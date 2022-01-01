Flavor Rich Restaurant 1175 Buford Highway
147 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Flavor Rich is dedicated to providing rich and flavorful food that will excite a wide variety of palates. We also aim to provide an awesome and memorable dining experience for foodies all over.
Location
1175 Buford Highway, Suwanee, GA 30024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee - Moore Rd.
No Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurant
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant