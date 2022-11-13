Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flavor Restaurant & Lounge 317 E 200th St

317 E 200th St

Euclid, OH 44119

Stuffed Salmon
Flavor'd Wings
Oxtail Hor D'Oeuvres

Appetizers (Copy)

Flavor'd Wings

$12.00

Flavor Rolls

$12.00

FireCracker Bites

$16.00

Catfish Nuggets

$12.00

Buffalo Salmon Dip

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Oxtail Hor D'Oeuvres

$12.00

Boneless Wings & Fries

Handhelds (Copy)

Flavor'd Tacos

$13.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Polish Boy

$12.00

Catfish Poboy

$13.00

Sides (Copy)

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Parmesan Buttered Grits

$6.00

Flavor Street Corn

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Fried Cabbage

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Signature Fries

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Entrees (Copy)

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Pork Chops

$20.00

Turkey Chops

$24.00

12oz Ribeye Steak

$28.00

Catfish

$18.00

Stuffed Salmon

$24.00
Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles

Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles

$16.00Out of stock

Seafood New Orleans

Veggie Curry

$14.00Out of stock

Southern Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Cajun Alredo

$14.00

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Flavor's Caribbean Salad

$10.00

Baked Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Wing Dinner

$17.00

Boneless Chix & Fries

$10.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

317 E 200th St, Euclid, OH 44119

Directions

