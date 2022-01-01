- Home
Fletcher's Pub - Oakland Ave
541 Reviews
$$
3013 Oakland Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49008
Popular Items
Build Your Own Pizza
Burgers
The Classic Burger
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
Signature Burger
Topped with a delicious blend of cream cheese and jalapeno peppers, then piled high with haystack onions.
The Corner Goat Burger
A delicious half pound patty served on a bed of arugula and sweet spicy jalapeno jam, topped with crispy pork belly slices, savory goat cheese crumbles and finished with onion straws.
The Western Burger
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
Family Guy Burger
1/2 lb burger between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches with arugula blend, tomato and onion.
Olive Burger
A delicious half pound patty cooked to your liking. Served on top of lettuce, onion, tomato, and topped with house made olive mayo mix. served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
A delicious half pound patty served on top of lettuce, onion, and tomato and topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
PBB&JJ Burger
Our 1/2 lb burger is fire grilled to perfections and topped with creamy peanut butter, jalapeno strawberry jelly and crispy bacon pieces.
Frisco Melt Burger
Fletcher's Best Burger
Bacon Ranch Burger
Steakhouse Burger
Desserts
Dinner Specials
Meatloaf Dinner
Oven roasted turkey breast served with mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, stuffing and texas toast.
Porkloin
Housemade sloppy joe on a brioche bun, served with french fries.
Clam Po Boy
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese, turkey, ham and a hard boiled egg.
Entrees
Bluegill Basket
Bring back a little bit of nostalgia with these lightly seasoned and flash fried bluegill filets served with coleslaw, crispy fries and Texas toast.
Corner Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni tossed with our 5 cheese sauce and topped with 5 cheeses & toasted bread crumbs. Baked to order until bubbly golden brown. Don't forget to add signature toppings!! Add regular or Cajun grilled chicken or BBQ Pork for $4 Add shrimp or brisket for $5
Chicken Finger Platter
Chicken Brocc Bake
Half Chicken Brocc Bake
Mom's Pot Roast
Fletchers Steak
Kids Menu
Lunch Specials
Turkey Stacker
Oven roasted turkey breast, served with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn and texas toast.
Meatloaf Stacker
Pasta with alfredo sauce, tuna, peas and mozzarella and baked to perfection, served with texas toast.
Sloppy Joes W/ Chips
Flatbread with cream cheese, crab, sweet thai chili glaze and topped with scallions
Smelt Basket
Salads
Blackened Cobb
Char-grilled cajun chicken breast, lettuce, black olives, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, egg, homemade croutons, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing.
House Salad
Salad mix, cheddar-jack cheese, croutons, cucumbers and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Nuts & Berries
A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and a side of raspberry vinaigrette.
Fiesta Salad
Shredded iceberg lettuce blend, cheddar-jack cheese, diced tomato, black beans, scallions and your choice of taco beef or seasoned chicken, Served with tortilla chips and our own southwestern ranch dressing.
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in cilantro vinaigrette dressing and topped with a refreshing blend of black bean salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, diced cucumbers and garnished with a sprinkle of feta and fresh cilantro.
Warm Roasted Broccoli Salad
Palmer Steak Salad
Side Salad
Caesar Salad
Half Soup & Sandwich
Soup & Salad
Half Sandwich & Salad
add Chicken to a Salad
add Shrimp to a Salad
add Salmon to Salad
Sandwiches & Wraps
Pub Club
BBQ Pork
Ranch Fritter Wrap
Sliced chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese & ranch in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Rajun Cajun Wrap
Cajun seasoned chicken breast with sauteed green peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & spicy ranch dressing in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Maui Chicken Sandwich
Cuban Sandwich
Baguette bread topped and baked with slow house roasted pulled pork, shaved ham, Dijon mustard, jalapeno sweet pickles, and swiss cheese.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on button mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served with au jus
Pot Roast Stacker
Fletcher's Reuben
Chicken & Waffle
Homemade Belgian waffles topped and baked with our signature jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese and a crispy fried chicken breast. Served with maple syrup for dipping.
Turkey Avocado Club
Bluegill Reuben
Crispy Chix Sand Club
B.L.T
Grilled Cheese
Sides
Apple Sauce
Avocado
Bacon
Celery
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Extra Cheese
Extra Chips
Extra Pita
Fried Egg
Fruit
Gravy
Side Protein
Guacamole
Hard Boiled Egg
Haystacks
Jalapeno
Large Fry Basket
Lettuce
Muffin
Pickle Slices
Sauces/Dressing
Side Black Bean Dip
Side Fries
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Marinara
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Pita Bread
Side Queso
Side Refried Beans
Side Rice
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Sauteed Onions
Side Texas Toast
Side Vegetable
Signature Sauce
Sour Cream
Wing Sauce
Signature Flatbreads
South Of The Border
Fresco Tacos
3 flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled lime shrimp, taco seasoned chicken or smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, Mexican street corn inspired salsa and a drizzle of chili cream sauce. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
Giant Nachos
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled or pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.
Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and scallions. $3.00 extra for choice of: beef, pork, chicken or portabella mushroom
Small Nachos
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.
Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned taco beef or seasoned chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & cheddar jack cheese. Topped with red sauce and more cheddar jack cheese.
Specialty Pizzas
SM Fletchers Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.
SM Grille Pizza
A crispy crust topped with our homemade artichoke bubble sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, chopped bacon and finished with diced scallions.
SM Carnivore
Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.
SM Backyard Brisket Pizza
We start with a BBQ sauce base and top it with diced jalapenos, red onions, tomatoes, smoked brisket, a cheddar blend cheese, cilantro and a drizzle of our house made ranch.
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sliced ham, pineapple, red onion, chopped bacon and melted mozzarella.
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
MED Fletchers Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.
MED Grille Pizza
A crispy crust topped with our homemade artichoke bubbler sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, chopped bacon and finished with diced scallions.
MED Carnivore
Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.
MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Basil pesto topped with chopped garlic, artichoke hearts, sauteed mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella and finished with chopped arugula.
Med BBQ Chicken Pizza
LG Fletchers Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.
LG Grille Pizza
A crispy crust topped with our homemade artichoke bubbler sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, chopped bacon and finished with diced scallions.
LG Carnivore
Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sliced ham, pineapple, red onion, chopped bacon and melted mozzarella.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Shareables
Shrimp Bangers
Fried Cheese Sticks
Sm Garlic Parmesan Bites
Lightly fried dough bites tossed with garlic butter and fresh parmesan. Served with warm marinara sauce.
Lg Garlic Parmesan Bites
Lightly fried dough bites tossed with garlic butter and fresh parmesan. Served with warm marinara.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Loaded Potato Skins
Cheddar jack, bacon & scallion.
Pretzel Bites
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Loaded Tots
Topped and baked with cheddar jack, bacon & scallion.
Poutine
Crispy fries topped with fresh Wisconsin cheese curds and savory beef gravy. Available with smoked brisket or slow roasted pulled pork for an additional $5
Queso Dip
Crock of homemade queso served with crispy tortilla chips
Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded all white meat chicken lightly fried and tossed in one of our famous sauces. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Bubbler
Side Fries
Lg Fries
Side tots
Chips And Salsa
Small Oring
Large Oring
Fried Mushrooms
Cheese Curds
Pepper-jack Cheeseballs
Fried Pickles
side sweet fry
Large Sweet Fries
Original Wings
ToGo drink menu
Funky Monkey
Cruzan Voodoo Hurricane
Cruzan Bay Breeze
Pama Berry punch
Boozy Banana
Liquid Sunshine
Margarita
Blackberry Bourbon Smash
Cosmopolitan
Tequila Sunrise
Hurricane
Bloody Mary
Sex on the Beach
Blue Motorcycle
Long Beach
Long Island
Purple Rain
Lynchburg lemonade
Peach Sangaria
Roadhouse
Captain Boo
Skittles
6pk Domestic Bottles
6pk Microbrew bottles
Empty Growler
Togo Well Liquor
Fill My 32oz Growler with a Domestic
Fill my 32oz Growler with a Microbrew
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and Enjoy
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49008