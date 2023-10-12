Breakfast

Favorites

Two Egg Breakfast

$5.39

Served with home fries and toast. Upgrade to an English Muffin, Bagel or Croissant for .99

One Egg, Home-Fries & Toast

$4.19

One Egg w/ Toast

$3.29

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Served with home fries. Half order 6.29 With two eggs 7.29 Full order 7.29 With two eggs 8.29

F.A.T.S. Biscuits & Chorizo Gravy

$8.59

Half order of biscuits smothered with chorizo gravy topped with two eggs and style and served with home fries.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Egg, cheese, and choice of meat on an English muffin or your choice of toast 7.59 on a bagel, english muffin or croissant 8.79

Country Breakfast Sandwich

$9.59

Eggs, sausage patties, and American cheese on French toast with a side of sausage gravy.

Eggs Benedict

$9.59

Two poached eggs, ham and hollandaise sauce on top of a English Muffin.

FATS Eggs Benedict

$9.59

Florentine Egg Benedict

$9.99

Two poached eggs, ham, spinach, tomatoes and hollandaise sauce on a English Muffin.

Scramblers

Fast Fare Scrambler

$9.29

Diced ham and cheddar cheese

Fiesta Scrambler

$9.29

Chorizo, diced tomatoes, onions, peppers, and cheddar cheese.

Irish Scrambler

$9.29

Corned beef, sauteed peppers and onions, and Swiss cheese

Veggie Scrambler

$9.29

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, and cheddar cheese.

Skillets

Cardinal Skillet

$10.59

Chicken, mushrooms, onions, bacon, peppers, spinach, and cheddar cheese.

Country Skillet

$10.29

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, sausage, and cheddar cheese topped with sausage gravy.

Irish Skillet

$10.29

Sauteed peppers, onions, corned beef, and Swiss cheese.

Meat Lover's Skillet

$10.59

Sauteed ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese

Southwest Skillet

$10.59

Chorizo, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, corn, and black beans served with salsa verde on the side.

Steak Fajita Skillet

$15.29

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheddar cheese, and rib eye steak

Veggie Skillet

$10.29

Sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and spinach, with cheddar cheese.

Signature Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

$7.59

Choose your favorite cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Pepper Jack or Feta

Chicken Club Omelette

$10.29

Fresh grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Country Omelette

$10.29

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, sausage and cheddar cheese topped with sausage gravy.

F.A.T.S. Burrito Omelette

$10.29

Onions, peppers, tomatoes, chicken, chorizo, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Greek Omelette

$10.29

Gyro meat, onons, tomatoes, feta cheese, spinach, and a side of taziki sauce.

Meat lovers omelette

$10.29

Santa Fe Omelette

$9.59

Chicken, onion, tomatoes, peppers, and pepper jack cheese

Southwest Omelette

$10.29

Chorizo, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, corn, and blackbeans served with sour cream and salsa.

The Hungry Man Omelette

$10.99

Everything but the kitchen sink.

Tomato Feta & Spinach Omelette

$9.59

Vegetable Omelette

$9.59

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, peppers, spinach, broccoli, and American cheese.

Western Omelette

$9.59

Peppers, onions, ham and American cheese

Lumberjack Burrito Omelette

$11.29

Onions, peppers, tomatoes, chicken, chorizo, and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Sweet Shop

French Toast

Pancakes

Stuffed Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$7.29

Stuffed French Toast

$7.29

Stuffed Pancakes

$7.29

Stuffed with a delicious homemade vanilla sauce

Stuffed Waffle

$7.29

Waffle

$5.99

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

Cranberry walnut French toast

$8.29

Add Combo

$4.29

Breakfast Sides

Side of Toast

$2.29

Gluten Free Toast

$3.59

Bagel

$3.29

With Cream Cheese.

English Muffin

$2.29

Side of Grilled Biscuits

$2.29

Side of Bacon

$3.79

Side of Ham

$3.79

Side of Sausage Links

$3.79

Side of Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Sausage Patty Side

$3.99

Turkey Patty Side

$3.99

Canned Corned Beef Hash

$4.29

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$4.29

Chorizo Hash

$4.29

Biscuits & Gravy Side

$3.99

Bowl of Oatmeal

$5.59

Grits

Fresh fruit bowl

$4.99

Fresh fruit cup

$3.29

Side of Homefries

$2.59

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$2.59

Potato Pancakes

$5.29

Side of Cottage Cheese

$3.59

Side of Avocado

$2.59

Side of Chorizo Gravy

$2.59

Cup of sausage gravy

$2.39

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.59

Side of FATS Sauce

$0.75

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Pancake (1)

$2.59

Lunch

Starters

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Naked Skins

Loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream

Fried Green Beans

$5.99

Mozzarella Wedges

$6.59

Quesadilla

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of chorizo, chicken, or steak with onions, peppers, mushrooms, corn, black beans, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese.

