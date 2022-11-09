Flavr Flavr - Kagy

Flavr imageView gallery

290 W Kagy Blvd Ste A

Bozeman, MT 59715

Peach Green Tea
Build Your Own Bubble Tea
The Beach

Single Scoop Ice Cream

Salted Caramel scoop

$4.75
Black Cherry scoop

Black Cherry scoop

$4.75

Single scoop of Black Cherry Ice Cream!

Chocolate scoop

$4.75

Single scoop of Chocolate ice cream!

Lemon Meringue Pie scoop

$4.75
POG Sherbert scoop

POG Sherbert scoop

$4.75

Single scoop of POG (Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava) Sherbert!

Bubblegum

$4.75

Bubblegum ice cream!

Wild Blackberry scoop

$4.75

Single scoop of Wild Blackberry Ice Cream!

Vanilla scoop

Vanilla scoop

$4.75

Single scoop of Vanilla ice cream!

Moose Tracks scoop

$4.75

Single scoop of Moose Tracks ice cream! **Rotating Flavor

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$4.75
Fruity Pop N Rocks scoop

Fruity Pop N Rocks scoop

$4.75

Single scoop of Fruity Pop n Rocks Ice Cream!

Party Animal scoop

Party Animal scoop

$4.75

Single scoop of Carnival Ice Cream (Cotton Candy & Animal Cookie)!

Sour Splash Sorbet scoop

$4.75Out of stock

Single scoop of Green Apple, Watermelon, Lemon Sorbet! Dairy Free

Kona Coffee scoop

$4.75

Single scoop of Kona Coffee ice cream!

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.75Out of stock

Butter Pecan scoop

$4.75Out of stock

Butter Pecan ice cream.

Pistachio Almond scoop

Pistachio Almond scoop

$4.75Out of stock

Pistachio Almond Ice Cream

Double Scoop Ice Cream

Salted Caramel double scoop

$5.50
Black Cherry Scoop

Black Cherry Scoop

$5.50

Black Cherry Ice Cream

Chocolate scoop

$5.50

Chocolate ice cream.

Lemon Meringue Pie scoop

$5.50

Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream

POG Sherbert scoop

$5.50

POG (Passion Fruit, Orange , Guava) Sherbert

Bubblegum

$5.50

Wild Blackberry scoop

$5.50

Wild Blackberry Ice Cream!

Vanilla scoop

$5.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

Moose Tracks scoop

$5.50

Moose Tracks!

Birthday Cake scoop

$5.50

Birthday Cake Ice Cream!

Fruity Pop N Rocks scoop

$5.50

Fruity Pop N Rocks Ice Cream!

Larty Animal scoop

$5.50

Carnival (cotton candy & animal crackers) Ice Cream!

Sour Splash Sorbet scoop

$5.50

Green Apple, Watermelon, and Lemon Sorbet!

Pistachio Almond scoop

$5.50Out of stock

Pistachio Almond Ice Cream!

Kona Coffee scoop

$5.50

Kona Coffee Ice Cream

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup scoop

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream

Butter Pecan scoop

$5.50Out of stock

Butter Pecan ice cream

Kid's Scoop

Salted Caramel mini scoop

$4.00

Black Cherry mini scoop

$4.00

Kid's Scoop of Black Cherry ice cream! Includes optional sprinkles!

Chocolate mini scoop

$4.00

Kid's Scoop of Chocolate ice cream! Includes optional sprinkles!

Lemon Meringue Pie Mini Scoop

$4.00

POG Sherbert mini scoop

$4.00

Kid's scoop of POG (Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava) sherbert! Includes optional sprinkles!

Bubblegum mini scoop

$4.00

Wild Mountain Blackberry mini scoop

$4.00

Kid's scoop of Wild Blackberry ice cream! Includes optional sprinkles!

Vanilla mini scoop

$4.00

Kid's scoop of vanilla ice cream! Includes optional sprinkles!

Moose Tracks mini scoop

$4.00

Kid's scoop of Moose Tracks ice cream! Includes optional sprinkles!

Birthday Cake mini scoop

$4.00

Kid's scoop of Birthday Cake ice cream! Includes optional sprinkles!

