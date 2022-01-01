Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flavors Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

1234 Nothern VA Area

Arlington, VA 22204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIED CATFISH PLATTER
CRISPY TENDERS PLATTER
FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

WHITING SANDWICH

WHITING SANDWICH

$9.95

Fresh Whiting filets, hand-Battered & fried crispy.

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.95

Hand-Battered all-white meat tenders, fried crispy.. Choose Brioche Bun or Kaiser Roll. Top it with creamy coleslaw or Dress it your way!

FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH

FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH

$9.95

Fresh Catfish filets, hand-battered & fried to a golden crisp. Top it with Slaw or Dress it your way!

FRIED PORK CHOP SANDWICH (Bone-In)

FRIED PORK CHOP SANDWICH (Bone-In)

$9.95

“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine review.

SHRIMP PO’ BOY

SHRIMP PO’ BOY

$11.95

Fresh shrimp, lightly dusted, flash-fried & piled high on a Kaiser Roll or Brioche Bun. Drizzle it with our Remoulade Sauce or sauce of your choice & Dress it your Way!

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Crispy all white meat tenders stuffed in a warm spinach Tortilla with cheese, sauce and toppings of your choice,

Crispy Shrimp Wrap

Crispy Shrimp Wrap

$12.50

Fresh Shrimp, lightly battered, perfectly fried & stuffed in a warm spinach Tortilla with cheese, sauce and toppings of your choice.

TACOS/TACO PLATTERS

CRISPY CHICKEN TACO

CRISPY CHICKEN TACO

$4.99
CRISPY FISH TACO

CRISPY FISH TACO

$4.99
CRISPY SHRIMP TACO

CRISPY SHRIMP TACO

$5.99
CHICKEN TACO PLATTER

CHICKEN TACO PLATTER

$13.95

Two Overstuffed Tacos, served with Cajun Fries or Red Beans & Rice.

FISH TACO PLATTER

FISH TACO PLATTER

$13.95

Two Overstuffed Tacos, served with Cajun Fries or Red Beans & Rice.

SHRIMP TACO PLATTER

SHRIMP TACO PLATTER

$15.95

Two Overstuffed Tacos, served with Cajun Fries or Red Beans & Rice.

SALADS

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$13.95

Crispy chicken tenders over Baby Arugula, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheese, Garlic-Ranch Dressing.

CRISPY SHRIMP SALAD

CRISPY SHRIMP SALAD

$15.95

Crispy Shrimp over fresh Baby Arugula, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheese, Garlic-Ranch Dressing.

PLATTERS

CRISPY TENDERS PLATTER

CRISPY TENDERS PLATTER

$16.95

Fresh, Never Frozen, Hand-Battered Tenders in Our Seasoned Flour, Served with Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce. Served w/Choice of Any Two Sides.

FRIED WHITING PLATTER

FRIED WHITING PLATTER

$16.95

Fresh, hand-battered Whiting Fish filets. “Crusty, perfectly seasoned fried fish…” Washingtonian Magazine. Served w/Choice of Any Two Sides.

FRIED CATFISH PLATTER

FRIED CATFISH PLATTER

$16.95

A healthy portion of fresh catfish, hand-battered & deep-fried crisp! Served w/Choice of Any Two Sides.

FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER

FRIED PORK CHOPS PLATTER

$16.95

“Fried Pork Chops with a seasoned crust, are so succulent, one wonders why they’re cooked any other way.” Washingtonian Magazine. Served w/Choice of Any Two Sides.

TODAYS SPECIAL

Jumbo Shrimp Platter

Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$21.95

Hand Battered Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with Cajun Fries, Hush Puppies, Coleslaw.

Fish & Shrimp Platter

Fish & Shrimp Platter

$24.95

Your choice of Catfish or Whiting fish with Jumbo Shrimp, Cajun Fries, Hush Puppies, Coleslaw.

Wings & Fries

$14.95

SIDES

CAJUN FRIES

CAJUN FRIES

$4.95

Cajun Sprinkle

HUSH PUPPIES

HUSH PUPPIES

$5.95

Fresh Hush Puppies

COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$4.95

Always Homemade! Never Store Bought!

CABBAGE

CABBAGE

$4.95
BLACK EYE PEAS

BLACK EYE PEAS

$4.95Out of stock
CANDIED YAMS

CANDIED YAMS

$4.95Out of stock

“yams gussied up with butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg but still tasting like yams.” Washingtonian Magazine.

MACARONI & CHEESE

MACARONI & CHEESE

$5.95Out of stock

Homemade Mac & Cheese

RED BEANS & RICE

RED BEANS & RICE

$4.95
FRIED OKRA

FRIED OKRA

$5.95

Hand-Battered Whole Okra

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$4.95Out of stock

Homemade Potato Salad

DRINKS

Snapple Peach Tea 20oz

Snapple Peach Tea 20oz

$2.95
Snapple Raspberry Tea 20oz

Snapple Raspberry Tea 20oz

$2.95
Snapple Lemon Tea 20oz

Snapple Lemon Tea 20oz

$2.95
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Flavors Food Truck is a spin-off venture from the formally loved Flavors Soul Food Restaurant that served loyal customers for over 20yrs. We’re bringing our delicious vittles to the streets! Enjoy!

Website

Location

1234 Nothern VA Area, Arlington, VA 22204

Directions

Gallery
Flavors Food Truck image
Flavors Food Truck image
Flavors Food Truck image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Basic Burger - Pentagon Row
orange star4.2 • 916
1101 S Joyce St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Bar & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1301 S Joyce St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1201 S Joyce Street Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Bun'd Up - 1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5
orange starNo Reviews
1201 South Joyce Street Suite C5 Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Banditos Arlington - 1301 S Joyce St
orange starNo Reviews
1301 S Joyce St D4 Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Mahal BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1201 South Joyce Street Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mala Tang
orange star4.5 • 11,684
3434 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 7,793
4251 Campbell Ave Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Shuck Shack
orange star4.6 • 7,719
1100 S Hayes St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston