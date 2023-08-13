Restaurant info

Experience the true flavors of India at Flavors Of Nawab, an authentic Indian restaurant. Whether you're visiting Connecticut or seeking a delightful dining destination for dinner, lunch, or a weekend brunch, we invite you to discover our culinary haven. Indulge in our fresh and wholesome Indian cuisine, featuring a delectable array of appetizers, soups, Tandoori specials, lamb, chicken, biryani, and much more! Our esteemed Chef takes pride in crafting innovative and mouthwatering fusion dishes, making us a must-visit spot in Connecticut. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will ensure a delightful dining experience from start to finish. We eagerly await the opportunity to serve you.