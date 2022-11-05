Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flavors NYC -- Whitehall St

No reviews yet

27 WHITEHALL STREET

New York, NY 10004

Order Again

EGG SANDWICHES

Two Eggs

$3.79

on a roll, bagel or wrap

Egg & Cheese

$4.79

on a roll, bagel or wrap

Meat & Egg

$5.49

on a roll, bagel or wrap

Meat, Egg & Cheese

$5.79

on a roll, bagel or wrap

Western Omelette

$6.49

on a roll, bagel or wrap with ham, bell peppers and onions

Cheese Omelette

$6.49

on a roll, bagel or wrap withcheese

Egg White Veggie Omelette

$6.49

on a roll, bagel or wrap with broccoli, spinach and tomato

Kale Yeah

$7.99

Fried eggs, kale, avocado, sun-dried tomato pesto and white cheddar cheese on a brioche

Power BLT

$7.99

Fried eggs, turkey bacon, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes and sun-dried tomato pesto on a rustic ciabatta

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.79

one egg over medium, lemon-braised kale and a quinoa patty with sliced tomatoes, avocado and pesto dijoinaise on a brioche

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.99

BLT

$4.49

Turkey bacon, lettuce and tomatoes

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Peanut Butter, Banana & Cocoa Nibs

$7.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Fresh Lox Sandwich

$9.99

with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and capers

Chicken & Egg

$8.99

Crispy Chicken, fried egg, mozzeralla, onions and siracha sauce

EGG PLATTER

Two Eggs Any Style

$6.49

with potatoes and toast

Florentine Platter

$8.99

Egg whites, Swiss cheese, roasted mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes

AM Turbo Platter

$8.99

Egg whites, grilled chicken and spinach

Arizona Platter

$8.99

Egg whites, tomatoes, roasted peppers, onions and jack cheese

El Greco Platter

$8.99

Egg whites, feta cheese, onions and tomatoes

Create Your Own Omelette

$7.99

3 eggs with 3 fillings

Omelette Platter

$7.99

2 Eggs Platter

$6.49

BREAKFAST WRAPS

Burrito Wrap

$6.99

Filled with peppers, onions, tomatoes, chorizo, salsa and jack & cheddar on a wrap.

El Greco Wrap

$6.99

Feta cheese, tomatoes and onions

Protein Blast Wrap

$6.99

Egg whites, grilled turkey, mozzarella and tomatoes

A.M. Turbo Wrap

$6.99

Grilled chicken with spinach and mozzarella

Santa Fe Wrap

$6.99

Turkey, bacon, jack cheese and salsa picante

Florentine Wrap

$6.99

Baby spinach and Swiss cheese

GRIDDLE ORIGINALS

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Challah French Toast

$7.99

SIDES

Breakfast Sides

QUINOA BREAKFAST BOWLS

QB1

$8.99

Two eggs fried soft, lemon-braised kale, feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and teriyaki sauce over gluten-free quinoa

QB 2

$8.99

Two eggs fried soft, kale, cilantro, feta cheese, red onions, avocado, tortilla chips and chipotle ancho sauce over gluten-free quinoa

QB 3

$8.99

Two eggs fried soft, kale, Portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, chickpeas, feta and traditional Moroccan sauce over gluten-free quinoa

QB 4

$8.99

Two Soft Fired Eggs, Kale, Avocado, Corn, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo Over Gluten-Free Quinoa.

