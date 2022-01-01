Flava Shack Seafood
543 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Follow us on Instagram @flavashackseafood
Location
8942 Mid South Dr., Olive Branch, MS 38654
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweet Peppers Deli - Peppers Olive Branch
4.6 • 1,000
5218 Goodman Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurant