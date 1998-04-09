Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Fletcher 1802 N. Ankeny Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1802 N. Ankeny Blvd

Ankeny, IA 50021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Strips
Fletcher Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

' Cheese Curds

$13.00

white cheddar cheese curds, breaded and fried; with whole-grain honey mustard and honey-chipotle hot bbq sauce

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

served with parmesan cheese and chipotle aioli

Fried Chicken Strips

$12.00

pickle juice-brined chicken strips with honey mustard BBQ sauce and buttermilk ranch

Onion Rings

$10.00

thin-cut onion rings, hand breaded and fried; served with honey-chipotle hot BBQ sauce and buttermilk ranch

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

served with Mistress Brewing Co. Amber beer cheese

BBQ Platters

1 Meat BBQ Platter

$15.00

Choice of 1 meat, sauce, South Union bread, pickles and choice of two sides

2 Meat BBQ Platter

$22.00

Choice of 2 meats, sauce, South Union bread, pickles and choice of two sides

3 Meat BBQ Platter

$27.00

Choice of 3 meats, sauce, South Union bread, pickles and choice of two sides

Dessert

Peach Crisp

$8.00

Roasted peaches topped with oat crumble, vanilla gelato, caramel sauce

Fletcher Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla gelato, chocolate sauce, roasted peanuts, topped with toasted marshmallow

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Flourless chocolate torte with strawberry puree, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Cheesecake

$8.00

NY Style cheesecake topped with strawberry puree and whipped cream

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

$30.00

8 oz salmon filet with Cajun cream sauce, sauteed broccolini and roasted red potatoes

Smoked Ribs- Full Order

$38.00

Served with pickles, choice of sauce and two sides

Smoked Ribs- Half Order

$24.00

Served with pickles, choice of sauce and two sides

12 oz. Ribeye

$39.00

With French fries and whiskey demi glace

8 oz. Top Sirloin

$27.00

With French fries and whiskey demi glace

8 oz. Filet Mignon

$40.00

With French fries and whiskey demi glace

1/4 Smoked Chicken

$15.00

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$18.00

Kids

Kid Hamburger

$6.99

Served with choice of side

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with choice of side

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with choice of side

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.99

Served with choice of side

Kid Mac

$5.50

Kid PIzza

$5.99

Pastas

Spaghetti Bolognese

$23.00

Braised beef and sausage tomato sauce, parmesan cream, spaghetti, parmesan, basil

Southwest Smoked Chicken Penne

$25.00

Penne pasta, Cajun cream sauce, smoked pulled chicken, roasted red pepper, corn, red onion, cilantro, crushed red pepper

Green Chili Mac n Cheese

$17.00

Pipette pasta, roasted poblano cheese sauce, toasted breadcrumbs

Pizza

12" BYO Pizza

$13.00

12" Cheese

$13.00

12" Margherita

$13.00

marinara, fresh basil, mozzarella

12" Pastrami Reuben

$16.00

thousand island dressing, smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, mozzarella, Swiss cheese

12" Pepperoni

$15.00

marinara, sliced and diced pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan

12" Pitmaster

$16.00

KC sweet BBQ Sauce, smoked pulled pork, chopped brisket, bacon, mozzarella, honey-chipotle hot BBQ sauce drizzle

12" Thai Peanut

$16.00

sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, Asian chicken, bell pepper, green onion, peanut sauce, wonton strips

12" Graziano's Sausage

$16.00

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

12" Woodstock

$14.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

choice of sliced brisket, pulled chicken or pulled pork butt on South Union bun with choice of sauce

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$17.00

white cheddar, smoked gouda, caramelized onion, horseradish cream

Pastrami Reuben

$16.00

sliced house-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$16.00

pounded breaded pork tenderloin, fried and served with house pickles and red onion on South Union bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

pickle-brined and fried chicken breast, pickles, shredded lettuce, red onion and mayo on South Union bun

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo

Fletcher Burger

$15.00

8 oz ground brisket and chuck patty, choice of Swiss, American, cheddar or pepper jack cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion, house pickle

Smokehouse Burger

$17.00

8 oz ground brisket and chuck patty, sliced brisket, Fletcher BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried onion rings, chipotle aioli

Vegetarian Burger

$15.00

Beyond Burger, romaine, tomato, red onion, house pickle, vegan chipotle mayo

Tofu Banh Mi

$14.00Out of stock

sweet and sour tofu, vegannaise, sriracha, carrot, cucumber, cilantro

Sides

Caesar Salad- Petite

$5.00

Fletcher Salad - Petite

$4.00

SD Charred Broccolini

$4.00

with lemon and parmesan

SD Coleslaw

$2.00

SD French Fries

$3.00

SD Gouda Potatoes

$4.00

SD Green Chile Mac & Cheese

$4.00

SD Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

SD Garlic Mashed

$3.00

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Soups & Salads

BBQ Chicken Chop Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Spring greens, Fletcher BBQ-tossed smoked chicken, avocado, tomato, red onion, charred corn slaw, ranch dressing

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

ask about today's selections

Tradional Caesar Salad- Regular

$13.00

Romaine, bacon, parmesan, gorgonzola, tomato, croutons, Caesar dressing

Tradional Caesar Salad- Small

$9.00

Romaine, bacon, parmesan, gorgonzola, tomato, croutons, Caesar dressing

Cup of Soup

$5.00

ask about today's selections

Fletcher Salad - Regular

$13.00

romaine lettuce, dried cherries, feta, candied pecans, red onion and strawberry balsamic dressing

Fletcher Salad - Small

$9.00

romaine lettuce, dried cherries, feta, candied pecans, red onion and strawberry balsamic dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$17.00

iceberg lettuce, fried chicken strips, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion and buttermilk ranch

Grilled Steak Cobb Salad

$18.00

romaine lettuce with pulled smoked chicken, tomato, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, red wine vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ankeny's destination for full-service dining with a focus on house-smoked meats, pizzas, sandwiches, salads and more.

Location

1802 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50021

Directions

Gallery
The Fletcher image
The Fletcher image
The Fletcher image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Whiskey House
orange starNo Reviews
2510 SW White Birch Drive Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Fleetwood at Saylorville - 6170 NW Polk City Dr
orange starNo Reviews
6170 NW Polk City Dr Polk City, IA 50226
View restaurantnext
Smokey D's BBQ - 2nd Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
5055 NW 2nd St, Des Moines, IA 50313
View restaurantnext
Strictly Good Eats - 3515 6th avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3515 6th Avenue Des Moines, IA 50313
View restaurantnext
Sam's Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.3 • 610
3160 8th St SW Ste P Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
orange star4.7 • 206
2331 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ankeny

PepperJax Grill - 17 - Ankeny
orange star4.3 • 1,945
2010 SE Delaware Avenue Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
orange star4.4 • 938
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Yankee Clipper
orange star4.5 • 467
312 SW Maple St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Seafood - Ankeny
orange star4.1 • 251
2414 SE Tones Dr Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
Uptown Garage Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 98
305 SW Walnut St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ankeny
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston