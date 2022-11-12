- Home
Flavor of India 3026 State Street
1,601 Reviews
$$
3026 state street
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Order Again
Popular Items
All you can eat
Appetizer
PAPADUM (V)
Spicy sun-dried Indian Wafers baked in tandoor
Veggie SAMOSA (V)
Indian pastry stuffed with delicately spiced mashed potatoes and peas
LAMB SAMOSA
Indian pastry stuffed with delicately spiced lamb meat and peas
Veggie PAKORAS (V)
FRESH SPINACH, CAULIFLOWER AND POTATOES DIPPED IN FLAVORED CHICKPEA FLOUR
ONION BHAJI (V)
ONION RINGS DIPPED IN SPICED CHICKPEA FLOUR
ASSORTED APPETIZER
TWO ONION BHAJI, TWO CHICKEN TIKKA, ONE VEGETABLE SAMOSA AND ONE SHEESH KABAB
Soups & Salad
Green Salad
green lettuce with cucumbers and tomatoes, served with raita dressing
Chicken Salad
green lettuce and chicken(cooked in traditional tandoor), served with tamarind chutney
Paneer salad
green lettuce and homemade cheese, served with tamarind chutney
vegetable soup (V)
a traditional indian soup made with vegetables and lentils
mulligatawny soup
midly spiced chciken soup blended with vegetables and lentils
Raita
fresh homemade yougurt mixed with chopped cucumbers and carrorts
Plain Yogurt
fresh homemade yougurt
Tandoori
1 Tandoori Chicken
half chicken marinated in yogurt and fresh ground spices, cooked in our traditional tandoor
2.Chicken Tikka
tender boneless chicken pieces marinated in yougurt and spices
3.Sheesh Kebab
ground lamb meat blended with spices and herbs, barbecued on a skewer
4.Reshami Kebab
boneless chicken breast pieces flavored with herbs and spices grilles on skewer
5 Lamb Boti Kebab
tender pieces of lamb marinated in our special recipe & grilled in tandoor
6 Shrimp Tandoori
jumbo shrimp tastefully spiced & cooked in tandoor
7 Mixed Tandoori
piece of tandoori chciken, two boti kabab and two ch. tikka
7A Fish Tandoori
fresh tandoori salmon tastefully spiced and cooked in tandoor
7B Paneer Tikka
cheese cubes roated in our tandoor
Chicken
8 CHICKEN CURRY
tender chciken pieces cooked in a sauce of fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger
8A MANGO CHICKEN
tender chicken cooked in mango sauce and herb with mild spices
9 CHICKEN VINDALOO
chicken cooked in our special vindaloo sauce with pieces of potatoes and tomato
10 KARHAI CHICKEN
chciken pieces cooked with fresh ginger, garlic and tomatoes in karhai
11. CHICKEN DO PIAZA
tender pieces of chicken with brown onions, cooked in a special gravy
12 CHICKEN SAAG
diced chciken cooked in a spinach with mildly spiced gravy
13 CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
pieces of tandoori chciken tikka cooked in cream and seasoned sauce
14 CH. MAKHANI(BUTTER CHICKEN)
bonless tandoori chciken in a cream and tomato gravy
20CH. CHICKEN KORMA
succulent chciken delicately flavored and simmered in cream and spices
Lamb
15 LAMB CURRY
tender pieces of lamb cooked in tomato and onion sauce
15A Mango Lamb
tender pieces of lamb cooked in mango sauce and herb with mild spices
16 LAMB VINDALOO
lamb cooked in our special vindallo sauce with pieces of potatos and tomatoes
17 Karhai Ghosh
lamb meat cooked with ginger,garlic, and tomatoes in karhai
18 Lamb Do Piaza
lamb cooked iwith chopped onions and tomatoes in a special gravy
19 Lamb Saag
lamb meat cooked in spinach with mildy soiced gravy
20 LAMB KORMA
succulent lamb delicately flavored and simmered in cream and spices
20 Lamb Masala
pieces of lamb cooked in cream and seasoned sauce
Fish & Shrimp
21 Shrimp Curry
shrimps cooked in mildy spiced gravy
21.A Shrimp Masala
pieces of shrimp cooked in cream and seasoned sauce
21B SHRIMP KORMA
shrimp delicately flavored and simmered in cream,spices
21 C SHRIMP VINDALOO
shrimp prepared with potatoe, onion,tomato, in our vindaloo sauce
22 SHRIMP Saag
shrimp cooked with spinach and blend of fresh herbs and indian spices
23 SHRIMP BHUNA
made with mughal style in thick sauce tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers
23A FISH CURRY
salmon fish cooked in a sauce of fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger
23B FISH MASALA
salmon fish cooked in creamy and seasoned sauce
Vegetarian & Vegan
24 DAL MAKHANI (V)
black delicatley cooked and seasoned with exotic spices
24A YELLOW DAL (V)
yellow lentils with traditional spices
25 CHANA MASALA (V)
chcikpeas in a specially spiced sauce
26 ALOO GOBHI (V)
fresh cauliflower and potatoes mildly spiced and delicately cooked
27 BENGAN BHARTA (V)
tandoori roasted eggplants cooked tenderly with onions, tomatoes and fresh spices
28 MATAR PANEER
fresh homemade cheese gently cooked with garden peas and spices
28 Aloo Matar (V)
Potato gently cooked with garden peas and spices.
28 Tofu Matar (V)
Organic Tofu cheese gently cooked with garden peas and spices.
29 Saag Paneer
spinach cooked with homemade cheese and seasoned with aromatic herbs
29 Saag (V)
Spinach cooked with aromatic herbs.
29 Saag Tofu (V)
Spinach Cooked with organic tofu and seasoned with aromatic herbs.
29 Saag Chana (V)
Spinach Cooked with organic Chick peas and seasoned with aromatic herbs
30 MIXED VEGGIE (V)
a delecious combination of mkixed vegetables with fresh spices
30A Vegetable Curry (V)
Fresh mixed vegetables prepared with tomatoes and onions sauce, ginger, garlic, and freshly ground spices.
31 Navratan/Veggie KORMA
a royal entree, garden fresh vegeables gently cokked in spice-laced cream
31 Vegan Korma (V)
A royal entree. Garden fresh vegetables and gently cooked in spice-laced coconut cream.
31A Navratan Makhani
Fresh vegetables and delicately cooked in cream & tomato gravy.
31A Vegan Veggie Masala (V)
Fresh vegetables and delicately cooked in coconut cream & tomato gravy.
32 SHAHI PANEER
fresh homemade cheese tenderly cooked in a mildly spiced cream and tomato sauce
32A PANEER TIKKA MASALA
homemade panner cooked in cream delicately spice tomato sauce
32A Vegan Tofu Masala (V)
Organic tofu cooked in coconut cream delicately Tomato sauce.
32 B PANEER VINDALOO
our special vindaloo sauce prepared with cheese, potato, onion, ginger, tomato
32B Vegan Tofu Vindaloo (V)
Our special vindaloo sauce prepared with Organic tofu, potato, onion, ginger, tomato.
32C Veggie Bhuna
panner, fresh bell pepper, onion cooked in special vegetable spice sauce.
32C Vegan Veggie Bhuna (V)
Organic tofu, fresh bell pepper, and onions cooked in special vegetable spice sauce.
32D MANGO PANEER
homemade panner cooked in mango sauce
32D Vegan Mango Tofu (V)
Organic tofu cooked in mango sauce and herbs with mild spices.
32 E malai kofta
homemade veggie balls cooked in spiced-laced cream
Rice & Biryani
49 Pilao Rice v
aromatic saffron basmatic rice with peas and carrots
50. veggie Biryani
a rich and flavorful layred rice dish with bell peppers, peas, carrots and potatoes in a spiced rice
51 Chicken Biryani
a rich and flavorful layred rice dish with chicken and seasonings
52 Lamb Biryani
a rich and flavorful layred rice dish with lamb
53 Shrimp Biryani
a rich and flavorful layred rice dish with shrimp and seasonings
54 plain basmati rice v
aromatic basmati rice
Breads
55 chapati v
whole wheat bread
56 naan
popular indian style pastry flour bread
57 garlic naan
naan garnished with freshly chopped garlic
58 Onion Kulcha
leavened bread cooked with freshly chopped onions
59 Paratha v
multi-layred indian style whole wheat bread
60 AALO Paratha v
paratha stuffed with mildy spiced mashed potatoes
61 Peshawari Naan v
a naan stuffed with raisins, nuts, and baked in the tandoori oven
62 Keema Naan
naan stuffed with ground lamb freshly chopped onions and cilantro
62 A Cheese Naan
naan stuffed with homemade chesse, freshly chopped cilantro
DRINKS
BEER
Wines
Combination
33 Veggie Diner
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
34 Veggie Delight
aloo gobhi, choice of saag paneer or bengan bharta, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
34 Vegan Delight (V)
aloo gobhi, chana masala, daal, pilao rice and chapati. v
Vegan Korma Combo (V)
MATAR ALOO, DAAL, PILAO RICE, AND CHAPATI
Vegan Veggie Masala Combo (V)
MATAR ALOO, DAAL, PILAO RICE, AND CHAPATI
35 chicken curry
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
36 Chicken Vindaloo
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
37 Tandoori Chicken
piece of tandoori chicken, matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
38 Karhai Chicken
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
39 Chicken SAAG
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
40 Chicken Makahani
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
41 CH. Tikka Masala
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
42 Lamb Curry
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
43 Lamb Vindaloo
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
44 karhai ghosh
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
45 lamb do piaza
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
46 lamb saag
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
47 Lamb Korma
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
47CH Korma
matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
48 flavor of india non veg delight
peice of tandoori chicken, choice of meat curry 8-20, matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
48A fish Delight
peice of tandorri salmon, matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3026 state street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105