Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Middle Eastern

Flavors of Nawab

375 Reviews

$$

4 west road

Ellington, CT 06029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala (Boneless)
Butter Chicken (Boneless)

Veg Appetizers

Samosa

$6.00

Pakoda

$10.99

Aloo Tikki Chat

$10.99

Samosa Chat

$10.99

Chilli Potato

$10.99

Chilli Baby Corn

$13.99

Baby Corn Manchurian

$13.99

Gobi Manchurian

$13.99

Veg Manchurian Dry

$13.99

Paneer 65

$14.99

Chilli Paneer

$14.99

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$14.99

Pav Bhaji

$12.99

Non- Veg Appetizers

Kheema Samosa

$6.99

Chicken Pakoda

$13.99

Chilli Chicken

$14.99

Chicken-65

$14.99

Chicken Manchurian

$14.99

Chicken Pepper Fry

$14.99

Chicken Majestic

$14.99

Fish 65

$14.99

Fish fry

$14.99

King Fish Fry

$15.99Out of stock

Gosht Sukha

$19.99

Liver Fry

$19.99

Kebabs

Seekh Kebab (3-Pc)

$10.50

Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Tandoori Chicken

$14.99

Hariyali Tikka

$14.99
Kebab Platter

Kebab Platter

$20.99

Reshmi Tikka

$14.99
Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$15.99Out of stock

Veg Entrees

Chole Masala

$13.99

Aloo Khorma

$13.99

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Navratan Khorma

$14.99

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Shahi Paneer

$14.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Paneer curry

$14.99

Mushroom Curry

$14.99

Daal Makhni

$13.99

Daal Tadka

$12.99

Malai Kofta (Cheese Stuffed)

$17.99

Mozzarella Stuffed Kofta served in Almond creamy sauce

Chicken Entrees

Kheema Aloo

$15.99

Chicken Tikka Masala (Boneless)

$15.99

Butter Chicken (Boneless)

$15.99

Murgh Masala

$14.99

Murg Do Pyaza

$14.99

Mughlai Chicken

$14.99

Kadhai Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.99

Chettinad Chicken

$14.99

Murgh Masala (Boneless)

$15.99

Murg Do Pyaza (Boneless)

$15.99

Mughlai Chicken (Boneless)

$15.99

Kadhai Chicken (Boneless)

$15.99

Chicken Vindaloo (Boneless)

$15.99

Chettinad Chicken (Boneless)

$15.99

Mutton/Lamb Entrees

Mutton Masala

$19.99

Mutton Curry

$19.99

Mutton Khorma

$19.99

Daal Gosht

$19.99

Mutton Rogan Josh

$19.99

Lamb Masala (Boneless)

$19.99

Lamb Curry (Boneless)

$19.99

Lamb Vindaloo (Boneless)

$19.99

Rogan Josh (Lamb Boneless)

$19.99

Lamb Shank Nihari

$19.99

Slow cooked lamb shank in nawab special Nihari spices.

Sea Food Entrees

Shrimp Curry

$16.99

Fish Curry (Tilapia)

$16.99

Fish Curry (King Fish)

$17.99

Fish Khatta/Pulusu (King Fish)

$17.99

Pan Fried Pomfret

$17.99

Pomfret fish coated in semolina marinated in "Nawab Special Spices"

Malabar Shrimp Curry

$16.99

Tiger Shrimp sautéed in creamy coconut sauce and Malabar spices.

Naans/Breads

Plain Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Sesame Naan

$3.99

Onion Naan

$3.99

Roti

$3.00

Bullet Naan

$3.99

Cheese Kulcha

$5.00

Panner Kulcha

$5.00

Bread Basket ( 1 Plain Naan, 1 Roti, 1 Garlic Naan, 1 Bullet Naan)

$12.00

Rice

Zeera Rice

$6.99

Bagara Chawal

$8.99

Veg Fried Rice

$14.99

Egg Fried Rice

$14.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.99

Paneer Fried Rice

$15.99

Paneer Rice

$15.99

Rice Plain

$2.50

Biryani's

Nawab's Spl. Vegetable Biryani

$15.99

Nawab's Spl Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.99

Nawab's Spl. Kheema Biryani

$15.99

Nawab’s Spl Gosht Dum Biryani

$18.99

Vijayawada Biryani

$15.99

Nawab's Spl Fish Biryani

$16.99

Nawab's Spl Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

Family pack

Veg FP (Shallow Tray of Veg Biryani, 1-Appetizer,1-Entree,2-Naans,1-Dessert,1 Soda)

$58.00

Chicken FP (Shallow Tray of Chicken Biryani, 1-Chicken Appetizer,1- Chicken Entree,2-Naans,1-Dessert,1 Soda)

$58.00

Mutton FP (Shallow Tray of Mutton Biryani, 1- Chicken Appetizer,1- Chicken Entree,2-Naans,1-Dessert,1 Soda)

$70.00

Mutton FP ( Shallow Tray of Mutton Biryani, 1-Chicken Appetizer,1-Mutton Entree,2-Naans,1-Dessert,1 Soda)

$78.00

Mutton FP (Shallow Tray of Mutton Biryani, 1-Mutton/Sea Food Appetizer,1-Mutton/Sea food Entree,2-Naans,1-Dessert,1 Soda)

$82.00

Kids Meal

Nuggets

$8.99

Butter Noodles

$10.99

Combo Meal (Fries,Nuggets)

$10.99

Tandoori chicken with Ghee Rice

$11.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Ras Malai

$5.99

Double ka meetha

$6.99

Rice & Carrot Pudding

$7.99

Falooda with Ice cream

$9.99

Gajar Ka Halwa

$8.99

Combos Special

Veg Biryani Combo

$18.00

Chicken Biryani Combo

$18.00

Mutton Biryani Combo

$22.00

Ramadan Specials

Iftar Chicken Platter

$22.00Out of stock

Iftar Mutton Platter

$26.00Out of stock

Haleem

$17.99

Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Cold Mint & Lime Juice

$2.99

Cold Mango Lassi

$3.99

Soda Bottles

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Lunch boxes

Non Veg Lunch Box (Appetizer, Entree, Daal, Naan, Rice, Dessert)

$14.50

Veg Lunch Box (Appetizer, Entree, Daal, Naan, Rice, Dessert)

$13.99

Veg Biryani Lunch Box (Appetizer, Entree, Naan, Biryani, Raita, Dessert)

$14.99

Biryani Lunch Box (Appetizer, Entree, Naan, Chicken Biryani, Raita, Dessert)

$15.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4 west road, Ellington, CT 06029

Directions

Gallery
Flavors of Nawab image
Flavors of Nawab image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kumar's Connecticut
orange star4.1 • 1,024
238J Tolland Turnpike Manchester, CT 06042
View restaurantnext
Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen - Hartford
orange star4.5 • 2,044
49 Asylum Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Arugula Bistro - 953 Farmington Avenue
orange star4.1 • 457
953 farmington avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Avon Indian Grill
orange star4.4 • 667
320 W Main St Avon, CT 06001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ellington

The Hidden Still
orange star4.2 • 645
87 West Rd Ellington, CT 06029
View restaurantnext
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.7 • 370
238 Somers Rd Ellington, CT 06029
View restaurantnext
LuAnn's Drive Thru
orange star4.5 • 41
140 West Road Ellington, CT 06029
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ellington
Vernon Rockville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston