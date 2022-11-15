  • Home
  • /
  • Minneapolis
  • /
  • Fletchers Ice Cream #2 - 1509 Marshall Street Northeast Suite #100
Main picView gallery

Fletchers Ice Cream #2 1509 Marshall Street Northeast Suite #100

review star

No reviews yet

1509 Marshall Street Northeast Suite #100

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1509 Marshall Street Northeast Suite #100, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
orange star4.8 • 197
1401 Marshall St NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Young Joni
orange star4.9 • 4,934
165 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
orange starNo Reviews
1509 Marshall St NE #100 Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
323 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Northeast Social
orange star4.4 • 985
359 13th Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Wells Coffee Company - Flagler Village
orange starNo Reviews
737 Northeast 2nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston