Flavorture

review star

No reviews yet

2609 24th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Liquor

Well Vodka

$12.00

ABSOLUT

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$18.00

KETEL ONE

$16.00

Well Gin

$12.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

HENDRICKS

$15.00

Well Rum

$12.00

BACARDI

$10.00

GOSLINGS

$16.00

WRAY & NEPHEW

$8.00

Well Tequila

$12.00

RAIL - CAMERENA

$8.00

DONJULIO ANEJO

$18.00

DELEON ANEJO

$18.00

DELEON REPOSADO

$16.00

DELEON BLANCO

$14.00

1942

$42.00

CRISTALINO

$26.00

AZUL

$41.00

ALTOS

$15.00

EAGLE RARE

$28.00

WHISTLE PIG 10YR

$22.00

KNOB CREEK

$18.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$22.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL

$75.00

WELLER- SPECIAL RESERVE

$18.00

WELLIT- SMALL BATCH

$25.00

WELLIT -RYE

BLANTONS

$28.00

BOOKERS

$32.00

MCCALLAN 12

$22.00

Well Whiskey

$12.00

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Bulliet Rye

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$15.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Uncle Nearest

$18.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$5.00

CAMPARI

$6.00

Chartreuse, Green

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

KAHLUA

$7.00

LIMENCELLO

$7.00

ST GERMAINE

$7.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Crown Apple

$16.00

Hennessy XO

$75.00

Cocktails

RED LINE

$18.00

DC MULE

$15.00

THE WOODLEY

$15.00

24TH STREET

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Greyhound

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Hurricane

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Madras

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Mudslide

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Sea Breeze

$16.00

Sidecar

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Whiskey Smash

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

HH MIMOSA

$5.00

Beer

HEINEKEN

$7.00

BUDWEISER

$8.00

CORONA

$7.00

Wine

Stag's Aveta Sauv Blanc

$20.00

Gran Moraine Chardonnay

$20.00

Patz & Hall Pinot Noir

$20.00

Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$20.00

Worthy Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Dueling Pistols Cab Sauv

$20.00

N/A Bev

SPRITE

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

Coke Diet

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

CHAMPAGNE

CLIQUOT RICH

$400.00

CLIQUOT BRUT

$200.00

CLIQUOT ROSE

$200.00

CLIQUOT LA GRAN DAME

$250.00

ACE OF SPADES

$1,100.00

APPETIZERS

SHORT RIB SLIDERS (2)

$16.00

Slow Cooked Beef Brisket Slider with Alabama White Sauce, Caramelized Onions on a toasted brioche bun

SEARED AHI TUNA

$15.00

Ginger Peppercorn Crust Ahi Tuna. Mustard Ale Sauce

OYSTERS

$16.00

Roasted Brown Sugar Sweet Potato, Mashed Avocado with a smoked vegan bacon crumble

VEGAN EGGROLLS

$12.00

Flaky wonton crust filled with signature spices, plant-based ground and a purple cabbage slaw. served with a thai chili sauce

SIDES

COLLARD GREENS

$9.00

TRUFFLE MASHED POTATO

$9.00

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$9.00

MAC! AND CHEESE

$9.00

SMOKED GOUDA GRITS

$10.00

SPECIALS

MEDITERRANEAN WHOLE FRIED BRANZINO

Finished in a Basil, Olive Oil, Pesto

BLACK TRUFFLE SEAFOOD RISOTTO

PAN SEARED DUCK BREAST

KID'S MENU

PASTA

$12.95

CHICKEN TENDERS W/FRIES

$12.95

BEEF BURGER

$12.95

MACARONI AND CHEESE

$12.95

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

SERVED W/VANILLA ICE CREAM

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A food experience company committed to providing top-notch cuisine with a bold taste.

