Bars & Lounges
Fleetwood at Saylorville 6170 NW Polk City Dr
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
The only floating bar & restaurant in Iowa offers the perfect setting to sit back & relax! You can enjoy a great view in the best atmosphere with endless smiles and service.
6170 NW Polk City Dr, Polk City, IA 50226
