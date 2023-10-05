Restaurant info

Flavors Wings N Daiquiris is a family style restaurant/sports bar that offers the ultimate wings, catfish, and daiquiris dining experience with the added pleasure our “top notch” customer service. Our team members strive to make our customer experiences ones that they will enjoy. As an added benefit to our customers, we offer carry out and delivery for your favorite wings, catfish and daiquiris! ​ Our Immediate Goal: Grow the business via building on our repeat LOYALTY CUSTOMERS who also refer others to us. Our Definitive Goal: To be the best wings establishment throughout the state of Texas and beyond focusing on all those who love great wings, seasoned catfish, and flavorful daiquiris. Come in and enjoy!