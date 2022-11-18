Flavor 91 Bistro imageView gallery

Flavor 91 Bistro

1,857 Reviews

$$

5186 East Main Street

Whitehall, OH 43213

Order Again

Apps

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Chicken Mushroom Soup

$8.00

Chili

$8.00

Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.00

House Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Chilli

$6.00

Vegan Soup of the Day

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Flavor Burger

$16.00

The Ace Burger

$16.00

The Perfect Patty

$15.00

The Lamb Good Burger

$17.00

The Chicken

$16.00

The Chicken Avocado Wrap

$16.00

The Crispy Chicken

$16.00

The Salmon

$17.00

The Sambusa

$12.00

The Black Bean

$13.00

The Portabella Shroom

$12.00

Sierra Grilled Cheese Meal

$8.00

Crispy Ipa

$15.00

Wings & Tenders

Sm Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Lg Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Flavor 91 Wings

$11.00

Quantity of 10 wings (your choice of 1 or 3 flavors) with fries (option of sweet potato or hand cut fries)

Salads

Buffalo In The Snow

$17.00

Chicken Apple Salad

$16.00

Chicken Wedge Salad

$15.00

Healthy Vegan

$14.00

91 Salad

$17.00

Z Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Ethiopian Options

Salmon Tibs

$17.00

Chicken Tibs

$17.00

Ethiopian Vegan Option Plate

Ethiopian-Style Potatoes, Greens, Cabbage, Sauteed, Seasoned & Sauced

$14.00

Kids

Sm Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Lg Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Flavor Burger Sliders

$8.00

Desserts

Mama’s Dessert of the Day - Oreo-Crusted Cheesecake

$6.00

Mama’s Dessert of the Day - Graham-Cracker Crusted Cheesecake

$6.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$6.00

Red Velvet

$7.00

6 Year Anniversary

Flavor 91 Wings Dry Rub

$14.00

Mango Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Honey Wine Comped

$7.00

Mango BBQ SANDWICH

$16.00

Jamaican Pudding Cake

$9.00

25 Dollar Ticket

$25.00

Anniversary Tix

$10.00

BBQ BLUES & BOURBON

Axumite BBQ Wings

$14.00

BBQ BRISKET BURGER

$17.00

CORN BREAD

$5.00

AXUMITE GREENS

$5.00

MAC - N CHEESE

$8.00

PEACH COBBLER

$7.00

HONEY BOURBON SWEET TEA

$9.00

BOURBON TEA HH

$5.00

Anniversary Tickets

$10.00

Packaged

Burger Seasoning

$12.00

Sauces

Flavor Sauce

$1.50

Vegan Flavor Sauce

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Strawberry Vinaigrette

$1.50

Ranch

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

House Beverages

Cinnamon Ginger Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Mama's Cinnamon Ginger Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Gallon Tea

$20.00

Fountainhead Craft Sodas

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Alex's Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Wine By The Glass

San Margherita Pinot Grigio

$10.00

House McManis Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

House McManis Pinot Noir

$9.00

House McManis Merlot

$9.00

Cabarnet Bottle

$34.00

Terraza Malbec

$9.00

Chateau St Michelle Merlot

$12.00

House Red Moscato

$9.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$9.00

House Pinot Grigio

$9.00

House Chardonnay

$9.00

House Reisling

$9.00

San Margherita Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Simi

$10.00

Vietti Moscato

$9.00

Moscato Bottle

$34.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Beer

2 Tones Red Ale

$6.00

2 Tones Crumble

$6.00

Truth Rhinegeist IPA

$6.00

Crafted Culture Panama Crunk IPA

$6.00

Pharoahs Gold

$6.00

Red Ale Pitcher

$25.00

IPA Growler

$25.00

Rock Whit You Pitcher

$25.00

IPA Pitcher

$25.00

2 Tones IPA

$6.00

Kolsch

$6.00

Crafted Culture Ph Gold

$6.00

2 Tones Red Ale

$6.00

2 Tones IPA

$6.00

Pharoah's Gold

$6.00

Crumble

$6.00

Blizzberry

$6.00

Red Ale Pitcher

$25.00

Ipa Growler

$25.00

Panama Crunk IPA

$6.00

IPA Pitcher

$25.00

Truth

$6.00

Crafted Culture Dark

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Pack

$24.99

Xingu

$4.50

Henekein

$4.00

Cocktails

Shenanigan

$12.00

Flavor Island

$14.00

Classic Long Island

$12.00

Lemon Martini

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Everythings Fine

$12.00

After Thought

$10.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Old Fanshioned

$12.00

French Connection

$12.00

Astral Axum Connection

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Sex On Beach

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Classic East Side

$11.00

91's Lil Secret

$12.00

Time & Place

$13.00

Old Money Axum

$13.00

Ciroc VS

$12.00

Deleon Shenanigans

$12.00

Deleon Flavor Island

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

When You Get A Chance

$12.00

Liquor

Poti9n

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Ciroc

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Bombay

$6.00

Tangueray

$5.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Deleon Blanco

$6.00

1800

$5.50

Astral

$8.00

Deleon Reposado

$9.00

Deleon Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$5.50

Bacardi Light

$5.00

Bumbu

$8.00

Makers

$9.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Royale Peach

$8.00

Black Label

$11.00

Jack

$7.44

Jameson

$6.00

Gold Label

$13.00

Weller

$6.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

1792

$7.50

Gold Bottle

$210.00

Hennessey Bottle

$120.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Gold 18 Bottle

$230.00

Blue Label

$350.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$10.00

Gold Label 18

$14.00

Dusse

$8.37

Remy 1738

$9.30

Knob Creek

$41.99

Remy VSOP

$8.50

Hennessey

$8.00

HHDrafts

2 Tones IPA

$5.00

2 Tones Red Ale

$6.00

Pharoah's Gold

$6.00

Crumble

$6.00

Blizzberry

$6.00

Red Ale Pitcher

$25.00

HH WINE

Merlot

$7.00

Red Moscato

$7.00

Reisling

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

HH APPS

Stuffed Jalapeños

$6.00

Spinach Dip

$7.00

Chicken Cream of Mushroom

$4.00

Chilli

$4.00

Chilli Cheese Fries

$7.00

HH COCKTAILS

When You Get A Chance

$7.00

91's Lil' Secret

$6.00

Deleon Time & Place

$6.50

HH Old Money Cuban

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Shenanigans

$6.00

Everything's Fine

$6.00

Dry Rub

Dry Rub

$12.00

Car Show Menu

Chicken Cream Of Mushroom

$7.00

Chilli

$7.00

Spinach Dip

$9.00

BBQ Wing Basket

$15.00

Ethiopian Dry Rub Basket

$15.00

Buffalo Wing Basket

$15.00

Sambusa

$11.00

Ace Burger

$15.00

Flavor 91 Merch

Black "91" Short Sleeve Tee

$20.00

Cream "91" Short Sleeve Tee

$20.00

Washed Green "91" Short Sleeve Tee

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5186 East Main Street, Whitehall, OH 43213

Directions

Gallery
Flavor 91 Bistro image

