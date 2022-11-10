Italian
Pizza
American
Flatwood Cafe
No reviews yet
10076 South Salt Rd
Lamont, FL 32336
Popular Items
Appetizers
Entrees
3 Chicken Tenders
$15.00
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
$16.00
Clam Spaghetti w/ Garlic Sauce
$18.00
Chicken Alfredo
$16.00
Fried Pork Chops w/ Two Sides
$18.00
Chicken Parmesan w/ Noodles
$18.00
Salmon
$19.00
8oz Sirloin w/ Two Sides
$18.00
Michcrumbol
$19.00
Soup & Bred
$8.00
Shrimp w/ Two Sides
$16.00
Meatballs 6
$10.00
Lasagna W Meatball N Salad
$12.00
Pasta Primavera
$12.00Out of stock
Gift Card
$100.00
Catering
$125.00
SMALL NACHOS
$7.00Out of stock
LARGE NACHOS
$14.00Out of stock
CHILLI BOWL
$10.00Out of stock
Pasta Fazool Bowl
$10.00Out of stock
Italian Wedding Soup
$16.00Out of stock
Italian Manicotti
$18.00Out of stock
Manicotti W Salad
$17.00Out of stock
White Chicken Chilly
$10.00Out of stock
Beef Stroganoff
$16.00Out of stock
Beef Stew
$14.00Out of stock
Italian Beef Dinner
$18.00Out of stock
Sheppard Pie
$16.00Out of stock
Broccoli Potato Soup
$6.00Out of stock
Eggplant Parm
$16.00Out of stock
Gator Full Lb
$18.00Out of stock
Gator Half Lb
$9.00Out of stock
Chickrn Noodle Soup Bowl
$8.00Out of stock
Sides
Kids Menu
Pizza
Cheese
$8.00+
Pepperoni
$9.00+
Margarita
$13.00+
Meatlovers
$13.00+
Buffalo Bacon Chicken Ranch
$14.00+
Spinach & Feta w/ White Sauce
$13.00+
Spinach & Feta w/ Red Sauce
$13.00+
Supreme
$13.00+
Clam Pesto
$14.00+
Hawaiian
$13.00+
Chicken Blue
$14.00+
Pickle Pizza
$13.00+
The Bob
$10.00+
BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
$13.00+
Extreme
$14.00+
Fig And Pig
$13.00
Lg Calzone
$17.00
Sm Calzone
$14.00
Sandwiches
BLT
$12.00
Flatwoods Cheeseburger
$13.00
Flatwoods Bacon Cheeseburger
$12.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$16.00
Meatball Sub
$15.00
BBQ Pulled Pork
$14.00
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
$17.00
Patty Melt
$16.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Chicken Philly
$14.00
Pressed Pesto Chicken
$15.00
Pressed Buffalo Chicken
$13.00
Hamburger
$10.00
Cuban
$15.00
Ck Salad Sandwich
$8.00
Ck Parm Sandwich
$16.00
Reuben
$14.00Out of stock
Pork Chop Sandwich
$13.00Out of stock
Italian Sub
$14.00Out of stock
Chicken Bacon Panini
$17.00Out of stock
Colossal
$16.00
Egg Salad Sandwich
$8.00Out of stock
Salads
Wings
Dessert
Tea/Soda
Beer
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
10076 South Salt Rd, Lamont, FL 32336
Gallery
