Ela Curry Kitchen 4650 Donald Ross Rd

review star

No reviews yet

4650 Donald Ross Road

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Order Again

Popular Items

KERALA PARATHA
BUTTER CHICKEN
VEGETABLE KORMA

COCKTAILS / MOCKTAILS

Endless Weekend

$15.00

blackberry sake mojito

Butterfly Effect

$12.00

carbonated lemonade

Spritz

$15.00

THE MUMBAI ELIXIR

$7.00Out of stock

Jack COCKtail

$14.00

BEERS

Chancellor

$7.00

Fresh. IPA

$7.00

Taj Mahal Lager

$8.00

Stella Artois Lager

$7.00

Samuel Smiths Brown Ale

$9.00

Samuel Smiths Pear Cider

$9.00

Beach Boat Repeat

$8.00

BROOKLYN PILS N/A

$8.00

MANGO SELTZER

$7.00Out of stock

KOMBUCHA

$7.00

La RUBIA

$7.00

SPARKLING | ROSE

GL Cava "La Dama"

$13.00

BTL Cava "La Dama"

$50.00

GL Pommery

$21.00

BTL Pommery

$82.00

GL Maison Saint AIX

$14.00

BTL Maison Saint AIX

$54.00

GL Wolffer Estate

$14.00

BTL Wolffer Estate

$54.00

Soto Sake

$50.00

BTL Billecart

$159.00

MIMOSA

$13.00Out of stock

WHITE

GL Hartford

$15.00

BTL Hartford

$58.00

GL Gundlach Bundschu

$15.00

BTL Gundlach Bundschu

$58.00

GL Albarino

$14.00

BTL Albarino

$54.00

GL Gewurztraminer

$16.00

BTL Gewurztraminer

$62.00

GL Jean Dauvissat

$19.00

BTL Jean Dauvissat

$74.00

GL Joseph Drouhin Chablis

$19.00

BTL Joseph Drouhin Chablis

$74.00

GL MUSCADET

$12.00

BTL MUSCADET

$46.00

GL Paso das Bruxas

$14.00

BTL Paso das Bruxas

$54.00

GL Babich

$14.00

BTL Babich

$54.00

GL Yealands

$12.00

BTL Yealands

$46.00

BTL Pinot Blanc

$46.00

GL Forest Hill

$15.00

BTL Forest Hill

$58.00

GL Schloss Vollrads

$16.00

BTL Schloss Vollrads

$59.00

REDS

GL Cambria

$15.00

BTL Cambria

$54.00

GL Malbec

$17.00Out of stock

BTL Malbec

$66.00Out of stock

GL Tempranillo

$15.00Out of stock

BTL Tempranillo

$58.00Out of stock

GL Bodegas Juan Gill

$20.00Out of stock

BTL Bodegas Juan Gill

$78.00Out of stock

GL Felino

$15.00

BTL Felino

$58.00

GL SYRAH

$17.00

BTL SYRAH

$66.00

BTL Crossbarn

$70.00

GL Cotes-Du-Rohn

$14.00

BTL Cotes-Du-Rohn

$58.00

BTL Domaine Serene

$99.00Out of stock

BTL Sequoia Grove

$90.00

BTL El Enemigo

$60.00

BTL BURGUNDY, VICTOR FAGON

$59.00

BTL Mas La Plana

$159.00

BTL FREEMARK ABBEY

$120.00

N/A

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

DBL ESPRESSO

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

MILK

$4.00

WINE SERVICE

Corkage Fee

$25.00

CHAAT

CHILI PANEER

$17.00

mushrooms, shishitos, curry leaves, soy

DAHI BHALLE

$14.00

yogurt, chutneys, pomegrante

RAGDA PATTIES

$16.00

potato-corn cake, yellow peas, chutneys, crispy sev

CHILI CHICKEN "65"

$19.00

chicken oysters, shishitos, curry leaves

MASALA DOSA

$15.00

coconut chutney & sambar

TUNA BHELPURI

$22.00

avocado, corn, puffed rice, crispy lentils, chutneys

VEG BHELPURI

$15.00

CURRIES served with basmati rice

BUTTER CHICKEN

$23.00

Cashew, tomatoes & fenugreek

DAAL MAKHANI

$17.00Out of stock

kidney beans, black lentils, tomato, ghee

VEGETABLE KORMA

$21.00

carrots, cauliflower, mushroom, peppers

KOLHAPURI CHICKEN

$26.00

spicy poppy seed gravy, Kashmiri chili

LOCAL FISH

$32.00

coastal coconut curry

ACHARARI PORK SHOULDER

$27.00

pickle masala, tomato, fried shallots

KERALA BEEF CURRY

$29.00

Short rib, curry leaves, coconut oil

SPINACH BHAJI

$19.00

chana daal, peanuts, fresh coconut

LOCAL EGGPLANT "BHARLI VANG"

$21.00

sesame seeds, peanuts, cilantro, tamarind

NOT CURRIES

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$33.00

mint, cilantro chutney, red onion

EGGPLANT BHARTA

$16.00

LOCAL EGGPLANT "BHARLI VANG"

$21.00

sesame seeds, peanuts, cilantro, tamarind

RICE & BREADS

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$23.00Out of stock

saffron, coconut, raita

MUSHROOM BHAAT

$16.00Out of stock

garam masala, ccoconut, raita

BASMATI RICE

$5.00

KERALA PARATHA

$4.00

PAPADUMS

$5.00

SPICY CHEESE PARATHA

$9.00

CHUTNEYS & SIDES

TOMATO GARLIC PICKLE

$4.00

TAMARIND CHUTNEY

$4.00

APPLE CHUTNEY

$4.00

RAITA

$4.00

CHUTNEY THALI

$12.00

SAMBAR DAL

$5.00

COCONUT CHUTNEY

$4.00

RED ONION SALAD

$4.00

RADISH & CARROT PICKLE

$4.00

CILANTRO MINT CHUTNEY

$4.00

BEET & CHICKPEA SALAD

$5.00

CHILI COCONUT CRUNCH

$4.00

SWEETS

GULABJAMUN

$10.00

pistachios, cardamom, saffron

LAVANG LATIKA

$8.00

T SHIRTS

BBC

$25.00+

EYE TEST

$25.00+

HATS

ELA LOGO RED

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indian

Location

4650 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

