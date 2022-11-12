Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Flavor of India 3026 State Street

1,601 Reviews

$$

3026 state street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

57 garlic naan
56 naan
54 plain basmati rice v

All you can eat

All you can eat

$17.95

Kids Buffets

$8.95

Appetizer

PAPADUM (V)

$1.95

Spicy sun-dried Indian Wafers baked in tandoor

Veggie SAMOSA (V)

$4.95

Indian pastry stuffed with delicately spiced mashed potatoes and peas

LAMB SAMOSA

$5.95

Indian pastry stuffed with delicately spiced lamb meat and peas

Veggie PAKORAS (V)

$7.95

FRESH SPINACH, CAULIFLOWER AND POTATOES DIPPED IN FLAVORED CHICKPEA FLOUR

ONION BHAJI (V)

ONION BHAJI (V)

$6.95

ONION RINGS DIPPED IN SPICED CHICKPEA FLOUR

ASSORTED APPETIZER

ASSORTED APPETIZER

$14.95

TWO ONION BHAJI, TWO CHICKEN TIKKA, ONE VEGETABLE SAMOSA AND ONE SHEESH KABAB

Soups & Salad

Green Salad

$5.95

green lettuce with cucumbers and tomatoes, served with raita dressing

Chicken Salad

$12.95

green lettuce and chicken(cooked in traditional tandoor), served with tamarind chutney

Paneer salad

$9.95

green lettuce and homemade cheese, served with tamarind chutney

vegetable soup (V)

$5.95

a traditional indian soup made with vegetables and lentils

mulligatawny soup

$6.95

midly spiced chciken soup blended with vegetables and lentils

Raita

$4.95

fresh homemade yougurt mixed with chopped cucumbers and carrorts

Plain Yogurt

$4.95

fresh homemade yougurt

Tandoori

1 Tandoori Chicken

1 Tandoori Chicken

$13.95

half chicken marinated in yogurt and fresh ground spices, cooked in our traditional tandoor

2.Chicken Tikka

2.Chicken Tikka

$13.95

tender boneless chicken pieces marinated in yougurt and spices

3.Sheesh Kebab

$17.95

ground lamb meat blended with spices and herbs, barbecued on a skewer

4.Reshami Kebab

$16.95

boneless chicken breast pieces flavored with herbs and spices grilles on skewer

5 Lamb Boti Kebab

$17.95

tender pieces of lamb marinated in our special recipe & grilled in tandoor

6 Shrimp Tandoori

6 Shrimp Tandoori

$18.95

jumbo shrimp tastefully spiced & cooked in tandoor

7 Mixed Tandoori

$17.95

piece of tandoori chciken, two boti kabab and two ch. tikka

7A Fish Tandoori

7A Fish Tandoori

$19.95

fresh tandoori salmon tastefully spiced and cooked in tandoor

7B Paneer Tikka

$16.95

cheese cubes roated in our tandoor

Chicken

8 CHICKEN CURRY

8 CHICKEN CURRY

$14.95

tender chciken pieces cooked in a sauce of fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger

