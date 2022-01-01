Flavor Spot

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Espresso & Beverage Menu

Americano

Latte

Mocha

White Mocha

Chai

Dirty Chai

Mexi Mocha

Black & White

Cold Brew

Pumpkin Pie Small

$4.50

Pumpkin Pie Medium

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Large

$5.50

GBL Small

$4.50

GBL Medium

$5.00

GBL Large

$5.50

Fruit Smoothies

Fruit Smoothies

Colder (Blended)

Colder (Blended)

Hold the Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Hot Tea

Infused Red Bull

Island Chiller

Italian Soda

Mexi Chocolate

Pomogranite Iced Tea

Strawberry Lemonade

Sunrise

Triple Berry Chiller

Tropical Green Tea

Water

$0.25

AJ

$2.00

OJ

$2.50

Grab and Go

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

yogurt, fresh seasonal fruit, granola

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$3.75

Greek yogurt, fresh seasonal fruit, honey, granola

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.50

spinach tortilla, chicken, fresh parm, romaine & ceasar dressing

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$6.50

tomato basil tortilla, chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & bbq sauce

Protein Box

$5.50

PB, egg, almonds, cheddar & celery

Turkey & Swiss Croissant Sandwich

$6.50

turkey, swiss, lettuce & tomato

Hummus with Pita & Veggies

$5.00

hummus, pita, carrot, celery & cucumber

Veggie Wrap

$6.25

carrot, cerery, cucumber, bell pepper w/ranch

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Seasonal Fruit

Albacore Tuna Cup

$7.50

housemade tuna served with carrot, celery, cucumber & flat bread crackers

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.50

housemade chicken salad served with carrot, celery, cucumber & flat bread crackers *contains pecans

Caprese Cup

$4.50

Bowtie Pasta

$5.75

Chicken Croissant

$6.95

Roast Beef

$7.50

Pasta Salad

$6.50

Snack Tray

$5.50

Hummus Wrap

$6.50

Tuna Coissant

$7.50

Loaded Potato Salad

$4.75

Waffles

Plain Jane

$6.50

Served with butter & maple syrup

Cinnamon Roll

$7.50

Cinnamon brown sugar butter, smothered w/cinn roll frosting

Birthday Cake

$7.50

Birthday waffle, smother in frosting, top w/whipped cream & sprinkles

Caramel Pecan

$7.95

maple syrup, caramel sauce, candied pecans & whipped cream

Strawberries & Cream

$7.50

strawberries, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, dusted w/pwd sugar

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.50

PB, Jam, fresh strawberries & whipped cream

Monkey Business

$7.95

Nutella, PB, walnuts, banana & whipped cream

Full Breakfast

$7.95

Breakfast

Brioche Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

over easy egg, sausage, cheddar & chipolte aioli

Grilled Wrapadilla

$6.50

scrambled egg, cheddar, bacon, tomato, avocado & chipolte aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

scrambled egg, cheddar, bacon & roasted garlic aioli

Grilled Burrito

$6.95

potatoes, scrambled egg, jack, chaddar, your choice of bacon or sausage & chipolte aioli

Traditional Breakfast

$10.00

1slice Of Toast

$1.25

Bacon

$1.50

Egg

$1.25

Lunch

Quesadilla

$5.95

cheddar, jack, served w/sour cream & pico

Pizzadilla

$6.50

cheddar, mozzarella, pepperoni & marinara

Grilled Burrito

$8.95

cheddar, jack, refried beans, cilantro/lime rice, chicken, tomato, onions, chili chesse Fritos & choice of sauce

Flavor Burger

handmade all beef patty, american chees, roasted garlic aioli & pickles served on a brioche bun

Lunch Special

$12.50

Chips

Side Salad

No Onion

Sriracha On Side

No Sriracha

1000 On Side

No 1000

No Pickle

Side Of Ketchup

No Cilantro

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.95

house made chicken salad, topped w/ lettuce *contains pecans

Veggie Sandwich

$6.50

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, havarti, mayo served on a 5 grain wheat bread

Tuna Melt

$8.95

Albacore tuna sandwich topped with white cheddar on sourdough

Grilled 3 Cheese

$6.25

havarti, cheddar & mozz chesse w/roasted garlic aioli on sourdough

Italian Panini

$8.95

provolone, mozz, red onion, pepperoncinis, Italian meats, marinara, roasted garlic aioli on sourdough

Cali Panini

$8.95

turkey, bacon, swiss, tomato, avocado & roasted garlic aioli on sourdough

BLTA

$7.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo on toasted sourdough

Avocado Melt

$7.95

Salads

Garden

$4.95

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, croutons w/your choice of dressing

Strawberry Goat

$6.95

mixed spinach salad w/fresh strawberries, goat cheese, pecans w/poppyseed dressing

Lime Cilantro Chicken

$8.95

mixed greens, tomato, grilled corn, red onion, cilantro, chicken, pumpkin seeds, jack w/lime cilantro dressing

Protein

$8.95

mixed greens, chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, cheddar, tomato & pumpkin seeds w/your choice of dressing

Caesar

$6.95

romaine, parmesan, croutons w/caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar

$8.95

Harvest Salad

$9.95

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sides

Avocado Toast

$4.95

toasted ciabatta, roasted garlic aioli, avocado slices, bagel seasoning & Mike's Hot Honey

Avocado Burrata Toast

$5.95

toasted ciabatta, roasted garlic aioli, avocado slices, tomato, balsalmic glaze drizzle

Pico de gallo & tortilla chips

$3.50

Add Egg

$1.25

Bacon

$1.50

Apple Butter Croissant

$4.50

Sourdough Toast

$1.25

5 Grain Toast

$1.25

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.50

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$7.50

Tomato Cup

$4.50

Tomato Bowl

$6.50

Roll

$0.75

Bakery Items

Muffins

$3.25

Scones

$3.25

Fruit Danish

$2.50

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.95

Marrionberry Creamcheese Cup

$3.25

Marrionberry Fazoletti

$3.25

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Bagel

$3.25

served w/ creamcheese

Maple Bar

$2.75

Apple Fritter

$2.75

Empanada

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Pumpkin Bread

$3.25

Chocolate Donut

$1.50

Chocolate Croissant

$2.75

Cupcake

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.00

Marsant

$3.50

Croissant

$2.95

Dessert Bread

$2.95

Dessert Bars

PB & J

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50

7 Layer Bar

$3.50

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Cheesecake Brownie

$3.50

Pecan Bar

$3.50

Specialty Brownie

$4.00

Walnut Brownie

$3.75

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Peanut Butter

$2.50

Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Funfetti

$1.50

M&M

$1.50

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.50

Double Chocolate

$1.50

Salted Caramel

$1.50

No Bake

$3.50

Iced Cookie

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice

$2.50

Halloween Cookie

$3.50

PB & J Cookie

$3.00

Other Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.50

Your choice of 2 cookies & your choice flavor of ice cream

Berry Shortcake

$6.95

sweet buiscut, fresh berries, homemade berry sauce & homemade whipped cream

Creme Brulee

$6.95

Pb Nutella

$3.50

Coco Macaroon

$4.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Peanut Butter

$6.50

Pumpkin Cake Bar

$4.00

Fudge

1/2 Lb

$10.00

per pound

Fudge Sample Pack

$18.95

choose 6 pieces (approx 1 pound)

1\4 Lb

$5.00

1 Lb

$20.00

Retail

Coaster

$2.50

Stainless Tumbler

$20.00

Wine Tumbler

$15.00

Airplant

$5.00

Airplant Sprayer

$11.00

Sticker

$1.00

Mason 24oz

$14.00

Straw

$1.00

Halloween Cup

$7.00

Retail Food

Stroop Waffle

$2.75

Soda

$1.25

Water Bottle

$1.00

Redbull

$3.00

Chips

$1.25

Luna

$2.00

Nuts

$2.75

Oreos

$3.75

Choc Espresso Bean

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2020 Capitol Street NE, Salem, OR 97301

Directions

