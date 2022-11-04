Restaurant header imageView gallery
Flavor On Main

137 S Main St

Culpeper, VA 22701

Starters

Croquette Briskett

$13.00

Fried Green Tomatos

$14.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Pan Fried Halloumi

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Seared Diver Sea Scallops

$16.00

Sesame Tuna

$14.00

Salads

Signature Wedge

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar

$8.00

Little Gem Salad

$9.00

Soups

Roasted Red Pepper

$8.00

Daily Soup Special

$9.00

Entrees

Braised Brisket

$30.00

Chicken Arianna

$27.00

Duck Duo

$32.00

Filet of Beef Tenderloin

$42.00

Marinated Flank Steak

$30.00

Pan Roasted Salmon

$28.00

Seared Sea Scallops

$32.00

Southern Comfort

$25.00

Pasta

Flavor's Gnocchi

$22.00

Lasagna

$22.00

Paccheri with Zucchini Pesto

$24.00

Fettuccine with Peking Duck Sausage

$25.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Side mac

$5.00

Potato Gratin

$4.95

Risotto

$7.00

Mix Vegetables

$4.00

Seared Fingerling Potato

$4.00

Sweet potato puree

$4.95

Truffle fries

$6.95

Reg. Fries

$4.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Broccolini

$4.00

Brussels

$6.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.50

Chocolate Souffle

$9.00

Panna Cotta

$9.00

Fat banana ice cream sandwich

$9.00

Napolean

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Spaghetti

$10.00

Bar Menu

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Hummus

$6.00

Tuscan Fries

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mussels & Frites

$14.00

Filet Sliders

$20.00

Popcorn Langostino

$16.00

Wings

$12.00

Wings and Beer

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy downtown Culpeper's food scene in the comfort of your own home! Family Style Orders must be placed by 4:00pm daily.

Website

Location

137 S Main St, #103, Culpeper, VA 22701

Directions

