A map showing the location of Flavor Nation View gallery

Flavor Nation

review star

No reviews yet

518 Bank Street

Emmaus, PA 18049

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Tots

Main

Street Tacos

$12.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Pineapple Teriyaki Burger

$10.00

Fried Onion Burger

$10.00

Turkey Harvest Wrap

$10.00

Gumbo

$15.00

ADD Tots

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Juice box

$2.00

Water

$2.00

KIDS Meal

$10.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

KIDS Quesadilla

$6.00

KIDS Nuggets

$6.00

KIDS Burger

$8.00

Lone Taco

$5.00

Daily Special

$10.00

Catering

Pack of Pork

$16.00

Pack of Chicken

$24.00

Taco Package

$60.00

$25pp

$25.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Pickle Burger

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

518 Bank Street, Emmaus, PA 18049

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Switchback Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 338
525 Jubilee St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Funk Brewing - Emmaus, PA
orange starNo Reviews
19 S 6th St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Triple Sun Spirits - Emmaus - Emmaus, Pa
orange starNo Reviews
518 Bank Steet Unit A Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Nowhere Coffee Co. - South Mountain
orange starNo Reviews
318 Main Street Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
House and Barn
orange star4.5 • 882
1449 Chestnut St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Don Juan Mex Grill
orange star4.3 • 410
1328 Chestnut St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Emmaus

House and Barn
orange star4.5 • 882
1449 Chestnut St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Don Juan Mex Grill
orange star4.3 • 410
1328 Chestnut St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Switchback Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 338
525 Jubilee St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Emmaus
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston