  • Flavor Rich Restaurant - 1175 Buford Highway
Flavor Rich Restaurant 1175 Buford Highway

147 Reviews

$$

1175 Buford Highway

Suwanee, GA 30024

Order Again

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

GALLON STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$10.00

MANGO LEMONADE

$4.00

SODA

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

INCREDIBLE HULK

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

PEACH MIMOSA

$12.00

TROPICAL MIMOSA

$12.00

MIMOSA TOWER

$100.00

WINE BOTTLE

$40.00

WINE AND MIXER

$50.00

BLUEBERRY LEM

$4.00

RED SANGRIA

$12.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Flavor Rich is dedicated to providing rich and flavorful food that will excite a wide variety of palates. We also aim to provide an awesome and memorable dining experience for foodies all over.

1175 Buford Highway, Suwanee, GA 30024

