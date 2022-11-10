Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
American

Flatwood Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

10076 South Salt Rd

Lamont, FL 32336

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Flatwoods Cheeseburger
Pepperoni
Pizza Puffs Lg

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

Pizza Puff Sm

$3.00

Pizza Puffs Lg

$6.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates w/ BBQ Glaze

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Okra App

$6.00

Fried Pepperonis

$5.00

Fried Eggplant

$8.00

Fried Zuccini

$9.00

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Bread

$5.00

Entrees

3 Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$16.00

Clam Spaghetti w/ Garlic Sauce

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Fried Pork Chops w/ Two Sides

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan w/ Noodles

$18.00

Salmon

$19.00

8oz Sirloin w/ Two Sides

$18.00

Michcrumbol

$19.00

Soup & Bred

$8.00

Shrimp w/ Two Sides

$16.00

Meatballs 6

$10.00

Lasagna W Meatball N Salad

$12.00

Pasta Primavera

$12.00Out of stock

Gift Card

$100.00

Catering

$125.00

SMALL NACHOS

$7.00Out of stock

LARGE NACHOS

$14.00Out of stock

CHILLI BOWL

$10.00Out of stock

Pasta Fazool Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Italian Wedding Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Italian Manicotti

$18.00Out of stock

Manicotti W Salad

$17.00Out of stock

White Chicken Chilly

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$16.00Out of stock

Beef Stew

$14.00Out of stock

Italian Beef Dinner

$18.00Out of stock

Sheppard Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Broccoli Potato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parm

$16.00Out of stock

Gator Full Lb

$18.00Out of stock

Gator Half Lb

$9.00Out of stock

Chickrn Noodle Soup Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Cabbage

$3.00

Side Collards

$3.00

Italian Green Beans

$3.00

Side Fried Okra

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$3.00

Side Rice w/ Gravy

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Field Peas

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$3.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

Zuc And Squash

$3.00

Limas

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender Bites w/ Fries

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$6.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$5.00

Pizza

Cheese

$8.00+

Pepperoni

$9.00+

Margarita

$13.00+

Meatlovers

$13.00+

Buffalo Bacon Chicken Ranch

$14.00+

Spinach & Feta w/ White Sauce

$13.00+

Spinach & Feta w/ Red Sauce

$13.00+

Supreme

$13.00+

Clam Pesto

$14.00+

Hawaiian

$13.00+

Chicken Blue

$14.00+

Pickle Pizza

$13.00+

The Bob

$10.00+

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$13.00+

Extreme

$14.00+

Fig And Pig

$13.00

Lg Calzone

$17.00

Sm Calzone

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.00

Flatwoods Cheeseburger

$13.00

Flatwoods Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$17.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Pressed Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Pressed Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Cuban

$15.00

Ck Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Ck Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Reuben

$14.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Italian Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Panini

$17.00Out of stock

Colossal

$16.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Black & Blue Steak Salad

$19.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled shrimp salad

$16.00Out of stock

Wings

4 Wings

$6.00

6 Wings

$9.00

8 Wings

$12.00

10 Wings

$15.00

12 Wings

$18.00

20 Wings

$30.00

4 Boneless

$8.00

6 Boneless

$12.00

8 Boneless

$16.00

10 Boneless

$20.00

12 Boneless

$24.00

20 Boneless

$40.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Pineapple Cheesecake

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Cake

$4.00

Regular Cheesecake

$4.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.00

Cream Burlee

$4.00

Choc Moosse

$4.00

Tea/Soda

Coke

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

Swt Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Unswt Arn. Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Half N Half Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$1.00

Kids

$1.00

Milk

$3.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budwiser

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Busch

$4.00

Natural Light

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Jai Alai India Pale

$3.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00Out of stock

Dom Beet Bucket

$18.00

Goose Island-IPA

$3.00Out of stock

Wine

Pink Moskato

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Bottle

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

10076 South Salt Rd, Lamont, FL 32336

Directions

Gallery
Flatwood Cafe image
Flatwood Cafe image
Map
More near Lamont
Tallahassee
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston