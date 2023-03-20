Fletcher's Place Lithonia
3025 Turner Hill Rd.
Lithonia, GA 30038
Food
STARTERS
Buffalo Shrimp (8 Pcs)
Golden fried shrimp, served with French fries and dipping sauce
Steamed Mussels
Steamed mussels served in Fletcher’s homemade seafood sauce
Rib Tips
Basket of BBQ rib tips with garlic toast, served with French fries
Chicken Tenders (5 Pcs)
Golden fried chicken tenders, served with French fries and dipping sauce
Spinach Dip
Spinach dip served with tortilla chips
Grouper Fingers (5 Pcs)
Golden fried grouper fingers, served with French fries.
Cheese Sticks (6 Pcs)
Deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce
Fresh Fried Mushrooms
Breaded fried or mushrooms sautéed in a burgundy red wine, served with horseradish sauce
Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms
Breaded fried or mushrooms sautéed in a burgundy red wine, served with horseradish sauce
Garlic Bread
Toasted French bread, served with a garlic butter sauce
Skins
Fletcher’s fresh fried pork skins
Beef Sausage
Beef sausage with bun
Stuffed Shrimp 1pc
Stuffed Shrimp 5pc
SALADS
Fresh Garden Salad
Fresh hand-chopped field greens, served with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Italian peppers
Fletcher’s Chef Salad
Boiled egg, and deli roll (Provolone, American Cheese, salami, and ham) over fresh hand-chopped field greens, served with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Italian peppers
Classic Greek Salad
Anchovies and feta cheese, served with black olives over fresh hand-chopped field greens with red onions, tomatoes, and Fletcher’s house Italian dressing
Sautéed Shrimp Salad
Sautéed shrimp over fresh hand-chopped field greens with red onions, and tomatoes
Golden Fried Chicken Tender Salad
Golden fried chicken tenders,served with boiled egg, over fresh hand-chopped field greens with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Italian peppers
Fire Grilled Chicken Salad
Chopped fire-grilled chicken breast, served with boiled egg over fresh hand-chopped field greens with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Italian peppers
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Dressings
SANDWICHES
Big Boy Hamburger
Flame-grilled 8 oz. angussteak burger,served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and melted cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak
Garlic buttered flatbread stuffed with thinly sliced grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, mayonnaise, and melted cheese
Veggie Burger
Flame-grilled three grain veggie burger full of delicious black beans, corn, and roasted peppers, with lettuce,tomatoes, and red onions
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fire-grilled chicken breast, served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and melted cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
Garlic buttered flatbread stuffed with thinly sliced steak, onions, green peppers, mayonnaise, and melted cheese
Salmon Philly
Garlic buttered flatbread stuffed with Flame-grilled salmon, onions, green peppers, mayonnaise, and melted cheese
Turkey Burger
Flame-grilled 8 oz. turkey burger, served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes,red onions, mayonnaise, and melted cheese
Salmon Burger
Flame-grilled salmon burger,served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and Fletcher’s special sauce
Fried Pork Chop sandwich
Flame-grilled or batter-fried pork chop, served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo
Grilled Pork Chop sandwich
Flame-grilled or batter-fried pork chop, served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo
Flounder Sandwich
ENTRÉES
Shrimp And Grits
Sautéed shrimp in Fletcher’s homemade seafood sauce over Jalapeño cheese stone grits
Sausage And Peppers
Chicken link sausage with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms in Fletcher’s classic marinara sauce,served with a side ofspaghetti
Pan Seared Catfish
served with one side
Fried Catfish
served with one side
Pan Seared Trout
served with one side
Fried Trout
served with one side
Lasagna
Italian pasta layered with ground beef, ricotta cheese, and marinara sauce
Turkey Lasagna
Italian pasta layered with ground turkey, fresh spinach, ricotta cheese, and marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded deep fried chicken breast, covered in Fletcher’s classic marinara sauce, topped with provolone cheese, with a side of spaghetti
Spaghetti Marinara
Italian spaghetti with Fletcher’s classic marinara sauce
Salmon Pasta
Fresh salmon with Alfredo sauce over a bed of linguine pasta
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Sautéed shrimp with alfredo sauce, over a bed of linguine pasta
Seafood Pasta
Fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, and bay scallops with Alfredo sauce, over a bed of linguine pasta
Choice Ribeye Steak
12 oz. flame-grilled choice ribeye steak
Fresh Char-grilled Salmon
Fresh char-grilled salmon filet, dressed in cream sauce with one side
Fried Flounder
Deep-fried flounder served with one side
Grilled Premium Pork Chops
Two flame-grilled 6 oz. pork chops served with one side
Fried Premium Pork Chops
Two flame-grilled 6 oz. pork chops served with one side
Chicken Pasta
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken Alfredo sauce, over a bed of linguine pasta
WINGS
DESSERT
SIDES
2pc Garlic Bread
5 pcs Garlic Bread
Alfredo
Asparagus
Broc W/Cheese
Broccoli
French Fries
Jalapeño Grits
Loaded Mash/Bacon/Cheese
Marinara
Mashed Potatoes
Mussel Sauce
Onion Rings
Pint Blue Cheese
Pint Ranch
salmon sauce
Side Salad
Steamed Mix
Vegetables
Wild Rice
Lunch Menu
BAKED WINGS
Happy hour
Kids menu
Pizza
9" Small Pizzas
9" Cheese Pizza
9" Fletcher’s Special
Ground beef, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bacon, and extra cheese
9" House Special
Ground beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, bacon, anchovies, and extra cheese
9" Fat Boy’s Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, salami, onions, and extra cheese
9" Garden Special
Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, and extra cheese
12" Medium Pizzas
12" Cheese Pizza
12" Fletcher’s Special
Ground beef, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bacon, and extra cheese
12" House Special
Ground beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, bacon, anchovies, and extra cheese
12" Fat Boy’s Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, salami, onions, and extra cheese
12" Garden Special
Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, and extra cheese
16" Large Pizzas
16" Cheese Pizza
16" Fletcher’s Special
Ground beef, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bacon, and extra cheese
16" House Special
Ground beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, bacon, anchovies, and extra cheese
16" Fat Boy’s Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, salami, onions, and extra cheese
16" Garden Special
Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, and extra cheese
Sunday Dinner
Fried Chicken
Baked Chicken
Smothered Pork Chop
Turkey Wings
Veggie Plate
Beef Tip
Oxtails
Cube Steak
MeatLoaf
Short Ribs
Sunday Sides
Muffin
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
3025 Turner Hill Rd., Lithonia, GA 30038