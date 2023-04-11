Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fletcher's Restaurant & Bar Decatur

2801 Candler Rd. #38

Decatur, GA 30034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

STARTERS

Buffalo Shrimp (8 Pcs)

$13.95

Golden fried shrimp, served with French fries and dipping sauce

Steamed Mussels

$14.50

Steamed mussels served in Fletcher’s homemade seafood sauce

Rib Tips

$12.00

Basket of BBQ rib tips with garlic toast, served with French fries

Chicken Tenders (5 Pcs)

$11.95

Golden fried chicken tenders, served with French fries and dipping sauce

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Spinach dip served with tortilla chips

Grouper Fingers (5 Pcs)

$10.50

Golden fried grouper fingers, served with French fries.

Cheese Sticks (6 Pcs)

$6.75

Deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce

Fresh Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Breaded fried or mushrooms sautéed in a burgundy red wine, served with horseradish sauce

Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms

$7.95

Breaded fried or mushrooms sautéed in a burgundy red wine, served with horseradish sauce

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Toasted French bread, served with a garlic butter sauce

Skins

$4.00

Fletcher’s fresh fried pork skins

Beef Sausage

$3.00

Beef sausage with bun

Stuffed Shrimp 1pc

$2.25

Stuffed Shrimp 5pc

$10.99

SALADS

Fresh Garden Salad

$8.50

Fresh hand-chopped field greens, served with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Italian peppers

Fletcher’s Chef Salad

$10.75

Boiled egg, and deli roll (Provolone, American Cheese, salami, and ham) over fresh hand-chopped field greens, served with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Italian peppers

Classic Greek Salad

$11.95

Anchovies and feta cheese, served with black olives over fresh hand-chopped field greens with red onions, tomatoes, and Fletcher’s house Italian dressing

Sautéed Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Sautéed shrimp over fresh hand-chopped field greens with red onions, and tomatoes

Golden Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$12.00

Golden fried chicken tenders,served with boiled egg, over fresh hand-chopped field greens with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Italian peppers

Fire Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.25

Chopped fire-grilled chicken breast, served with boiled egg over fresh hand-chopped field greens with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and Italian peppers

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Dressings

SANDWICHES

Big Boy Hamburger

$11.25

Flame-grilled 8 oz. angussteak burger,served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and melted cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.75

Garlic buttered flatbread stuffed with thinly sliced grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, mayonnaise, and melted cheese

Veggie Burger

$10.95

Flame-grilled three grain veggie burger full of delicious black beans, corn, and roasted peppers, with lettuce,tomatoes, and red onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fire-grilled chicken breast, served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and melted cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95

Garlic buttered flatbread stuffed with thinly sliced steak, onions, green peppers, mayonnaise, and melted cheese

Salmon Philly

$14.00

Garlic buttered flatbread stuffed with Flame-grilled salmon, onions, green peppers, mayonnaise, and melted cheese

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Flame-grilled 8 oz. turkey burger, served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes,red onions, mayonnaise, and melted cheese

Salmon Burger

$12.25

Flame-grilled salmon burger,served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and Fletcher’s special sauce

Fried Pork Chop sandwich

$11.75

Flame-grilled or batter-fried pork chop, served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo

Grilled Pork Chop sandwich

$11.75

Flame-grilled or batter-fried pork chop, served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo

Flounder Sandwich

$14.00

ENTRÉES

Shrimp And Grits

$17.00

Sautéed shrimp in Fletcher’s homemade seafood sauce over Jalapeño cheese stone grits

Sausage And Peppers

$16.00

Chicken link sausage with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms in Fletcher’s classic marinara sauce,served with a side ofspaghetti

Pan Seared Catfish

$17.00

served with one side

Fried Catfish

$17.00

served with one side

Pan Seared Trout

$18.00

served with one side

Fried Trout

$18.00

served with one side

Lasagna

$15.00Out of stock

Italian pasta layered with ground beef, ricotta cheese, and marinara sauce

Turkey Lasagna

$16.50

Italian pasta layered with ground turkey, fresh spinach, ricotta cheese, and marinara sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Hand breaded deep fried chicken breast, covered in Fletcher’s classic marinara sauce, topped with provolone cheese, with a side of spaghetti

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Italian spaghetti with Fletcher’s classic marinara sauce

Salmon Pasta

$20.95

Fresh salmon with Alfredo sauce over a bed of linguine pasta

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$18.99

Sautéed shrimp with alfredo sauce, over a bed of linguine pasta

Seafood Pasta

$21.99

Fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, and bay scallops with Alfredo sauce, over a bed of linguine pasta

Choice Ribeye Steak

$26.00

12 oz. flame-grilled choice ribeye steak

Fresh Char-grilled Salmon

$20.95

Fresh char-grilled salmon filet, dressed in cream sauce with one side

Fried Flounder

$18.50

Deep-fried flounder served with one side

Grilled Premium Pork Chops

$19.50

Two flame-grilled 6 oz. pork chops served with one side

Fried Premium Pork Chops

$19.50

Two flame-grilled 6 oz. pork chops served with one side

Chicken Pasta

$16.90

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken Alfredo sauce, over a bed of linguine pasta

WINGS

10 PCS Wings

$11.00

20 PCS Wings

$18.00

30 PCS Wings

$25.00

40 PCS Wings

$34.00

50 PCS Wings

$45.00

100 PCS Wings

$76.00

sauces

$1.00

Celery

$0.75

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$6.25

New York style cheesecake, perfected for the South!

Chocolate Cake

$6.25

A slice of delicious 3-layer, super moist chocolate cake with a rich, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate buttercream frosting

SIDES

2pc Garlic Bread

$1.25

5 pcs Garlic Bread

$4.00

Alfredo

$1.25

Asparagus

$5.99

Broc W/Cheese

$6.99

Broccoli

$5.99

French Fries

$5.00

Jalapeño Grits

$5.00

Loaded Mash/Bacon/Cheese

$7.99

Marinara

$1.25

Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Mussel Sauce

$1.25

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pint Blue Cheese

$4.25

Pint Ranch

$4.25

salmon sauce

$1.25

Side Salad

$5.00

Steamed Mix Veggies

$5.99

Wild Rice

$5.00

Add jalapeños

$0.75

Side XTRA Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side XTRA Ranch

$0.75

Lunch Menu

Lunch Spaghetti and meat sauce

$7.00

Lunch Tenders w/fries

$6.00

Lunch 10 inch pizza

$7.00

Lunch Hot sausage and fries

$5.00

BAKED WINGS

10 PCS Wings BAKED

$11.00

20 PCS Wings BAKED

$18.00

30 PCS Wings BAKED

$25.00

40 PCS Wings BAKED

$34.00

50 PCS Wings BAKED

$45.00

100 PCS Wings BAKED

$76.00

Happy hour

merlot HH

$4.00

Moscato HH

$4.00

Bud Light HH

$2.00

Blue MF HH

$6.00

Spinach Dip HH

$7.00

6 wings HH

$6.00

Bread Basket

$2.00

LIT

$6.00

Kids menu

Kids pizza

$6.25

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids grill cheese

$6.25

Kids spaghetti

$6.99

Kid drink by itself

$1.00

Pizza

9" Small Pizzas

9" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

9" Fletcher’s Special

$13.00

Ground beef, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bacon, and extra cheese

9" House Special

$13.00

Ground beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, bacon, anchovies, and extra cheese

9" Fat Boy’s Special

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, salami, onions, and extra cheese

9" Garden Special

$13.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, and extra cheese

12" Medium Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

12" Fletcher’s Special

$15.00

Ground beef, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bacon, and extra cheese

12" House Special

$15.00

Ground beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, bacon, anchovies, and extra cheese

12" Fat Boy’s Special

$15.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, salami, onions, and extra cheese

12" Garden Special

$15.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, and extra cheese

16" Large Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

16" Fletcher’s Special

$17.00

Ground beef, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bacon, and extra cheese

16" House Special

$17.00

Ground beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, bacon, anchovies, and extra cheese

16" Fat Boy’s Special

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, salami, onions, and extra cheese

16" Garden Special

$17.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, and extra cheese

N/A beverage

N/A

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Strawberry Fanta

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea/ Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Mango

$1.00

Strawberry

$1.00

Peach

$1.00

Watermelon

$1.00

Pomegranate

$1.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Bottled water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2801 Candler Rd. #38, Decatur, GA 30034

