Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

Fletcher's Pub Texas Corners

review star

No reviews yet

6946 W. Q Ave.

Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Ranch Fritter Wrap

$10.99

Sliced chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese & ranch in a roasted red pepper tortilla.

Tenders Basket

Tenders Basket

$9.99

Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and scallions. $3.00 extra for choice of: beef, pork, chicken or portabella mushroom


SHAREABLES

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Lightly breaded Mozzarella Cheese sticks fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Mini pretzels stuffed with cheddar cheese & baked golden to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Shrimp Bangers

Shrimp Bangers

$10.99

A mound of crispy fried shrimp tossed with a Thai chili aoli.

Tenders Basket

Tenders Basket

$9.99

Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.

Poutine

Poutine

$12.99

Crispy fries topped with pot roast, melted mozzarella cheese curds, savory beef gravy and scallions.

Loaded Tots

$10.99

Topped and baked with cheddar jack, bacon & scallion.

Regular Side Tots

$3.99

A smaller portion of our tots golden fried.

Basket Tots

$5.99

A basket of tasty tater tots served golden brown with a choice of sauces.

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.99

Sm Garlic Parmesan Bites

$6.99

Lightly fried dough bites tossed with garlic butter and fresh parmesan. Served with warm marinara sauce.

Lg Garlic Parmesan Bites

$8.99

Lightly fried dough bites tossed with garlic butter and fresh parmesan. Served with warm marinara.

Bubbler

$9.49

Homemade signature recipe artichoke dip served with warm garlic pita chips.

Queso Dip

$8.99

Crock of homemade queso served with crispy tortilla chips

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Lightly breaded all white meat chicken lightly fried and tossed in one of our famous sauces. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.

Bone In Wings

$14.99

Chips & Guac

$6.99

Crisp corn tortillas served with our zest guacamole.

Basket Fries

$5.99

Our tasty french fries served golden brown.

Regular Side Fries

$3.99

A side of our golden brown french fries.

Side Sweet Fries

$3.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Our delicious french fries topped with chili and cheese.

Basket Sweet FF

$7.99

A basket of delicious crispy fried sweet potato fries.

Pickle Spears

$8.49

Lightly breaded pickle spears fried golden brown served with ranch.

Pickle Fries

$8.49

SIDE Onion Rings (5)

$4.99

Smily Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Tasty onion rings fried golden brown and served with ranch.

Small Chips And Cheese

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Crispy corn tortillas served with our delicious salsa.

Truffle Fries

$9.99

Basket Of Potatoe Chips

$2.00

SIGNATURE FLATBREADS

Cabo Flatbread

$12.99

A crispy flatbread served with grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, mozzarella and red onion drizzled with our zesty southwest ranch sauce.

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Our signature flatbread served with pesto sauce, roasted chicken, crispy bacon and mozzarella cheese. Finished with fresh arugula and a balsamic reduction sauce.

Garden Flatbread

$12.99

A crispy hand stretched flatbread topped with portobello mushrooms, goat cheese crumbles, coarsely chopped bacon, pickled onion, shredded parmesan, fresh arugula and a zesty garlic balsamic glaze.

Memphis BBQ Flatbread

$12.99

SALADS

Blackened Cobb

$13.99+

Char-grilled cajun chicken breast, lettuce, black olives, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, egg, homemade croutons, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.99+

Fiesta Salad

$12.99+

Shredded iceberg lettuce blend, cheddar-jack cheese, diced tomato, black beans, scallions and your choice of taco beef or seasoned chicken, Served with tortilla chips and our own southwestern ranch dressing.

Nuts & Berries

$13.99+

A bed of mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, pecans and a side of raspberry vinaigrette.

Palmer Steak Salad

$18.99

Roasted Broccoli Salad

$15.99+

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$15.99+

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in cilantro vinaigrette dressing and topped with a refreshing blend of black bean salsa, grilled shrimp, avocado, diced cucumbers and garnished with a sprinkle of feta and fresh cilantro.

Small House Salad

$5.49

Salad mix, cheddar-jack cheese, croutons, cucumbers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Large House Salad

$7.49

Salad mix, cheddar-jack cheese, croutons, cucumbers and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

Quesadilla

$7.99

Crispy flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and scallions. $3.00 extra for choice of: beef, pork, chicken or portabella mushroom

Wet Burrito

$14.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned taco beef or seasoned chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & cheddar jack cheese. Topped with red sauce and more cheddar jack cheese.

