Flavor of India Bar & Grill 984 NE PARK DR

984 NE PARK DR

ISSAQUAH, WA 98029

Popular Items

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Tikka Masala Chicken (white meat)

$22.00

Yogurt marinated meat, skewered, chargrilled & simmered in a buttery creamy blend of herbed tomato sauce.

Braised Lamb Shank

$30.00

Delicately cooked lamb (Bone-in) in onion sauce, signature spices & herbs.

FOOD

Appetizer

Pakora Chicken

$12.00

Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,lime, coated in seasoned gram Flour batter & deep Fried. Served with house dip

Pakora Fish

$16.00

Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,lime,coated in seasoned gram Flour batter & deep Fried. Served with house dip

Pakora Gobi

$10.00

Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,lime,coated in seasoned gram Flour batter & deep Fried. Served with house dip

Pakora Vegetable

$8.00

Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,lime,coated in seasoned gram Flour batter & deep Fried. Served with house dip

Pakora Prawn

$14.00

Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,lime,coated in seasoned gram Flour batter & deep Fried. Served with house dip

Vegetable Samosa

$9.00

Triangular Savory pastry filled with potatoes& green Peas. served with chutneys

Spicy Calamari

$14.00

Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,coated with seasoned batter & fried.

Chaat Aloo Tikki

$14.00

Aromatic potato cutlets seasoned & deep-fried, plated with flavorful chickpea, topped with chutneys & garnish

Chaat Samosa

$14.00

Crumbled Vegetable samosa with chickpeas, topped with chutneys, tomato & onions

Chaat papdi

$13.00

Thin flour crispies tossed in chickpea masala, topped with chutneys, tomato, onion & cilantro.

Tandoori chicken Nachos

$16.00

Medley of corn nachos loaded with tandoor grilled chicken, black beans topped with green onion, cheese, sour cream, home made guacamole, salsa, cilantro & seasoning.

Fish'n'chips

$22.00

Fish filets coated with gram flour batter, deep-fried, served with potato fries

Onion Rings

$9.00

Batter coated rings of onion, deep fried, served with house dip

Chicken Kabab Bites

$14.00

Ground chicken mixed with spices grilled in tandoor, served with house dip.

Pakora Paneer

$14.00

Marinated with spices, ginger garlic paste, & lime, coated in seasoned gram flour batter & deep fried. Served with house dip.

Spicy Chicken Wings (bone-in)

$14.00

Spice rubbed served with house dip.

Tandoori Platters

Tandooori Chicken (Bone-in)

$18.00

Chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic & house spices.

Chicken Boti Kabab

$22.00

Boneless chicken marinated with yogurt & blend of freshly ground spices.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$22.00

Minced chicken mixed with a special blend of herbs, grilled on skewers

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$25.00

Minced Lamb meat marinated in select Indian herbs, spices & char grilled on skewers.

Mixed Grill Platter

$38.00

Mixed Kabab platter style.

Tandoori Entrees

Fillet of Wild Cod

$28.00

Yogurt marinated meat, skewered, chargrilled & simmered in a buttery creamy blend of herbed tomato sauce.

Tandoori Salmon

$28.00

Fresh Salmon Marinated with organic Indian spices, grilled to perfection.

Tandoori Rack Of Lamb

$32.00

Carré d’agneau marinated & cooked with Indian spices.

Meat Curry Delight

Karahi Goat ( Bone in)

$28.00

Meat cooked in a karahi or wok and simmered with ground spices & large cubes of onions and tomato.

Karahi Chicken

$20.00

Meat cooked in a karahi or wok and simmered with ground spices & large cubes of onions and tomato.

Karahi Lamb

$24.00

Meat cooked in a karahi or wok and simmered with ground spices & large cubes of onions and tomato.

Saag Goat (bone in)

$27.00

Classic Indian dish made with fresh meat, fresh spinach & an array of spices.

Saag Chicken

$20.00

Classic Indian dish made with fresh meat, fresh spinach & an array of spices.

Saag lamb

$23.00

Classic Indian dish made with fresh meat, fresh spinach & an array of spices.

Curry Goat (bone in)

$27.00

Meat stewed in traditional onion tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, herbs & spices.

Curry Chicken

$19.00

Meat stewed in traditional onion tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, herbs & spices.

Curry Lamb

$23.00

Meat stewed in traditional onion tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, herbs & spices.

Coconut Curry Chicken

$19.00

Meat simmered in coconut milk & rich creamy tomato based sauce.

Coconut curry Lamb

$23.00

Meat simmered in c