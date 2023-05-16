Fletcher's Pub Texas Corners
No reviews yet
6946 W. Q Ave.
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Popular Items
Ranch Fritter Wrap
Sliced chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese & ranch in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Tenders Basket
Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.
Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and scallions. $3.00 extra for choice of: beef, pork, chicken or portabella mushroom
SHAREABLES
Cheese Sticks
Lightly breaded Mozzarella Cheese sticks fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Pretzel Bites
Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Shrimp Bangers
A mound of crispy fried shrimp tossed with a Thai chili aoli.
Tenders Basket
Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.
Poutine
Crispy fries topped with pot roast, melted mozzarella cheese curds, savory beef gravy and scallions.
Loaded Tots
Topped and baked with cheddar jack, bacon & scallion.
Regular Side Tots
A smaller portion of our tots golden fried.
Basket Tots
A basket of tasty tater tots served golden brown with a choice of sauces.
Loaded Potato Skins
Sm Garlic Parmesan Bites
Lightly fried dough bites tossed with garlic butter and fresh parmesan. Served with warm marinara sauce.
Lg Garlic Parmesan Bites
Lightly fried dough bites tossed with garlic butter and fresh parmesan. Served with warm marinara.
Bubbler
Homemade signature recipe artichoke dip served with warm garlic pita chips.
Queso Dip
Crock of homemade queso served with crispy tortilla chips
Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded all white meat chicken lightly fried and tossed in one of our famous sauces. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Bone In Wings
Chips & Guac
Crisp corn tortillas served with our zest guacamole.
Basket Fries
Our tasty french fries served golden brown.
Regular Side Fries
A side of our golden brown french fries.
Side Sweet Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Our delicious french fries topped with chili and cheese.
Basket Sweet FF
A basket of delicious crispy fried sweet potato fries.
Pickle Spears
Lightly breaded pickle spears fried golden brown served with ranch.
Pickle Fries
SIDE Onion Rings (5)
Smily Fries
Onion Rings
Tasty onion rings fried golden brown and served with ranch.
Small Chips And Cheese
Chips & Salsa
Crispy corn tortillas served with our delicious salsa.
Truffle Fries
Basket Of Potatoe Chips
SIGNATURE FLATBREADS
Cabo Flatbread
A crispy flatbread served with grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, mozzarella and red onion drizzled with our zesty southwest ranch sauce.
Pesto Chicken Flatbread
Our signature flatbread served with pesto sauce, roasted chicken, crispy bacon and mozzarella cheese. Finished with fresh arugula and a balsamic reduction sauce.
Garden Flatbread
A crispy hand stretched flatbread topped with portobello mushrooms, goat cheese crumbles, coarsely chopped bacon, pickled onion, shredded parmesan, fresh arugula and a zesty garlic balsamic glaze.
Memphis BBQ Flatbread
SALADS
Blackened Cobb
Char-grilled cajun chicken breast, lettuce, black olives, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, egg, homemade croutons, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fiesta Salad
Shredded iceberg lettuce blend, cheddar-jack cheese, diced tomato, black beans, scallions and your choice of taco beef or seasoned chicken, Served with tortilla chips and our own southwestern ranch dressing.
Nuts & Berries
A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and a side of raspberry vinaigrette.
Palmer Steak Salad
Roasted Broccoli Salad
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in cilantro vinaigrette dressing and topped with a refreshing blend of black bean salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, diced cucumbers and garnished with a sprinkle of feta and fresh cilantro.
Small House Salad
Salad mix, cheddar-jack cheese, croutons, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Large House Salad
Salad mix, cheddar-jack cheese, croutons, cucumbers and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
SOUTH OF THE BORDER
Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and scallions. $3.00 extra for choice of: beef, pork, chicken or portabella mushroom
Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned taco beef or seasoned chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & cheddar jack cheese. Topped with red sauce and more cheddar jack cheese.
Sm Nachos
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.
Giant Nachos
Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled or pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.
Fresco Tacos
3 flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled lime shrimp, taco seasoned chicken or smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, Mexican street corn inspired salsa and a drizzle of chili cream sauce. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
Half Small Nacho
ENTREES
Bluegill Basket
Bring back a little bit of nostalgia with these lightly seasoned and flash fried bluegill filets served with coleslaw, crispy fries and Texas toast.
Chicken Finger Platter
Chicken Broccoli Bake
Corner Mac & Cheese
Elbow macaroni tossed with our 5 cheese sauce and topped with 5 cheeses & toasted bread crumbs. Baked to order until bubbly golden brown. Don't forget to add signature toppings!! Add regular or Cajun grilled chicken or BBQ Pork for $4 Add shrimp or brisket for $5
Fletcher's Steak
8 oz ranch steak grilled to your liking, served with a side of french fries , garlic buttered broccoli and Texas toast. *Add sauteed mushrooms and onions for $2
Mom's Pot Roast
BURGERS
The Classic Burger
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
Bacon Ranch Burger
Steakhouse Burger
A delicious half pound patty served on a bun with lettuce, tomato. Topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with a side of French fries and a pickle spear.
