Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flava Shack Seafood

543 Reviews

$$

8942 Mid South Dr.

Olive Branch, MS 38654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Catfish Dinner
Lamb Chops
Salmon Entree

Starters

Cajun Crawfish Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Crispy Wings

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$6.00+

Kickin Cajun Shrimp

$10.00

Kraken Quesadilla

$12.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Seafood Nachos

$17.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Catfish Po'Boy

$12.00

Oyster Cajun Po'Boy

$14.00

Rockin Redfish

$14.00

Shack Burger

$12.00

Shrimp Cajun Po'Boy

$13.00

The Jerk Yard Bird

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Entrees

Cajun Ribeye

$27.00

Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Fish & Grits

$14.00

Fried Catfish Dinner

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

King of the Sea Sampler

$30.00

Lamb Chops

$27.00+

Salmon Entree

$18.00

Seafood Pasta

$19.00

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Fish and Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Royal Surf & Turf

$50.00

Ultimate Seafood Pasta

$40.00

Shrimp Pasta

$17.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Corn (2)

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$2.50

Jalapeno Cole Slaw

$2.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Potatoes (2)

$2.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Boiler

Boiler

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Cake

$6.00

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Caramel Cake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Alfredo Pasta

$7.00

Catfish Strips

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Jr. Shack Burger

$7.00

Extra

Alfredo Sauce

$0.75

Bacon

$0.75

Beef Sausage

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caribbean Jerk

$0.75

Cheese

$0.75

Crab Leg Cluster

$17.00

Crazy Cajun

$0.75

Eggs (2)

$2.00

Fried Lobster Tail

$18.00

Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Garlicky Butter

$0.75

Grilled Lobster Tail

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Grits

$3.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Shack Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Queso

$0.75

Cajun Cream

$0.75

Salmon Filet

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Follow us on Instagram @flavashackseafood

Website

Location

8942 Mid South Dr., Olive Branch, MS 38654

Directions

Gallery
Flava Shack Seafood image
Flava Shack Seafood image
Flava Shack Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

SideStreet Burgers
orange star4.7 • 1,258
9199 MS-178 Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
OB Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
9215 MS-178 Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Sweetpea's Table
orange starNo Reviews
4646 Hwy 305 Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
4824 Bethel Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Sweet Peppers Deli - Peppers Olive Branch
orange star4.6 • 1,000
5218 Goodman Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Pop’s Deli
orange star4.5 • 1,863
6749 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38141
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Olive Branch

SideStreet Burgers
orange star4.7 • 1,258
9199 MS-178 Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston