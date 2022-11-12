Restaurant header imageView gallery

FLB Entertainment Center

511 East Bidwell Street

Folsom, CA 95630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

12 PC Jumbo Chicken Wings

12 PC Jumbo Chicken Wings

$19.95

Hand breaded jumbo chicken wings with your choice of buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, Sriracha dry rub, mango habanero, or sweet chili. Served with ranch or gorgonzola dressing.

3 PC Chicken Strip Combo

3 PC Chicken Strip Combo

$9.00

Home style breaded white meat served with french fries.

5 PC Chicken Strip Combo

5 PC Chicken Strip Combo

$11.75

Home style breaded white meat served with french fries.

6 PC Jumbo Chicken Wings

6 PC Jumbo Chicken Wings

$11.95

Hand breaded jumbo chicken wings with your choice of buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, Sriracha dry rub, mango habanero, or sweet chili. Served with ranch or gorgonzola dressing.

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with bacon, melted jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions.

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.99

Freshly baked with a butter glaze, kosher salt, and served with your choice of a chipotle cheese dip garnished with fresh cilantro, or Dijon whole grain mustard. Double dip option available.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.75

Jack and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$5.50

Fresh fried pork skins tossed in house seasoning, served with salsa verde.

French Fries

French Fries

$6.50

Seasoned french fries.

Garlic French Fries

Garlic French Fries

$7.25
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.75

Mozzarella sticks deep fried and served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce.

Nachos

Nachos

$4.50

Chips and nacho cheese.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.50

A plate of beer battered onion rings served with a side of ranch.

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$19.00

3 chicken strips, 3 chicken wings, 4 mozzarella sticks, 5 onion rings, and seasoned fries.

Sriracha French Fries

$7.25

Sriracha seasoned french fries

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$10.00

House corn tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, pinto beans, tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, and black olives. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Teriyaki Stir Fry

$9.75

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.75

Mixed lettuce topped with onions, tomatoes, bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, and a sliced hard boiled egg. Topped with crispy onion tanglers.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.75

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken and onions. Tossed in Caeser dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.75

Mixed lettuce topped with onions, tomatoes, bacon, grilled chicken, crumbled blue cheese, and a sliced hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$5.50

Mixed lettuce with onions, tomatoes, cheddar and jack cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing: ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, or balsamic vinaigrette

Wraps

Baja Wrap

Baja Wrap

$10.75

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries or a side salad

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$11.00

Crispy chicken, onions, tomatoes, bacon, lettuce, jack and cheddar cheese, tossed with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries or a side salad.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, cilantro, tomatoes, red onions, and Parmesan cheese tossed in a Caeser dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with french fries or a side salad.

Burgers

FLB Burger

FLB Burger

$10.75

1/3 lb. all beef patty, mayo, lettuce, onions, and tomato on a bun with a side pickle. Served with french fries or a side salad.

Grilled Sourdough Burger

Grilled Sourdough Burger

$11.00

1/3 lb. all beef patty, grilled onions, tomato, and swiss cheese served on grilled sourdough bread. Served with french fries or a side salad

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$11.25

1/3 lb all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and jalapenos on a bun with a side of ranch. Served with french fries or a side salad.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$10.75

Black Bean burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha mayo. Served with french fries or a side salad.

Western BBQ Cheeseburger

Western BBQ Cheeseburger

$13.75

1/3 lb all beef patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion tanglers, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ sauce. Served with french fries or a side salad

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread. Served with french fries or a side salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and topped with onion tanglers on a bun.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Triple decker sandwich with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of grilled bread. Served with french fries or a side salad.

Dip Supreme

Dip Supreme

$14.00

Sliced roast beef, grilled mushrooms, and melted Swiss cheese on an Italian Steak roll with a side of Au Jus. Served with french fries or a side salad.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

American cheese with your choice of grilled bread. Served with french fries or a side salad.

Grilled Chicken Melt

Grilled Chicken Melt

$10.75

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with french fries or a side salad.

Roast Beef Dip

Roast Beef Dip

$13.50

Roast beef on an Italian steak roll with Au Jus. Served with french fries or a side salad.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$10.75

Grilled turkey, bacon, tomatoes, and melted American cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with french fries or a side salad

Teriyaki Stir Fry

$9.75

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza, Personal 7"

Cheese Pizza, Personal 7"

$8.50

Marinara sauce and cheese.

Pepperoni, Personal 7"

Pepperoni, Personal 7"

$9.50

Pepperoni, Marinara sauce and cheese.

Works, Personal 7"

Works, Personal 7"

$11.50

Sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, and onions.

Vegetarian, Personal 7"

Vegetarian, Personal 7"

$11.00

Bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Pizza, Large 14"

Cheese Pizza, Large 14"

$16.50

Marinara sauce and cheese.

Pepperoni, Large 14"

Pepperoni, Large 14"

$19.75

Pepperoni, Marinara sauce and cheese.

Works, Large 14"

Works, Large 14"

$21.50

Sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, and onions.

Vegetarian, Large 14"

Vegetarian, Large 14"

$20.75

Bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.

Half N Half 14"

Sodas & Juices

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Sierra Mist

Shirley Temple

Tropicana Lemonade

Brisk Iced Tea

Mtn Dew

Mug Root Beer

Dr Pepper

Red Bull

$3.00

Coffee

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Juice

$1.00

Milk - Pint

$1.50

Refill - Small

$1.00

Refill - Large

$1.50

Refill - Pitcher

$3.00

Kids and Seniors

Cheese Quesadilla (Kids)

Cheese Quesadilla (Kids)

$5.75

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese and a drink.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (kids)

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (kids)

$5.75

Grilled cheese sandwich with fries and a drink.

Corn Dog with Fries (kids)

Corn Dog with Fries (kids)

$5.75

Corn dog with french fries and a drink.

Bowling Center Hat

$13.00

34 oz Tumbler

$39.00

Sunday Funday Tank (Womens)

$10.00

Black Pull Over Hoodie

$50.00

Ladies FLB Racerback Tank

$20.00

FLB T-Shirt

$15.00

Gray Zip Sweater Employee

$40.00

Gray Zip Up Sweater

$50.00

Black Pull Over Hoodie Employee

$40.00

Ladies FLB Babydoll

$20.00

Breakfast Options

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled with hash browns, cheddar and jack cheese, and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

2 eggs, bacon, sausage or ham steak, and American cheese on your choice of grilled bread

FLB Classic Breakfast

$9.25

2 eggs your way and your choice of bacon, saisage links, or ham steak. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast

Specialty Omelet

$10.25

3 eggs and your choice of up to 4 ingredients: ham, sausage, bacon, cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, or bell peppers. Served with hash browns and toast

Breaskfast Sides

Add 2 Bacon

$2.75

Add Hash Browns $

$3.50

Add O'Brien

$4.50

Add 3 Sausage

$3.00

Add One Ham

$4.00

Add One Egg

$2.00

Toast

$1.50

BBQ Meals

Smoked Tri Tip

$14.00

Chicken Skewers

$12.00

Tri Tip Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Our chef Orlando Avalos has crafted all of the fantastic food creations we proudly serve. We are always coming up with great new features like our Corona Fish tacos on our newest Happy Hour menu offered Monday-Friday in the sports bar 3-6pm!

Website

Location

511 East Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA 95630

Directions

