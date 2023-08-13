FOOD

Veg Appetizers

Aloo Tikki Chat

$10.99

Baby Corn Manchurian

$13.99

Chilli Baby Corn

$13.99

Chilli Paneer

$14.99

Chilli Potato

$10.99

Gobi Manchurian

$13.99

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$14.99

Pakoda

$10.99

Paneer 65

$14.99

Pav Bhaji

$12.99

Samosa

$6.00

Samosa Chat

$10.99

Veg Manchurian Dry

$13.99

Non- Veg Appetizers

Andhra Style Chicken-65

$15.99

Andhra Style Fish-65

$15.99

Chicken Majestic

$15.99

Lollipop Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Pakoda

$14.99

Chicken Pepper Fry

$15.99

Chicken-65

$15.99

Chilli Chicken

$15.99

Fish 65

$15.99

Fish fry

$15.99

Gosht Sukha

$20.99

Kheema Samosa

$7.99Out of stock

King Fish Fry

$16.99

Liver Fry

$20.99Out of stock

Chilli Chicken Wings

$16.99

Manchurian Chicken Wings

$16.99

Kebabs

Chicken Tikka

$15.99

Hariyali Tikka

$15.99
Kebab Platter

Kebab Platter

$21.99
Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$20.99Out of stock

Panner Tikka

$15.99

Reshmi Tikka

$15.99

Seekh Kebab (3-Pc)

$11.50

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

Tandoori Gobi

$14.99Out of stock

Veg Entrees

Aloo Khorma

$14.99

Bhindi Masala

$14.99

Chole Masala

$14.99

Daal Makhni

$14.99

Daal Tadka

$14.99

Malai Kofta

$15.99

Malai Kofta (Cheese Stuffed)

$16.99

Mozzarella Stuffed Kofta served in Almond creamy sauce

Mushroom Curry

$15.99

Navratan Khorma

$15.99

Palak Paneer

$15.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.99

Paneer curry

$15.99

Shahi Paneer

$15.99

Veg Kolapuri

$15.99

Chicken Entrees

Butter Chicken (Boneless)

$16.99

Chettinad Chicken

$15.99

Chettinad Chicken (Boneless)

$16.99

Chicken Tikka Masala (Boneless)

$16.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Chicken Vindaloo (Boneless)

$16.99

Kadhai Chicken

$15.99

Kadhai Chicken (Boneless)

$16.99

Kheema Aloo

$16.99

Mughlai Chicken

$15.99

Mughlai Chicken (Boneless)

$16.99

Murg Do Pyaza

$15.99

Murg Do Pyaza (Boneless)

$16.99

Murgh Masala

$15.99

Murgh Masala (Boneless)

$16.99

Mutton/Lamb Entrees

Mutton Masala

$20.99

Mutton Curry

$20.99

Mutton Khorma

$20.99

Daal Gosht

$20.99

Mutton Rogan Josh

$20.99

Lamb Masala (Boneless)

$20.99

Lamb Curry (Boneless)

$20.99

Lamb Vindaloo (Boneless)

$20.99

Rogan Josh (Lamb Boneless)

$20.99

Lamb Shank Nihari

$20.99

Slow cooked lamb shank in nawab special Nihari spices.

Sea Food Entrees

Fish Curry (King Fish)

$18.99

Fish Curry (Tilapia)

$17.99

Fish Khatta/Pulusu (King Fish)

$18.99

Malabar Shrimp Curry

$18.99

Tiger Shrimp sautéed in creamy coconut sauce and Malabar spices.

Pan Fried Pomfret

$18.99

Pomfret fish coated in semolina marinated in "Nawab Special Spices"

Shrimp Curry

$17.99

Naans/Breads

Plain Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Sesame Naan

$3.99

Onion Naan

$3.99

Roti

$3.00

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Cheese Kulcha

$5.00

Panner Kulcha

$5.00

Bread Basket ( 1 Plain Naan, 1 Roti, 1 Garlic Naan, 1 Bullet Naan)

$12.00

Rice

Zeera Rice

$7.99

Bagara Chawal

$9.99

Veg Fried Rice

$15.99

Egg Fried Rice

$15.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.99

Paneer Fried Rice

$16.99

Paneer Rice

$16.99

Rice Plain

$3.50

Biryani's

Nawab's Spl. Vegetable Biryani

$16.99

Nawab's Spl Chicken Dum Biryani

$16.99

Nawab's Spl. Kheema Biryani

$16.99

Nawab’s Spl Gosht Dum Biryani

$19.99

Vijayawada Biryani

$16.99

Nawab's Spl Fish Biryani

$17.99

Nawab's Spl Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Kids Meal

Nuggets

$8.99

Butter Noodles

$10.99

Combo Meal (Fries,Nuggets)

$10.99

Tandoori chicken with Ghee Rice

$11.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Ras Malai

$5.99

Double ka meetha

$6.99

Rice & Carrot Pudding

$7.99

Falooda with Ice cream

$9.99

Gajar Ka Halwa

$8.99

Indo-Chinese

Veg Noodles

$13.99

Egg Noodles

$14.99

Chicken Noodles

$15.99

Veg Fried Rice

$15.99

Egg Fried Rice

$15.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.99

DRINKS

Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Cold Mint & Lime Juice

$2.99

Cold Mango Lassi

$3.99

Soda Bottles

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.00