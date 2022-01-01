Flavors Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Flavors Food Truck is a spin-off venture from the formally loved Flavors Soul Food Restaurant that served loyal customers for over 20yrs. We’re bringing our delicious vittles to the streets! Enjoy!
Location
1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington, VA 22204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bun'd Up - 1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5
No Reviews
1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5 Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant