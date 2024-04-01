Restaurant info

Discover a tantalizing universe of fresh and frozen delights here at Flavours. Indulge yourself in a symphony of unique delectable handcrafted flavors meticulously crafted to send you on a blissful journey into a world of sweetness. From imaginative blends to timeless classics, every scoop is a celebration here at Flavours. Stop by where each visit is a passport to your Taste Bud Oasis.