8A MANGO CHICKEN

$14.95

tender chicken cooked in mango sauce and herb with mild spices

9 CHICKEN VINDALOO

$14.95

chicken cooked in our special vindaloo sauce with pieces of potatoes and tomato

10 KARHAI CHICKEN

$14.95

chciken pieces cooked with fresh ginger, garlic and tomatoes in karhai

11. CHICKEN DO PIAZA

$14.95

tender pieces of chicken with brown onions, cooked in a special gravy

12 CHICKEN SAAG

$14.95

diced chciken cooked in a spinach with mildly spiced gravy

13 CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

13 CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$14.95

pieces of tandoori chciken tikka cooked in cream and seasoned sauce

14 CH. MAKHANI(BUTTER CHICKEN)

$14.95

bonless tandoori chciken in a cream and tomato gravy

20CH. CHICKEN KORMA

20CH. CHICKEN KORMA

$14.95

succulent chciken delicately flavored and simmered in cream and spices

Lamb

15 LAMB CURRY

$15.95

tender pieces of lamb cooked in tomato and onion sauce

15A Mango Lamb

$15.95

tender pieces of lamb cooked in mango sauce and herb with mild spices

16 LAMB VINDALOO

16 LAMB VINDALOO

$15.95

lamb cooked in our special vindallo sauce with pieces of potatos and tomatoes

17 Karhai Ghosh

$15.95

lamb meat cooked with ginger,garlic, and tomatoes in karhai

18 Lamb Do Piaza

$15.95

lamb cooked iwith chopped onions and tomatoes in a special gravy

19 Lamb Saag

$15.95

lamb meat cooked in spinach with mildy soiced gravy

20 LAMB KORMA

20 LAMB KORMA

$15.95

succulent lamb delicately flavored and simmered in cream and spices

20 Lamb Masala

$15.95

pieces of lamb cooked in cream and seasoned sauce

Fish & Shrimp

21 Shrimp Curry

$16.95

shrimps cooked in mildy spiced gravy

21.A Shrimp Masala

$16.95

pieces of shrimp cooked in cream and seasoned sauce

21B SHRIMP KORMA

$16.95

shrimp delicately flavored and simmered in cream,spices

21 C SHRIMP VINDALOO

$16.95

shrimp prepared with potatoe, onion,tomato, in our vindaloo sauce

22 SHRIMP Saag

$16.95

shrimp cooked with spinach and blend of fresh herbs and indian spices

23 SHRIMP BHUNA

$16.95

made with mughal style in thick sauce tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers

23A FISH CURRY

$16.95

salmon fish cooked in a sauce of fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger

23B FISH MASALA

$16.95

salmon fish cooked in creamy and seasoned sauce

Vegetarian & Vegan

24 DAL MAKHANI (V)

24 DAL MAKHANI (V)

$11.95

black delicatley cooked and seasoned with exotic spices

24A YELLOW DAL (V)

$11.95

yellow lentils with traditional spices

25 CHANA MASALA (V)

$12.95

chcikpeas in a specially spiced sauce

26 ALOO GOBHI (V)

26 ALOO GOBHI (V)

$12.95

fresh cauliflower and potatoes mildly spiced and delicately cooked

27 BENGAN BHARTA (V)

27 BENGAN BHARTA (V)

$12.95

tandoori roasted eggplants cooked tenderly with onions, tomatoes and fresh spices

28 MATAR PANEER

$12.95

fresh homemade cheese gently cooked with garden peas and spices

28 Aloo Matar (V)

$12.95

Potato gently cooked with garden peas and spices.

28 Tofu Matar (V)

$12.95

Organic Tofu cheese gently cooked with garden peas and spices.

29 Saag Paneer

29 Saag Paneer

$12.95

spinach cooked with homemade cheese and seasoned with aromatic herbs

29 Saag (V)

$12.95

Spinach cooked with aromatic herbs.

29 Saag Tofu (V)

$12.95

Spinach Cooked with organic tofu and seasoned with aromatic herbs.

29 Saag Chana (V)

$13.95

Spinach Cooked with organic Chick peas and seasoned with aromatic herbs

30 MIXED VEGGIE (V)

$12.95

a delecious combination of mkixed vegetables with fresh spices

30A Vegetable Curry (V)

$12.95

Fresh mixed vegetables prepared with tomatoes and onions sauce, ginger, garlic, and freshly ground spices.

31 Navratan/Veggie KORMA

31 Navratan/Veggie KORMA

$13.95

a royal entree, garden fresh vegeables gently cokked in spice-laced cream

31 Vegan Korma (V)

$14.95

A royal entree. Garden fresh vegetables and gently cooked in spice-laced coconut cream.

31A Navratan Makhani

$13.95

Fresh vegetables and delicately cooked in cream & tomato gravy.

31A Vegan Veggie Masala (V)

$14.95

Fresh vegetables and delicately cooked in coconut cream & tomato gravy.

32 SHAHI PANEER

$13.95

fresh homemade cheese tenderly cooked in a mildly spiced cream and tomato sauce

32A PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$13.95

homemade panner cooked in cream delicately spice tomato sauce

32A Vegan Tofu Masala (V)

$14.95

Organic tofu cooked in coconut cream delicately Tomato sauce.

32 B PANEER VINDALOO

$13.95

our special vindaloo sauce prepared with cheese, potato, onion, ginger, tomato

32B Vegan Tofu Vindaloo (V)

$13.95

Our special vindaloo sauce prepared with Organic tofu, potato, onion, ginger, tomato.

32C Veggie Bhuna

32C Veggie Bhuna

$13.95

panner, fresh bell pepper, onion cooked in special vegetable spice sauce.

32C Vegan Veggie Bhuna (V)

$13.95

Organic tofu, fresh bell pepper, and onions cooked in special vegetable spice sauce.

32D MANGO PANEER

$13.95

homemade panner cooked in mango sauce

32D Vegan Mango Tofu (V)

$14.95

Organic tofu cooked in mango sauce and herbs with mild spices.

