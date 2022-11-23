Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Flavor Lab Catering Co.

818 N Main St

Rochester, MI 48307

Wednesday Thanksgiving Special

Wednesday Pickup - Thanksgiving Family Dinner

Wednesday Pickup - Thanksgiving Family Dinner

$169.99

Wednesday, November 23rd Pickup *All meals are provided chilled with reheating instructions, only available on Wednesday. No substitutions or add-ons. Meal includes: Oven Roasted Turkey Breast (3 lbs.) Traditional Bread Stuffing (3 lbs.) Homestyle Mashed Potatoes (3 lbs.) Turkey Gravy (1 qt.) Green Bean Casserole (2 lbs.) Sweet Potato Casserole (2 lbs.) Cranberry Chutney (1 pt.) Fresh Rolls & Herbed Butter (6 rolls) Pumpkin Pie (10" pie) Whipped Cream (1 can) feeds up to 6 guests

Thursday Thanksgiving Special

Thursday Pickup - Thanksgiving Family Dinner

Thursday Pickup - Thanksgiving Family Dinner

$169.99

Thursday, November 24th Pickup *All meals are provided warm and ready to serve, only available on Thursday. No substitutions or add-ons. Meal includes: Oven Roasted Turkey Breast (3 lbs.) Traditional Bread Stuffing (3 lbs.) Homestyle Mashed Potatoes (3 lbs.) Turkey Gravy (1 qt.) Green Bean Casserole (2 lbs.) Sweet Potato Casserole (2 lbs.) Cranberry Chutney (1 pt.) Fresh Rolls & Herbed Butter (6 rolls) Pumpkin Pie (10" pie) Whipped Cream (1 can) feeds up to 6 guests

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Our food is made fresh daily, quantities are limited and may be marked as sold-out throughout our daily service. Order same-day or up to 14 days ahead of time!

818 N Main St, Rochester, MI 48307

