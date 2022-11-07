worldFlats Paramus
15 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Home to world flavors made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our food is crafted by hand and ready to eat in minutes, offering a savory and nutritious meal for everyone.
Location
193 Route 17 South, Paramus, NJ 07652
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering - Fair Lawn, NJ
4.7 • 55
6-03 Saddle River Rd Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurant