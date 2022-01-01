Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Fletcher's Pub - Oakland Ave

541 Reviews

$$

3013 Oakland Dr

Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Order Again

Popular Items

Bubbler
Ranch Fritter Wrap
The Classic Burger

Build Your Own Pizza

Personal Pizza

$8.99

Medium 12" Pizza

$14.99

Large 16" Pizza

$20.99

Burgers

The Classic Burger

$9.99

Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.

Signature Burger

$11.99

Topped with a delicious blend of cream cheese and jalapeno peppers, then piled high with haystack onions.

The Corner Goat Burger

$12.99

A delicious half pound patty served on a bed of arugula and sweet spicy jalapeno jam, topped with crispy pork belly slices, savory goat cheese crumbles and finished with onion straws.

The Western Burger

$11.99

Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.

Family Guy Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb burger between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches with arugula blend, tomato and onion.

Olive Burger

$10.99

A delicious half pound patty cooked to your liking. Served on top of lettuce, onion, tomato, and topped with house made olive mayo mix. served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.99

A delicious half pound patty served on top of lettuce, onion, and tomato and topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

PBB&JJ Burger

$12.99

Our 1/2 lb burger is fire grilled to perfections and topped with creamy peanut butter, jalapeno strawberry jelly and crispy bacon pieces.

Frisco Melt Burger

$12.99

Fletcher's Best Burger

$13.99

Bacon Ranch Burger

$11.99

Steakhouse Burger

$13.99

Desserts

kids sundae

$1.39

Lava Cake

$5.99

Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Sundae

$4.99

Rootbeer Float

$4.95

Shake

$4.95

Cheese Cake

$5.95

Blueberry Pie

$4.95

Dinner Specials

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.99

Oven roasted turkey breast served with mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, stuffing and texas toast.

Porkloin

$10.99

Housemade sloppy joe on a brioche bun, served with french fries.

Clam Po Boy

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese, turkey, ham and a hard boiled egg.

Entrees

Bluegill Basket

$17.99

Bring back a little bit of nostalgia with these lightly seasoned and flash fried bluegill filets served with coleslaw, crispy fries and Texas toast.

Corner Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Elbow macaroni tossed with our 5 cheese sauce and topped with 5 cheeses & toasted bread crumbs. Baked to order until bubbly golden brown. Don't forget to add signature toppings!! Add regular or Cajun grilled chicken or BBQ Pork for $4 Add shrimp or brisket for $5

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.99

Chicken Brocc Bake

$15.99

Half Chicken Brocc Bake

$12.99

Mom's Pot Roast

$15.99

Fletchers Steak

$17.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Fingers

$4.99

Kids Pizza

$4.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Pbj

$4.99

Kids Soda

$4.99

Kids Corndogs

$4.99

Lunch Specials

Turkey Stacker

$10.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, served with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn and texas toast.

Meatloaf Stacker

$10.99

Pasta with alfredo sauce, tuna, peas and mozzarella and baked to perfection, served with texas toast.

Sloppy Joes W/ Chips

$9.99

Flatbread with cream cheese, crab, sweet thai chili glaze and topped with scallions

Smelt Basket

$11.99

Salads

Blackened Cobb

$12.99+

Char-grilled cajun chicken breast, lettuce, black olives, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, egg, homemade croutons, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing.

House Salad

$6.99+

Salad mix, cheddar-jack cheese, croutons, cucumbers and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Nuts & Berries

$12.99+

A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and a side of raspberry vinaigrette.

Fiesta Salad

$12.99+

Shredded iceberg lettuce blend, cheddar-jack cheese, diced tomato, black beans, scallions and your choice of taco beef or seasoned chicken, Served with tortilla chips and our own southwestern ranch dressing.

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$13.99+

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in cilantro vinaigrette dressing and topped with a refreshing blend of black bean salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, diced cucumbers and garnished with a sprinkle of feta and fresh cilantro.

Warm Roasted Broccoli Salad

$13.99+

Palmer Steak Salad

$17.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Half Soup & Sandwich

$8.99

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Half Sandwich & Salad

$8.99

add Chicken to a Salad

$4.00

add Shrimp to a Salad

$6.00

add Salmon to Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Pub Club

$10.99+

BBQ Pork

$11.99

Ranch Fritter Wrap

$9.99

Sliced chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese & ranch in a roasted red pepper tortilla.

Rajun Cajun Wrap

$10.99

Cajun seasoned chicken breast with sauteed green peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & spicy ranch dressing in a roasted red pepper tortilla.

Maui Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99+

Baguette bread topped and baked with slow house roasted pulled pork, shaved ham, Dijon mustard, jalapeno sweet pickles, and swiss cheese.

French Dip

$12.99+

Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on button mushrooms and melted swiss cheese, served with au jus

Pot Roast Stacker

$10.99

Fletcher's Reuben

$10.99+

Chicken & Waffle

$12.99

Homemade Belgian waffles topped and baked with our signature jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese and a crispy fried chicken breast. Served with maple syrup for dipping.

Turkey Avocado Club

$10.99+

Bluegill Reuben

$13.99+

Crispy Chix Sand Club

$11.00

B.L.T

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sides

Apple Sauce

$0.99

Avocado

$1.49

Bacon

$1.99

Celery

$0.59

Coleslaw

$0.99

Cottage Cheese

$0.99

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Extra Chips

$0.50

Extra Pita

$0.99

Fried Egg

$0.99

Fruit

$1.49

Gravy

$0.50

Side Protein

Guacamole

$2.99+

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.99

Haystacks

$0.59

Jalapeno

$0.99

Large Fry Basket

$4.99

Lettuce

Muffin

$1.49

Pickle Slices

Sauces/Dressing

$0.59

Side Black Bean Dip

$1.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Side Marinara

$0.79

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side Pita Bread

$1.99

Side Queso

$2.49

Side Refried Beans

$1.99

Side Rice

$1.99

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.49

Side Sauteed Onions

$1.49

Side Texas Toast

$0.79

Side Vegetable

$1.99

Signature Sauce

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.49+

Wing Sauce

$0.59

Signature Flatbreads

Garden Flatbread

$12.99

A crispy hand stretched flatbread topped with portobello mushrooms, goat cheese crumbles, coarsely chopped bacon, pickled onion, shredded parmesan, fresh arugula and a zesty garlic balsamic glaze.

Cabo Flatbread

$12.99

Memphis BBQ Flatbread

$12.99

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Soup

Cup Mushroom

$3.99

Cup Daily

$3.99

Cup Chili

$3.99

Bowl Mushroom

$5.99

Bowl Daily

$5.99

Bowl Chili

$5.99

South Of The Border

Fresco Tacos

$12.99

3 flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled lime shrimp, taco seasoned chicken or smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, Mexican street corn inspired salsa and a drizzle of chili cream sauce. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

Giant Nachos

$15.99

Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled or pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and scallions. $3.00 extra for choice of: beef, pork, chicken or portabella mushroom

Small Nachos

$10.99

Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.

Wet Burrito

$14.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned taco beef or seasoned chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & cheddar jack cheese. Topped with red sauce and more cheddar jack cheese.

Specialty Pizzas

SM Fletchers Special

$10.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.

SM Grille Pizza

$10.99

A crispy crust topped with our homemade artichoke bubble sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, chopped bacon and finished with diced scallions.

SM Carnivore

$10.99

Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.

SM Backyard Brisket Pizza

$10.99

We start with a BBQ sauce base and top it with diced jalapenos, red onions, tomatoes, smoked brisket, a cheddar blend cheese, cilantro and a drizzle of our house made ranch.

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Sliced ham, pineapple, red onion, chopped bacon and melted mozzarella.

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

MED Fletchers Special

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.

MED Grille Pizza

$17.99

A crispy crust topped with our homemade artichoke bubbler sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, chopped bacon and finished with diced scallions.

MED Carnivore

$17.99

Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.

MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Basil pesto topped with chopped garlic, artichoke hearts, sauteed mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella and finished with chopped arugula.

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

LG Fletchers Special

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.

LG Grille Pizza

$20.99

A crispy crust topped with our homemade artichoke bubbler sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, chopped bacon and finished with diced scallions.

LG Carnivore

$20.99

Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Sliced ham, pineapple, red onion, chopped bacon and melted mozzarella.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Shareables

Shrimp Bangers

$9.99

Fried Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Sm Garlic Parmesan Bites

$6.99

Lightly fried dough bites tossed with garlic butter and fresh parmesan. Served with warm marinara sauce.

Lg Garlic Parmesan Bites

$8.99

Lightly fried dough bites tossed with garlic butter and fresh parmesan. Served with warm marinara.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Cheddar jack, bacon & scallion.

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Loaded Tots

$9.49

Topped and baked with cheddar jack, bacon & scallion.

Poutine

$10.99

Crispy fries topped with fresh Wisconsin cheese curds and savory beef gravy. Available with smoked brisket or slow roasted pulled pork for an additional $5

Queso Dip

$7.99

Crock of homemade queso served with crispy tortilla chips

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Lightly breaded all white meat chicken lightly fried and tossed in one of our famous sauces. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.

Bubbler

$9.49

Side Fries

$2.79

Lg Fries

$4.99

Side tots

$2.79

Chips And Salsa

$3.99

Small Oring

$4.49

Large Oring

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Pepper-jack Cheeseballs

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

side sweet fry

$3.99

Large Sweet Fries

$6.99

Original Wings

$1.25

ToGo drink menu

Funky Monkey

$10.00

Cruzan Voodoo Hurricane

$10.00

Cruzan Bay Breeze

$10.00

Pama Berry punch

$12.00

Boozy Banana

$10.00

Liquid Sunshine

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Blackberry Bourbon Smash

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Purple Rain

$12.00

Lynchburg lemonade

$10.00

Peach Sangaria

$10.00

Roadhouse

$10.00

Captain Boo

$12.00

Skittles

$10.00

6pk Domestic Bottles

$15.00

6pk Microbrew bottles

$19.00

Empty Growler

$7.50

Togo Well Liquor

$8.00

Fill My 32oz Growler with a Domestic

$15.50

Fill my 32oz Growler with a Microbrew

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Directions

Gallery
Fletcher's Pub image
Fletcher's Pub image
Fletcher's Pub image