Sm Nachos

$10.99

Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.

Giant Nachos

Giant Nachos

$15.99

Nacho chips topped with your choice of beef, pulled or pork or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, scallions & green peppers. Served with homemade salsa.

Fresco Tacos

$12.99

3 flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled lime shrimp, taco seasoned chicken or smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, Mexican street corn inspired salsa and a drizzle of chili cream sauce. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

Half Small Nacho

$3.99

ENTREES

Bluegill Basket

$19.99

Bring back a little bit of nostalgia with these lightly seasoned and flash fried bluegill filets served with coleslaw, crispy fries and Texas toast.

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.99

Chicken Broccoli Bake

$15.99+

Corner Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Elbow macaroni tossed with our 5 cheese sauce and topped with 5 cheeses & toasted bread crumbs. Baked to order until bubbly golden brown. Don't forget to add signature toppings!! Add regular or Cajun grilled chicken or BBQ Pork for $4 Add shrimp or brisket for $5

Fletcher's Steak

$20.99

8 oz ranch steak grilled to your liking, served with a side of french fries , garlic buttered broccoli and Texas toast. *Add sauteed mushrooms and onions for $2

Mom's Pot Roast

$15.99

BURGERS

The Classic Burger

$11.99

Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.

Bacon Ranch Burger

$11.99

Steakhouse Burger

$14.99

A delicious half pound patty served on a bun with lettuce, tomato. Topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with a side of French fries and a pickle spear.

Fletcher's Best Burger

Fletcher's Best Burger

$15.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.99

A delicious half pound patty served on top of lettuce, onion, and tomato and topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.

Olive Burger

$12.99

A delicious half pound patty cooked to your liking. Served on top of lettuce, onion, tomato, and topped with house made olive mayo mix. served with a side of french fries and a pickle spear.

The Western Burger

$12.99

Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.

Signature Burger

$12.99

Topped with a delicious blend of cream cheese and jalapeno peppers, then piled high with haystack onions.

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Ranch Fritter Wrap

$10.99

Sliced chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese & ranch in a roasted red pepper tortilla.

Rajun Cajun Wrap

$10.99

Cajun seasoned chicken breast with sauteed green peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & spicy ranch dressing in a roasted red pepper tortilla.

Bbq Pork Sandwich

$11.99

House roasted pulled pork grilled with bbq sauce & haystack onions. Served with a side of coleslaw.

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Baguette bread topped and baked with slow house roasted pulled pork, shaved ham, Dijon mustard, jalapeno sweet pickles, and swiss cheese.

French Dip

$12.99+

Reuben

$12.99+

Swirl rye bread topped with swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, a half pound of shaved corned beef brisket and sauerkraut..

California Reuben

$12.99+

Bluegill Reuben

$14.99

Fletcher's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Maui Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

A delicious grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, swiss cheese, and a grilled pineapple wheel. Served on lettuce and tomato over a burger bun with fries and a pickle spear.

Chicken & Waffle

$13.99

Homemade Belgian waffles topped and baked with our signature jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese and a crispy fried chicken breast. Served with maple syrup for dipping.

BLT Sandwich

$8.49

Tomatoe Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Ham And Cheese

$8.99

Pot Roast Stacker

$11.99

Soup Salad Combo

$9.99

Pub Club

$12.99

Turkey Avo

$11.99+

BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA

Personal Pizza

$9.99

Medium 12" Pizza

$15.99

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

SM Fletchers Special

$13.49

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.

SM Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.49

Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, light marinara, garlic oil and fresh basil leaves baked until crispy.

SM Carnivore

$13.49

Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.49

MED Fletchers Special

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.

MED Carnivore

$20.99

Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.

MED Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

MED BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

LG Fletchers Special

$26.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese.

LG Carnivore

$26.99

Red sauce, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni and five cheese blend.

LG Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.99

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Fingers

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Pbj

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

LUNCH SPECIALS

L- Salmon Tacos

$18.99

L- Cali Club Wrap

$13.99

L- Ultimate Grilled Chese

$12.99

L- Bourbon Bacon Burger

$13.99

DINNER SPECIALS

Lemon Caper Fish Sammy

$18.99

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Pineapple Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

A1 Burger

$15.99

DESSERTS

Brownie Sundae

$3.99

Warmed brownie served with ice cream, chocolate & caramel and topped with whipped cream

Lava Cake

$6.99

Chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate core, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream

World's Greatest Cake

$6.99

Layers of chocolate fudge stacked between layers of chocolate cake

Peanut Butter High Pie

$6.99

Creamy peanut butter mousse on a rich chocolate cookie crust, topped with Reese's cups.

