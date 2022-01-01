Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Fleetwood at Saylorville 6170 NW Polk City Dr

review star

No reviews yet

6170 NW Polk City Dr

Polk City, IA 50226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The only floating bar & restaurant in Iowa offers the perfect setting to sit back & relax! You can enjoy a great view in the best atmosphere with endless smiles and service.

Location

6170 NW Polk City Dr, Polk City, IA 50226

Directions

Gallery
Fleetwood at Saylorville image
Fleetwood at Saylorville image
Fleetwood at Saylorville image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fletcher - 1802 N. Ankeny Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1802 N. Ankeny Blvd Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
The Whiskey House
orange starNo Reviews
2510 SW White Birch Drive Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
El Huapango Mexican Restuarant - Grimes
orange star4.5 • 243
3600 Se Crossroads Dr Grimes, IA 50111
View restaurantnext
Smokey D's BBQ - 2nd Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
5055 NW 2nd St, Des Moines, IA 50313
View restaurantnext
Strictly Good Eats - 3515 6th avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3515 6th Avenue Des Moines, IA 50313
View restaurantnext
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
orange star4.7 • 206
2331 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Polk City

Papa's Pizzeria - Polk City
orange star4.6 • 566
214 W Van Dorn St Polk City, IA 50226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Polk City
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston