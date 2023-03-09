Restaurant header imageView gallery

FLAVOURZ 8242 East 71st Street

review star

No reviews yet

8242 East 71st Street

Tulsa, OK 74133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Golden fried, grilled, or blackened catfish on Texas toast with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.00

Fried, grilled, or blackened pork chop on Texas toast with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried, grilled, or blackened chicken strips on Texas toast with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Burgers

Burgers

$10.00

Juicy homemade beef burger on a bun with your choice of toppings.

Entrees

1pc Fish Plate

1pc Fish Plate

$11.00

Fried, grilled, or blackened with your choice of sauce and two sides.

2pc Fish Plate

2pc Fish Plate

$14.00

Fried, grilled, or blackened with your choice of sauce and two sides.

1pc Pork Chop Plate

1pc Pork Chop Plate

$11.00

Fried, grilled, or blackened with your choice of sauce and two sides.

2pc Pork Chop Plate

2pc Pork Chop Plate

$14.00

Fried, grilled, or blackened with your choice of sauce and two sides.

3pc Chicken Strip Plate

3pc Chicken Strip Plate

$10.00

Fried, grilled, or blackened with your choice of sauce and two sides.

4pc Chicken Strip Plate

4pc Chicken Strip Plate

$12.00

Fried, grilled, or blackened with your choice of sauce and two sides.

4pc Wingette Plate

4pc Wingette Plate

$12.00

Fried naked with your choice of sauce

6pc Wingette Plate

6pc Wingette Plate

$14.00

Fried naked with your choice of sauce

8pc Wingette Plate

8pc Wingette Plate

$16.00

Fried naked with your choice of sauce

2pc Whole Wing Plate

$11.00

3pc Whole Wing Plate

$13.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Seasoned w/ our house seasoning blend

Okra

Okra

$3.00

Seasoned w/ our house seasoning blend

Salad

$3.00

Iceberg lettuce mix w/ parmesan cheese

Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Cooked to perfection w/ smoked turkey meat

Bread

$1.00

Toasted with butter

Cabbage

$3.00Out of stock

Fried cabbage w/ smoked turkey meat

Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Flavored Rice

Seared Broccoli

$3.00Out of stock

Seared w/ butter and our blackened seasoning blend

Mac & Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Creamy and Baked w/ 5 different cheese's

Greens

$3.00Out of stock

Cooked to perfection w/ smoked turkey meat

Corn

$2.00

Your choice of Sweet creamy kernel corn, and corn on the Cob

Cash Corn on the Cob

Cash Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Cash corn is dressed with mayo, parmesan cheese, tajin, and our special seasoning mix

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Kid's Menu

Kids Menu

Each kids meal comes with fries and a soft drink.

Chicken Bites

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Restaurant info

come enjoy special blends and flavours from scratch were everything as a flavor

Location

8242 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK 74133

