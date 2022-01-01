Restaurant header imageView gallery
Flatstick Pub Sacramento

183 Reviews

$$

630 K st.

#120

Sacramento, CA 95814

Bites & Shareables

Mini Quesabirria

$12.00

(4) Delicious mini beef birria quesadillas served with a Consommé for dipping!

Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$13.50
Fore Cheese Quesadilla

Fore Cheese Quesadilla

$3.75

Jack/cotija/queso fresco/manchego

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.00
Loaded Flauta

Loaded Flauta

$14.50

freshly bakes flautas topped with queso cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Elote Bowl

Elote Bowl

$5.00

Roasted Mexican street corn/citrus mayo/parmesan/cotija/chile/lime

Naked Quesadilla

Naked Quesadilla

$6.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Chips & Guacamole

Nachos

Jack/black beans/cotija/jalapenos/pico/guac/sour cream/add meat option
Full Nachos

Full Nachos

$9.00

Black beans/jack/cotija/jalapenos/pico/guac/Black Olives/ sour cream/add meat option

Half Nachos

Half Nachos

$5.00

Black beans/jack/cotija cheese/jalapeños/pico/guac/black olives/ sour cream/add meat option

Full Plain Nacho

Full Plain Nacho

$9.00
Half Plain Nacho

Half Plain Nacho

$5.00

Street Tacos

Achiote Pollo Taco

Achiote Pollo Taco

$3.75

Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro

Steak Chimichirri

Steak Chimichirri

$4.00

Chimichurri marinated steak, topped with pico, cotija cheese and cilantro

Stout Braised Carnitas Taco

Stout Braised Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Stout braised pork/pickled onion/queso fresco/radish/tomatillo aioli/chicharron

Bomb Barbacoa Taco

Bomb Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Slow cooked Barbacoa/charred pineapple salsa/sliced avocado

Potato Soyrizo

Potato Soyrizo

$3.75

potato soyrizo topped with roasted black bean salsa, vegan chipotle aioli, cilantro

Burrito, Salad & Sandwich

John Daly

John Daly

$19.00

Monster 2lb burrito filled with choice of meat, beans, rice and cheese. Dripping with nacho cheese, sour cream, pico and guacamole

John Daly Jr.

John Daly Jr.

$12.00

Flour tortilla, seasoned black beans, Spanish rice, shredded cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Torta

Torta

$11.50

Mexican style sandwich on a roll with avocado, jalapeno, pickled onion, black beans, lettuce and tomato

Bowl in One

Bowl in One

$12.00
Mexican Chopped

Mexican Chopped

$12.00

Fresh chopped hearts of Romaine, fire roasted corn, red onion, tomato, jicama, bell pepper, pepitas, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips tossed in a cream cilantro dressing.

Mexican Chopped Wrap

$12.00
Black Bean and Mango

Black Bean and Mango

$12.00

Fresh spring mix greens with black beans, red onion, jalapeno, tomato, mangos, bell pepper, avocado, jicama, and tossed in a sweet and spicy mango jalapeno dressing.

Black Bean and Mango Wrap

$12.00

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$5.00

$10 Wells

Well Bourbon 2oz

$10.00

Well Gin 2oz

$10.00

Well Rum 2oz

$10.00

Well Rye 2oz

$10.00

Well Tequila (B) 2oz

$10.00

Well Tequila (R) 2oz

$10.00

Well Vodka 2oz

$10.00

$12 Classic

SIN Boston Sour (B)

$12.00

SIN Boston Sour (R)

$12.00

SIN Daiquiri

$12.00

SIN Japanese

$12.00

SIN Margarita (B)

$12.00

SIN Margarita (R)

$12.00

SIN Old Fashioned (B)

$12.00

SIN Old Fashioned (R)

$12.00

SIN Tom Collins

$12.00

SIN Whiskey Sour (B)

$12.00

SIN Whiskey Sour (R)

$12.00

$14 Dealer's Choice

SIN DC - Bourbon

$14.00

SIN DC - Gin

$14.00

SIN DC - Mezcal

$14.00

SIN DC - Rum

$14.00

SIN DC - Rye

$14.00

SIN DC - Scotch

$14.00

SIN DC - Tequila (B)

$14.00

SIN DC - Tequila (R)

$14.00

SIN DC - Vodka

$14.00

$5 Beer

SIN Bavik

$5.00

SIN Sierra Nevada

$5.00

SIN Stellar IPA

$5.00

SIN Wine & Sangria

SIN Cava

$9.00

SIN Chardonnay

$9.00

SIN Red Blend

$9.00

SIN Sangria

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Sacramento's original mini golf bar featuring ALL local drafts and delicious Mexican food with a California flair.

Website

Location

630 K st., #120, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