Fletcher's Best Burger
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
A delicious half pound patty served on top of lettuce, onion, and tomato and topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Olive Burger
A delicious half pound patty cooked to your liking. Served on top of lettuce, onion, tomato, and topped with house made olive mayo mix. served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear.
The Western Burger
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
Signature Burger
Topped with a delicious blend of cream cheese and jalapeno peppers, then piled high with haystack onions.
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
Ranch Fritter Wrap
Sliced chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese & ranch in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Rajun Cajun Wrap
Cajun seasoned chicken breast with sauteed green peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & spicy ranch dressing in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Bbq Pork Sandwich
House roasted pulled pork grilled with bbq sauce & haystack onions. Served with a side of coleslaw.
Cuban Sandwich
Baguette bread topped and baked with slow house roasted pulled pork, shaved ham, Dijon mustard, jalapeno sweet pickles, and swiss cheese.
French Dip
Reuben
Swirl rye bread topped with swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, a half pound of shaved corned beef brisket and sauerkraut..
California Reuben
Bluegill Reuben
Fletcher's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Maui Chicken Sandwich
A delicious grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, swiss cheese, and a grilled pineapple wheel. Served on lettuce and tomato over a burger bun with fries and a pickle spear.
Chicken & Waffle
Homemade Belgian waffles topped and baked with our signature jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese and a crispy fried chicken breast. Served with maple syrup for dipping.
BLT Sandwich
Tomatoe Grilled Cheese
Ham And Cheese
Pot Roast Stacker
Soup Salad Combo
Pub Club
Turkey Avo
BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
SM Fletchers Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.
SM Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, light marinara, garlic oil and fresh basil leaves baked until crispy.
SM Carnivore
Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
MED Fletchers Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.
MED Carnivore
Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.
MED Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
MED BBQ Chicken Pizza
LG Fletchers Special
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.
LG Carnivore
Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.
LG Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
KIDS MENU
LUNCH SPECIALS
DINNER SPECIALS
DESSERTS
Brownie Sundae
Warmed brownie served with ice cream, chocolate & caramel and topped with whipped cream
Lava Cake
Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream
World's Greatest Cake
Layers of chocolate fudge stacked between layers of chocolate cake
Peanut Butter High Pie
Creamy peanut butter mousse on a rich chocolate cookie crust, topped with Reese's cups.
Carrot Cake
Apple Cobbler
Root Beer Float
A la Mode
New York Cheesecake
Kids Brownie
SUMMER MENU
SOUPS
SIDES
Dressing Ranch
16oz To Go Ranch 5.00
Apple Sauce 1.99
Avocado LG 1.59
Avocado SM .79
Baco Jam 1.99
Bacon 1.99
Blue Cheese
Broccoli 1.99
Burger Patty 5.00
Celery 1.50
Chicken breast 5.00
Coleslaw 1.99
Cottage Cheese 1.99
Dressing 1000 Island
Dressing Chipotle Ranch
Dressing French
Dressing Honey Mustard
Extra Cheese 1.50
Extra Sauce .59
Fried Egg 1.99
Fruit 1.99
Gravy 1.99
Grilled Chicken Breast 5.00
Guacamole LG 1.99
Guacamole SM .79
Hard Boiled Egg 1.99
Haystacks .79
Horsey Sauce
Jalapeno 1.99
Lettuce .59
Loaded Mashed 3.50
Marinara .39
Mashed No Gravy 1.99
Mashed W Gravy 2.50
Muffin .50
Onion .59
Pickle Slices
Pita Bread 1.50
Pretzel Bun 1.79
Salsa
Sauteed Mushrooms 1.99
Sauteed Onions 1.99
Side BBQ
Side Blk Bean Salsa 1.50
Side Garlic Aoili .59
Side garlic Parmesan .59
Side Honey Bbq .59
Side Hot Hot .59
Side Kentucky Bourbon .59
Side Mac n Chz 3.00
Side Mayo
Side Queso 1.99
Side Tartar
Side Teriyaki .59
Side Tort. Chips
Signature Sauce 1.50
Sour Cream LG .99
Sour Cream Sm .59
Steak $7.00
Texas Toast 1.00
Tomato .59
Side Of Salmon $7.00
3 Flour Tot Shells 1.25
Side Of BBCS 1.50
6946 W Q Ave Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009 269-544-2927 Monday-Thursday: 11am-12am Kitchen closes at 11pm Friday-Saturday: 11am-1am Kitchen closes at 12am Sunday: 11am-11pm Kitchen closes at 10pm
