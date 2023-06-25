Flavor of India Bar & Grill 984 NE PARK DR
984 NE PARK DR
ISSAQUAH, WA 98029
FOOD
Appetizer
Pakora Chicken
Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,lime, coated in seasoned gram Flour batter & deep Fried. Served with house dip
Pakora Fish
Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,lime,coated in seasoned gram Flour batter & deep Fried. Served with house dip
Pakora Gobi
Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,lime,coated in seasoned gram Flour batter & deep Fried. Served with house dip
Pakora Vegetable
Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,lime,coated in seasoned gram Flour batter & deep Fried. Served with house dip
Pakora Prawn
Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,lime,coated in seasoned gram Flour batter & deep Fried. Served with house dip
Vegetable Samosa
Triangular Savory pastry filled with potatoes& green Peas. served with chutneys
Spicy Calamari
Marinated with spices,ginger garlic paste,coated with seasoned batter & fried.
Chaat Aloo Tikki
Aromatic potato cutlets seasoned & deep-fried, plated with flavorful chickpea, topped with chutneys & garnish
Chaat Samosa
Crumbled Vegetable samosa with chickpeas, topped with chutneys, tomato & onions
Chaat papdi
Thin flour crispies tossed in chickpea masala, topped with chutneys, tomato, onion & cilantro.
Tandoori chicken Nachos
Medley of corn nachos loaded with tandoor grilled chicken, black beans topped with green onion, cheese, sour cream, home made guacamole, salsa, cilantro & seasoning.
Fish'n'chips
Fish filets coated with gram flour batter, deep-fried, served with potato fries
Onion Rings
Batter coated rings of onion, deep fried, served with house dip
Chicken Kabab Bites
Ground chicken mixed with spices grilled in tandoor, served with house dip.
Pakora Paneer
Marinated with spices, ginger garlic paste, & lime, coated in seasoned gram flour batter & deep fried. Served with house dip.
Spicy Chicken Wings (bone-in)
Spice rubbed served with house dip.
Tandoori Platters
Tandooori Chicken (Bone-in)
Chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic & house spices.
Chicken Boti Kabab
Boneless chicken marinated with yogurt & blend of freshly ground spices.
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Minced chicken mixed with a special blend of herbs, grilled on skewers
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Minced Lamb meat marinated in select Indian herbs, spices & char grilled on skewers.
Mixed Grill Platter
Mixed Kabab platter style.
Tandoori Entrees
Fillet of Wild Cod
Yogurt marinated meat, skewered, chargrilled & simmered in a buttery creamy blend of herbed tomato sauce.
Tandoori Salmon
Fresh Salmon Marinated with organic Indian spices, grilled to perfection.
Tandoori Rack Of Lamb
Carré d’agneau marinated & cooked with Indian spices.
Meat Curry Delight
Karahi Goat ( Bone in)
Meat cooked in a karahi or wok and simmered with ground spices & large cubes of onions and tomato.
Karahi Chicken
Meat cooked in a karahi or wok and simmered with ground spices & large cubes of onions and tomato.
Karahi Lamb
Meat cooked in a karahi or wok and simmered with ground spices & large cubes of onions and tomato.
Saag Goat (bone in)
Classic Indian dish made with fresh meat, fresh spinach & an array of spices.
Saag Chicken
Classic Indian dish made with fresh meat, fresh spinach & an array of spices.
Saag lamb
Classic Indian dish made with fresh meat, fresh spinach & an array of spices.
Curry Goat (bone in)
Meat stewed in traditional onion tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, herbs & spices.
Curry Chicken
Meat stewed in traditional onion tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, herbs & spices.
Curry Lamb
Meat stewed in traditional onion tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, herbs & spices.
Coconut Curry Chicken
Meat simmered in coconut milk & rich creamy tomato based sauce.
Coconut curry Lamb
Meat simmered in c