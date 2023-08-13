Flavors of Nawab FARMINGTON 55 Mill Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Experience the true flavors of India at Flavors Of Nawab, an authentic Indian restaurant. Whether you're visiting Connecticut or seeking a delightful dining destination for dinner, lunch, or a weekend brunch, we invite you to discover our culinary haven. Indulge in our fresh and wholesome Indian cuisine, featuring a delectable array of appetizers, soups, Tandoori specials, lamb, chicken, biryani, and much more! Our esteemed Chef takes pride in crafting innovative and mouthwatering fusion dishes, making us a must-visit spot in Connecticut. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will ensure a delightful dining experience from start to finish. We eagerly await the opportunity to serve you.
55 Mill Street, Farmington, CT 06085