Specialty Salads

Blueberry Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken, diced bacon, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, blueberries, pecans and feta cheese served atop a bed of spring mix with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chef's Salad

$9.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cheeses, tomatoes, and cucumbers served atop a bed of fresh mixed greens with your choice of dressing.

Extra dressing

$0.75

F.A.T.S. Cobb Salad

Breaded or grilled chicken with bacon, egg, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers served atop a bed of fresh mixed greens with your choice of dressing 8.79 Substitute Steak for 3.00

Greek Salad

$11.29

Gyro meat, cherry tomatoes, onions, black olives, peppers, cucumbers, and feta cheese served atop a bed of fresh mixed greens with pita bread and Italian dressing on the side.

Mandarin Cranberry Pecan Salad

Cranberries, mandarin oranges, pecans, and Chinese noodles served atop a bed of spring mix with poppy seed dressing 7.59 Add Chicken 2.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.29

Chicken, corn, peppers, black beans, onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and tortilla strips served atop a bed of fresh spring mix with chipotle ranch dressing

Build Your Own Burgers

Hamburger

$8.29

Grilled or Breaded Chicken Filet

Turkey Burger

$8.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Signature Burgers

The F.A.T.S. Burger

$11.29

Cheddar and mozzerella cheese, onion ring, jalapeno pepper, lettuce, and tomatoes served with creamy homemade Fat's sauce

The Highway Man

$11.29

Swiss and cheddar cheese, ham, fried egg, onion ring and BBQ sauce.

The Clevelander

$11.29

Corned Beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut served with a side of thousand island dressing

The Ron Double D Burger

$15.99

Two hamburger patties, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles and our secret sauce.

The Roadhouse

$11.29

Provolone cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, onion ring, and mayo

The Firehouse

$11.29

Pepper Jack and provolone cheese, ham, jalapeno pepper, ketchup and mayo

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$8.79

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.59

Chicken Club

$9.59

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Chicken Salad

$6.29

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.29

Club Sandwich

$8.79

Egg Salad

$6.29

Florentine Grilled Cheese

$7.99

spinach, ham, tomatoes and mozzarella

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Hot Corned Beef & Swiss

$8.59

Patty Melt

$9.59

Reuben

$9.29

Traditional Gyro

$8.99

Tuna Salad Melt

$8.99

Turkey Melt

$8.29

Twin Dog

$6.59

Two 1/4lb all-beef hot dogs topped with bacon, cheddar and FATS sauce

White Albacore Tuna Salad

$6.99

Turkey Club

$8.59

Sides

French Fries

$3.29

Side Salad

$4.29

Fresh Veggies

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.59

Apple Sauce

$3.29

Coleslaw

$3.59

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$3.29

Hot Dog

$3.29

Extra hamburger patty

$3.00

S/O Avocado

$1.99

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$4.99

Soup and Salad Bar

AYCE Soup & Salad

$9.99

AYCE Soup

$7.99

Soup

Kids

Breakfast

Kids Cheese Omelet

$3.29

Comes with Home-Fries & Toast

Kids FT

$3.29

Kids 1 Egg

$3.29

Comes with Home-Fries & Toast

Kids Cakes

$3.29

Two Pancakes

Kids Ultimate Combo

$4.59

Lunch

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.79

Comes with French Fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.79

Two Tenders and French Fries.

Kids grilled Cheese

$3.79

Comes with French Fries

Kids Hamburger

$4.29

Comes with French Fries.

Kids hot Dog

$3.79

Comes with French Fries.

Kids Soup and Salad Bar

$4.99

All you can eat.

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Comes with French Fries.

Drinks

Kids Soft Drinks

$1.99

Kids Milk

Kids Juice

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.99

With whipped cream.

Beverages

All Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.69+

Orange Juice

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.59+

Iced Tea

$2.79+

Juice

Milk

Soft Drinks

$2.79

Herbal Tea

$2.79

Monster Energy Drink

$2.50