup

Organic Jasmine Green Tea

Organic Jasmine Green Tea

$2.95

12oz cup

Organic Black Tea

Organic Black Tea

$2.95

12oz cup

Organic Moroccan Mint Tea

Organic Moroccan Mint Tea

$2.95

12oz cup

Organic Chamomile Tea

Organic Chamomile Tea

$2.95

12oz cup

Coffee & Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold Brew Coffee charged with Nitrogen to give it a rich, creamy head giving it the effect of being sweet without sugar, smooth without cream. 12oz cup.

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.95

12oz cup

Hot Coffee (Decaf)

Hot Coffee (Decaf)

$2.95Out of stock

12oz cup

check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