Carrot Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$6.99Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$2.99

A la Mode

$0.99

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Kids Brownie

$0.99

SUMMER MENU

Red Pepper Hummus

$10.99

Burrata Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Samantha Salmon Salad

$17.99

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Soup & Chicken Salad Combo

$11.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.99Out of stock

SOUPS

Cup Mushroom Soup

$3.49

Bowl Mushroom Soup

$4.99

Cup Chili

$3.49

Bowl Chili

$4.99

Cup Soup

$3.49

Bowl Soup

$4.99

SIDES

Dressing Ranch

16oz To Go Ranch 5.00

$5.00

Apple Sauce 1.99

$1.99

Avocado LG 1.59

$1.59

Avocado SM .79

$0.79

Baco Jam 1.99

$1.99

Bacon 1.99

$1.99

Blue Cheese

Broccoli 1.99

$1.99Out of stock

Burger Patty 5.00

$5.00

Celery 1.50

$1.50

Chicken breast 5.00

$5.00

Coleslaw 1.99

$1.99

Cottage Cheese 1.99

$1.99

Dressing 1000 Island

Dressing Chipotle Ranch

Dressing French

Dressing Honey Mustard

Extra Cheese 1.50

$1.50

Extra Sauce .59

$0.59

Fried Egg 1.99

$1.99

Fruit 1.99

$1.99

Gravy 1.99

$0.75

Grilled Chicken Breast 5.00

$5.00

Guacamole LG 1.99

$1.99

Guacamole SM .79

$0.79

Hard Boiled Egg 1.99

$1.99

Haystacks .79

$0.79

Horsey Sauce

$0.59

Jalapeno 1.99

$1.99

Lettuce .59

$0.59

Loaded Mashed 3.50

$3.50

Marinara .39

$0.39

Mashed No Gravy 1.99

$1.99

Mashed W Gravy 2.50

$2.50

Muffin .50

$0.50

Onion .59

$0.59

Pickle Slices

Pita Bread 1.50

$1.50

Pretzel Bun 1.79

$1.79

Reorder

Salsa

Sauteed Mushrooms 1.99

$1.99

Sauteed Onions 1.99

$1.99

Side BBQ

Side Blk Bean Salsa 1.50

$1.50

Side Garlic Aoili .59

$0.59

Side garlic Parmesan .59

$0.59

Side Honey Bbq .59

$0.59

Side Hot Hot .59

$0.59

Side Kentucky Bourbon .59

$0.59

Side Mac n Chz 3.00

$3.00

Side Mayo

Side Queso 1.99

$1.99

Side Tartar

Side Teriyaki .59

$0.59

Side Tort. Chips

$1.50

Signature Sauce 1.50

$1.50

Sour Cream LG .99

$0.99

Sour Cream Sm .59

$0.59

Steak $7.00

$7.00

Texas Toast 1.00

$1.00

Tomato .59

$0.59

Side Of Salmon $7.00

$7.00

3 Flour Tot Shells 1.25

$1.25

Side Of BBCS 1.50

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

6946 W Q Ave ​Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009 269-544-2927 Monday-Thursday: 11am-12am Kitchen closes at 11pm Friday-Saturday: 11am-1am Kitchen closes at 12am Sunday: 11am-11pm Kitchen closes at 10pm

Website

Location

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Directions

Gallery
Fletcher's Pub image
Fletcher's Pub image
Fletcher's Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fletcher's Pub - Oakland Ave
orange star4.1 • 541
3013 Oakland Dr Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View restaurantnext
Maggiescafeandcatering.com
orange starNo Reviews
3290 Stadium Drive Kalamazoo, MI 49008
View restaurantnext
The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - 8126 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 450
8126 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49009
View restaurantnext
Hangar Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4301 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood - 1908 W Main Street
orange star4.4 • 426
1908 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kalamazoo

Maru Sushi Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 2,680
427 E Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Kalamazoo - Crosstown St
orange star4.5 • 1,200
1502 S Westnedge Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
The Rooster's Call - 6050 Gull Road
orange star4.4 • 600
6050 Gull Road Kalamazoo, MI 49048
View restaurantnext
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
orange star4.5 • 550
4213 Portage St Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kalamazoo
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
No reviews yet
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston