Fleming Mountain Grill 1060 Lee Jackson Highway

Combo Meal

2 PC Breast and Wing Meal 1 side, roll and Drink

$8.59

1 Wing 1 breast 1 side, roll and drink

2 PC Thigh, Leg 1 side, roll and Drink

$7.59

1 Drum, 1 Thigh 1 side, roll and dring

3 PC Breast, Thigh and Leg Meal 1 side, roll and Drink

$9.99

3 PC Breast, Thigh and Leg Meal 1 side, roll and Drink

8 PC Meal 2 sides and 4 rolls

$24.99

2 wings2 drums 2 breast 2 thighs 2 sides 4 Rolls

12 PC Meal 2 Sides and 6 rolls

$39.99

3 wings 3 drums 3 breast 3 thighs 2 sides 6 Rolls

16 PC 2 Sides and 8 rolls

$43.99

4 wings 4 drums 4 breast 4 thighs 2 sides 8 Rolls

20 PC 2 Sides and 10 rolls

$49.99

5 wings 5 drums 5 breast 5 thighs 2 sides 10 Rolls

Livers

$8.59

Just Chicken

8 PC

$16.99

2 wings2 drums 2 breast 2 thighs

12 PC

$24.99

3 wings 3 drums 3 breast 3 thighs

16 PC

$32.99

4 wings 4 drums 4 breast 4 thighs

20 PC

$40.99

5 wings 5 drums 5 breast 5 thighs

40 PC

$55.99

10 wings 10 drums 10 breast 10 thighs

48 PC

$65.99

12 wings 12 drums 12 breast 12 thighs

56 PC

$75.99

14 wings 14 drums 14 breast 14 thighs

80 PC

$108.99

20 wings 20 drums 20 breast 20 thighs

96 PC

$129.99

24 wings 24 drums 24 breast 24 thighs

152 PC

$209.99

38 wings 38 drums 38 breast 38 thighs

200 PC

$269.99

50 wings 50 drums 50 breast 50 thighs

240 PC

$324.99

60 wings 60 drums 60 breast 60 thighs

304 PC

$409.99

76 wings 76 drums 76 breast 76 thighs

16 Legs

$12.99

16 Legs

32 Legs

$24.99

32 Legs

44 Legs

$33.99

44 Legs

56 Legs

$44.99

56 Legs

68 Legs

$49.99

68 Legs

Chicken by the Piece

Breast

$6.59

Legs

$1.89

Thighs

$1.89

Wings

$1.89

Coleslaw

$1.89

Mac & Cheese

$1.89

Mashed Potato and Gravy

$1.89
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A Prime Spot - Steaks and Spirits

Location

1060 Lee Jackson Highway, Lynchburg, VA 24503

Directions