Fruity Pop N Rocks mini scoop

$4.00

Kid's scoop of Fruity Pop N Rocks ice cream! Includes optional sprinkles!

Party Animal Mini scoop

$4.00

Kid's scoop of Carnival (cotton candy and animal crackers) ice cream! Includes optional sprinkles!

Sour Splash Sorbet mini scoop

$4.00

Kid's scoop of Green Apple, Watermelon, and Lemon sorbet! Includes optional sprinkles and is dairy free!

Pistachio Almond mini scoop

$4.00Out of stock

Kid's scoop of Pistachio Almond ice cream! Includes sprinkles!

Kona Coffee mini scoop

$4.00

Kid's scoop of Kona Coffee ice cream. Includes optional sprinkles!

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.00Out of stock

Butter Pecan Mini Scoop

$4.00Out of stock

Sundaes

Turtle Sundae

$5.75

Hot Fudge, Caramel Sauce, and Candied Pecans!

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Mexican Brownie, Salted Caramel, Fudge, and Fluer De Sel!

Peanut Butter Sundae

Peanut Butter Sundae

$5.50

Reeces Pieces, Peanut Butter Sauce, and Hot Fudge!

Raspberry Sundae

$6.50

Raspberries/Strawberries, Coconut Whip, and Toasted Coconut!

PBJ Sundae

$5.75

Strawberry Sauce, Peanut Butter Sauce, and Granola!

Blackberry Crumble Sundae

$6.00

Blackberry Swirl, Graham Cracker, and Granola!

Smores Sundae

$5.50

Marshmallow Fluff, Graham Crackers, and Hot Fudge!

Milkshakes

Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.50+

Create your own milkshake from any of our available ice cream. Choose additional ingredients or toppings!

Signature Bubble Teas

Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50+

Matcha, Pink Lemonade, and Sparkling Water!

Peach Green Tea

Peach Green Tea

$6.50+

Jasmine Tea, Peach, and Cheese Foam!

Black Tea

Black Tea

$6.00+

Peach Black Tea, Strawberry, and Strawberry Bits!

Headwaters

Headwaters

$7.00+

Oreo Shake, Chocolate Swirl, and Matcha!

Aloe Lemonade Slushy

$6.00+

A blended tea containing Aloe Juice, Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup!

Iced Coffee Boba

$6.00+

Iced Coffee, Boba, Your choice of milk, simple syrup if you choose!

Thai Tea

$6.50+

Custom Bubble Tea

Build Your Own Bubble Tea

$5.50+

Build your own bubble tea! Step 1: Choose a tea Step 2: Choose a milk Step 3: Choose a flavor Step 4: Choose any optional add-ons (extra) or have it blended (extra)!

Signature Smoothies

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$6.50+

Blueberries, Toasted Oats, Oat Milk, Honey, and Vanilla Protein Powder

Palm Springs

Palm Springs

$6.50+

Grapefruit, Turmeric, Ground Ginger, Frozen Mango, and Orange Juice!

Sun Tan

Sun Tan

$8.00+

Frozen Raspberry, Frozen Cherry, Collagen, and Lemonade!

The Beach

The Beach

$7.50+

Celery, Frozen Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Banana, and Acai!

Ridge Hike

Ridge Hike

$7.50+

Vanilla Protein, Banana, Almond Milk, Cacao Nib, and Toasted Oats! Add espresso for $1.25

Rehydrator

Rehydrator

$7.50+

Coconut Water, Turmeric, Banana, Cucumber, and Frozen Pineapple!

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

$7.50+Out of stock

Build-Your-Own Smoothie

Custom Smoothie

$7.50+

Step 1: Choose your smoothie base Step 2: Choose up to 3 flavors Step 3: Choose a liquid Step 4 (optional): Choose add-ons (extra) and/or additional ingredients (extra)

Treats

Macaron

$3.75

Ever changing variety of delicious tasting and beautiful looking Macarons!

Cupcake

$4.50

Water Cup

Fruit Loop Bar

$3.00

Apparel / Accessories

Flavr Tote

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
New hip ice cream shop in Bozeman with smoothies and bubble tea!

290 W Kagy Blvd Ste A, Bozeman, MT 59715

