Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles

463 Reviews

$

306 East Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Latte
Panini - Cuban
Pint

Collaborations & Signatures

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake

Made with our two popular flavors - 1800 (Butterfinger and White Chocolate) & Cheesecake. No occasion needed. Order your ice cream cakes ahead if out of stock, and always call ahead to ensure your ice cream cake is available.

Ice Cream

One Scoop

One Scoop

$5.25

Two Scoops

$8.00
Pint

Pint

$10.50
Milkshake

Milkshake

$9.00

Malt

$9.00
Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Choose from our selection of homemade cookies, and then select your choice of ice cream flavor to pair it with.

Fudge Sundae

$9.00+

ice cream sundae topped with fudge, sprinkles and/or peanuts, and any additional toppings that you'd like

Pup Cup 🐶

$4.00

Doggie ice cream made with peanut butter, bananas, and yogurt, served with a house made treat.

Steam 'n Cream Waffle

Steam 'n Cream Waffle

$10.50

Your choice of homemade ice cream paired with fresh whipped cream on a fluffy waffle

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$10.50

Homemade Waffle Cone- On The Side

$1.25

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Americano

$4.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$5.25+

Mocha

$5.25+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Espresso 2x

$2.25
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Cafe Breve Latte

$4.75+

Not Coffee

Caramel Apple Cider

Caramel Apple Cider

$5.40+Out of stock

Chai Latte

$4.75+
Golden Milk Latte 🍁

Golden Milk Latte 🍁

$5.40+

A comforting blend of turmeric root and ginger spices served as a latte with a cinnamon garnish, hot or iced. Natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties are some of the medicinal benefits of turmeric.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.32+

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75

Coke bottle

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Yerba Mate Mint

$3.50

Specials

Coffee Beans Bag - 1 lb

Coffee Beans Bag - 1 lb

$17.00

organic, locally roasted, fair trade coffee by Up Coffee Roasters.

Seasonal House Crafted

Stone Arch Latte

Stone Arch Latte

$5.50+

cardamom, fig & vanilla

The Polish Latte

The Polish Latte

$5.50+

blackberry brandy

Cocoa Caliente Mocha

Cocoa Caliente Mocha

$5.50+

chocolate, cinnamon, & cayenne, topped with whipped cream & cinnamon

Sputnik Latte

Sputnik Latte

$5.50+

rosemary & salted caramel

Deli

Bacon Club

Bacon Club

$6.00+
Panini - Cuban

Panini - Cuban

$7.50+

Whole grain bread, mustard, mayo, dill pickle, marinated pork, ham, and Swiss cheese

Panini - Caprese

Panini - Caprese

$6.50+

Whole grain bread with pesto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, and sundried tomato. Add turkey if you like

Panini - Grilled Cheese

$5.50+

Havarti, Swiss, and muenster cheese, all melted and gooey served on whole grain bread.

Pesto Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$9.00+

Whole wheat bread with basil pesto, seasoned artichoke hearts, and Havarti cheese.

Chili

Chili

$4.25+
Soup

Soup

$11.00+

Chicken Bacon Pasta Salad

$4.50+
Vegan Mac 'n Cheese

Vegan Mac 'n Cheese

$8.00

(contains nuts) Fall comfort delivered in a creamy cashew "cheese" sauce served over pasta shells with a green onion garnish.

Waffles

Original Waffle

Original Waffle

$6.50
Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle

Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle

$10.00

hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch

S'mores Waffle

S'mores Waffle

$10.00

marshmallows, chocolate drizzle, graham cracker, and fresh whipped cream

BBQ Pork Waffle

BBQ Pork Waffle

$11.00

with a side of cole slaw (put it on top)

Steam 'n Cream Waffle

Steam 'n Cream Waffle

$10.50

Your choice of homemade ice cream paired with fresh whipped cream on a fluffy waffle

Ham & Swiss Waffle

Ham & Swiss Waffle

$11.00

served hot with hollandaise and a side of slaw

Whiskey Caramel Apple Waffle

Whiskey Caramel Apple Waffle

$10.00

fresh apples sautéed in whiskey caramel drizzle with a puff of cream

Bakery

Croissant

Croissant

$5.00
Cinnamon Apple Hand Pie

Cinnamon Apple Hand Pie

$5.00
Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake

$4.00
Homemade Cookie

Homemade Cookie

$3.50
Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

chocolate ganache on a homemade fudge brownie

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Delicious, homemade cinnamon rolls are baked each morning, Thursday through Sunday. Generally available fresh from the oven at 8 AM, unless pre-ordered and requested earlier.

Scone

Scone

$4.00

GF Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Our signature cinnamon rolls, but baked gluten-free-friendly. Normally we request that you pre-order at least 24 hours ahead, but if it shows up here, you're in luck -- they're extras from another order.

check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
▪︎coffee▪︎espresso▪︎ice cream▪︎waffles▪︎ Fletcher's is currently closed for business while we transition to our new location on 306 E Hennepin Ave. Lots of love and we hope to welcome you to our new location soon.

306 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414