AVOCADO TOAST

Smashed Avocado with Eggs

$9.99

Smoked Salmon

$9.99

Avocado Salmon Toast

$10.99

HOT CEREAL BAR

Oatmeal

$4.49

Quinoa Oatmeal

$4.49

Cream of Wheat

$4.49

Apple Pie Quinoa Oatmeal

$4.99

fresh apples, cranberries, coconut, almond milk and skim milk

COLD CEREAL BAR

Special K

$3.29

Frosted Flakes

$3.29

Fruit Loops

$3.29

Coco Krispies

$3.29

Apple Jacks

$3.29

Kellogg's Granola with Raisins

$3.29

Frosted Mini Wheats

$3.29

Kellogg's Smart Start

$3.29

HAND ROLLED BAGELS

Bagels

$1.99

BAKERY

Muffins

$3.49

Low Fat Muffins

$3.49

Croissants

$3.49

Danish

$3.79

Pound Cake

$3.99

YOGURT

Low Fat Homemade Granola & Yogurt Parfait

$5.79

Turkish Delight

$5.79

Greek yogurt, Turkish figs, walnuts and honey

Greek Yogi

$5.79

Blueberries, chia seeds, hemp walnuts and light agave

Sunrise Morning Parfait

$5.79

Organic yogurt, agave nectar, buckwheat, red rice, quinoa and Bulgar wheat

Chobani Greek

$3.29

FRUITS

Fresh Fruit Salad

$5.79

Sliced Oranges

$5.79

Hand Picked Grapes

$5.79

Freshly Chopped Cantaloupes

$5.79

Freshly Chopped Pineapples

$5.79

Freshly Chopped Honey Dews

$5.79

Freshly Chopped Watermelons

$5.79

Orange

$1.29

Apple

$1.29

Banana

$0.99

SIGNATURE SWEETS

Cookies

$3.99

Brownies

$4.99

Cupped Desserts

$4.29

Chips & Snacks

$1.99

SANDWICHES

Chicken & Egg

$8.99

Crispy Chicken, fried egg, mozzeralla, onions and siracha sauce

Hot Pressini Melts

$11.99

Pressed and grilled to perfection for a sizzling sandwich experience and served on a selection of hand made local breads

Cutting Edge

$11.99

Flavors award winning sandwiches have become the staple of New York’s lunch on the go

Healthy Alternatives

$11.99

Served on health conscious breads

QUINOA BAR

Create Your Own Quinoa Bowl

$12.99

“Quinoa incorporates quite a lot of nutrients into tiny seeds. It contains more protein than most grains and offers a more evenly balanced array of amino acids, the building blocks of protein. Quinoa is also higher in phosphorus, magnesium, copper, zinc and iron than most grains.”

Chef's Qunioa Bowl Suggestions

$12.99

PASTA BAR

Create Your Own Pasta

$12.99

Pasta Suggestions

$12.99

SALAD BAR

Custom Salad

$12.99

Chef Design Salads

$12.99

A salad for every taste or craving. Each salad includes a signature dressing and a wedge of hearth baked bread

Chef Design Customer Delights

$12.99

SIDE SALADS

Fresh Side Salads

All of our side salads are gluten-free

HEARTY SOUPS

Our Daily Soups

$4.99

Our homemade soups are made with only the most wholesome ingredients.

QUICHE

Broccoli

$8.99

Spinach

$8.99

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

BEVERAGES

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

$7.99

All natural chilled drinks, made with fresh fruit

Flavors Organic Blend

$2.69

Hot Beverage

Flavors Decaf Coffee

$2.69

Hot Beverage

Unsweetned Hazelnut Coffee

$2.69

Hot Beverage

Brewed Leaf Tea

$2.69

Hot Beverage

Hot Chocolate

$3.79

Hot Beverage

Cappuccino

$4.49

Hot Beverage

Latte

$4.49

Hot Beverage

Espresso

$3.29

Hot Beverage

Cafe Au Lait

$2.99+

Hot Beverage

Iced Coffee

$3.49

Cold Beverage

Iced Decaf Coffee

$3.49

Cold Beverage

Iced Unsweetened Hazelnut Coffee

$3.49

Cold Beverage

Iced Tea

$3.49

Cold Beverage

Iced Cappuccino

$4.99

Cold Beverage

Iced Latte

$4.99

Cold Beverage

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Cold Beverage

Milk

Cold Beverage

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$3.99

Cold Beverage

Water

$1.89

Cold Beverage

Sparkling Water

$3.49

Cold Beverage

Seltzer Water

$2.99

Cold Beverage

Canned Soda

$1.79

Cold Beverage

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Cold Beverage

Gatorade

$3.29

Cold Beverage

Honest Tea

$3.49

Cold Beverage

Coconut Water

$3.99

Cold Beverage

Naked Juices

$5.99

Cold Beverage

Tropicana

$3.79

Cold Beverage

Vitamin Water

$3.49

Cold Beverage

Bai

$3.49

Cold Beverage

Snapple Flavors

$2.79

Cold Beverage

Nesquik

$3.79

Cold Beverage

Core Power

$5.49

Cold Beverage

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Healthy Natural Fresh

27 WHITEHALL STREET, New York, NY 10004