32 E malai kofta

32 E malai kofta

$13.95

homemade veggie balls cooked in spiced-laced cream

Rice & Biryani

49 Pilao Rice v

49 Pilao Rice v

$3.95

aromatic saffron basmatic rice with peas and carrots

50. veggie Biryani

50. veggie Biryani

$14.95

a rich and flavorful layred rice dish with bell peppers, peas, carrots and potatoes in a spiced rice

51 Chicken Biryani

51 Chicken Biryani

$15.95

a rich and flavorful layred rice dish with chicken and seasonings

52 Lamb Biryani

$16.95

a rich and flavorful layred rice dish with lamb

53 Shrimp Biryani

$16.95

a rich and flavorful layred rice dish with shrimp and seasonings

54 plain basmati rice v

$3.95

aromatic basmati rice

Breads

55 chapati v

$3.95

whole wheat bread

56 naan

$3.95

popular indian style pastry flour bread

57 garlic naan

$3.95

naan garnished with freshly chopped garlic

58 Onion Kulcha

$6.95

leavened bread cooked with freshly chopped onions

59 Paratha v

$6.95

multi-layred indian style whole wheat bread

60 AALO Paratha v

$6.95

paratha stuffed with mildy spiced mashed potatoes

61 Peshawari Naan v

$6.95

a naan stuffed with raisins, nuts, and baked in the tandoori oven

62 Keema Naan

$7.95

naan stuffed with ground lamb freshly chopped onions and cilantro

62 A Cheese Naan

$6.95

naan stuffed with homemade chesse, freshly chopped cilantro

DESSERTS

mango kulfi

mango kulfi

$5.95

pistacho kulfi

$5.95

rice pudding

$4.95

gulab jamun

$4.95

rasmalai

$6.95

DRINKS

MANGO LASSI

$5.97

SWEET LASSI

$4.97

PLAIN LASSI

$4.97

SALTED LASSI

$4.97
INDIAN TEA(CHAI)

INDIAN TEA(CHAI)

$3.85

Coke

$3.85

Diet coke

$3.85

Sprite

$3.85

Dr pepper

$3.85

Ginger ale

$3.85

ICED TEA

$3.85

Bottle Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.85

Lemonade

$3.85

BEER

Taj Mahal

$10.95

Small Taj

$7.95

Kingfisher

$7.95

Flying HORSE

$10.95

IPA

$7.95

Corona

$7.95

805

$7.95

New Castle

$7.95

Bucker

$7.95

Pilsner

$7.95

Wines

J.Lohr-Merlot

$10.00+

Campuget- Syrah

$10.00+

J Vineyards- Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Cabernet Sauvigon- Parker Station

$12.00+

Tablbott Kali Hart- Chardonnay

$10.00+

Brander- Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

French Rose- Rose

$9.00+

SIDES

MANGO CHUTNEY

$1.95+

MINT CHUTNEY

$1.95+

TAMARIND CHUTNEY

$1.95+

PICKLE

$1.95

Combination

33 Veggie Diner

$16.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

34 Veggie Delight

$17.95

aloo gobhi, choice of saag paneer or bengan bharta, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

34 Vegan Delight (V)

$18.95

aloo gobhi, chana masala, daal, pilao rice and chapati. v

Vegan Korma Combo (V)

$19.95

MATAR ALOO, DAAL, PILAO RICE, AND CHAPATI

Vegan Veggie Masala Combo (V)

$18.95

MATAR ALOO, DAAL, PILAO RICE, AND CHAPATI

35 chicken curry

$18.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

36 Chicken Vindaloo

$18.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

37 Tandoori Chicken

$18.95

piece of tandoori chicken, matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

38 Karhai Chicken

$18.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

39 Chicken SAAG

$18.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

40 Chicken Makahani

$18.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

41 CH. Tikka Masala

$18.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

42 Lamb Curry

$19.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

43 Lamb Vindaloo

$19.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

44 karhai ghosh

$19.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

45 lamb do piaza

$19.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

46 lamb saag

$19.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

47 Lamb Korma

$19.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

47CH Korma

$19.95

matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

48 flavor of india non veg delight

$21.95

peice of tandoori chicken, choice of meat curry 8-20, matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

48A fish Delight

$24.95

peice of tandorri salmon, matar aloo, daal, pilao rice, raita and naan

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3026 state street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara

Kyle's Kitchen - Santa Barbara
orange star4.5 • 3,609
791 Chapala Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - De La Vina
orange star4.5 • 3,046
2911 De La Vina St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Stella Mare's
orange star4.6 • 2,133
50 Los Patos Way Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
TAP Thai Cuisine - 3130 State St
orange star4.5 • 2,111
3130 State St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Santo Mezcal - 119 State Street
orange star4.6 • 1,291
119 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Fresco Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,196
23 East Canon Perdido Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Barbara
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston